Triumph unlikely for Trump

With just a month left in the US elections, Republican nominee Donald Trump is again in hot waters.

A video recording in which Trump made vulgar and lewd comments about women in 2005 has triggered severe criticism from all segments of society. The real estate mogul's shameful and disgusting remarks show the real character of a man who wants to be president of the world's most influential country.

Withdrawal of support from many top GOP leaders after the second debate proves the final nail in the coffin for the White House hopeful.

Though the billionaire candidate has vowed not to drop out of the presidential race, but it seems this development has caused a huge damage to the Republicans. His apology has miserably failed to cool down the Americans, who think that he has lost moral ground to become president after the emergence of the tape.

In a damage control move, he has declared that now he is a changed man, but it seems people are not ready to believe him.

According to polls, Trump has failed to woo women voters and after the video, therefore, he is unlikely to secure women's support. I guess, triumph is highly unlikely for Trump and Hillary is likely to become first woman president in the US in November elections. — Sajad Nauman, Jeddah