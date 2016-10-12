Textbook row: Who is at fault?

This is in reference to the Arab News story "Ministries point fingers at each other in school textbook row" published on Oct. 7.

I was amazed to read the Ministry of Education's stance about blaming another ministry for not checking wrong content of the school textbook.

This responsibility of approving school textbooks falls in the ambit of none other than the Ministry of Education. Hence, blaming the Ministry of Information and Culture does not make sense at all.

I agree with the views of the Ministry of Information and Culture and Othman Al-Qassabi, president of the private education committee at the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry, that the responsibility of checking the contents of imported books squarely falls on the shoulders of the Ministry of Education.

To err is human. Hence, the Ministry of Education's officials should have the guts to stand and admit their mistake rather than passing blame on other ministries. This wrong information in the textbooks — describing Palestinians fighting against Israeli occupation as terrorists — was distributed in the private UAE schools as well where the Ministry of Education and the Abu Dhabi Education Council ordered immediate withdrawal from the private schools. — Kaleem Bukhari, Riyadh