Letters

Extend traffic awareness campaigns

Arab News |

Apropos the article "Ideal Driver campaign highlights awareness on road safety" published in Arab News on Oct. 9.
I am happy that the Eastern Province continues this important road safety awareness campaign and Ideal Driver Award for the third year on the trot. As Sultan Al-Zahrani, secretary general of the awards, rightly pointed out that the initiative has achieved many successes in past years and was instrumental in spreading traffic awareness among drivers of all ages, especially young people.
Not just in Eastern Province, risky and stunt driving by the youth are the two major concerns for the traffic authorities across the country. Hence, this useful campaign should be extended to other parts of the Kingdom in order to reduce horrendous accidents on the roads and convince our youths about the dangers of stunt driving. — Usman bin Imran, Jeddah

