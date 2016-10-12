  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi courts ordered not to look into genealogy-based marriage disputes

Saudi Arabia

Saudi courts ordered not to look into genealogy-based marriage disputes

MOHAMMED AL-SULAMI |

JEDDAH: The Supreme Judicial Council has issued a circular on the genealogy and marriage dispute. The first circular on a relevant matter was issued on Aug 4., a copy of which Arab News received. The circular stressed that Islamic Shariah originally came to ensure fair laws and orders to protect life, religion, property, mind and honor, while Islam bans injustice. The origin of the marriage requirements is the true practices and commitment of Islam, not the origins of the wife or husband, according to the circular.
The circular stated that this kind of issue, which could raise fanaticism and doubts on families’ origins, as well as create disunity in society, would not be accepted. The Supreme Judicial Council decided that these issues would not be considered by the courts.
The circulation clarified that these issues must be treated in accordance with the Interior Ministry’s circular, which ordered that accepted issues, before the new decision, will be maintained, while new ones must be reviewed by the Civil Status Department of the Interior Ministry.
Justice Ministry spokesman Mansour Al-Qaffari has said in previous statements that the judicial system in the Kingdom applies Islamic laws that ensure fair decisions to protect and maintain religion, life, honor, property and mind, in a way that balances the individual and society’s interests.
He clarified that parents, who deprive their daughters of getting married to good men, help to enhance injustice. He said, the judicial system in the Kingdom considers the parent’s rejection of marrying their daughters to be a cause to remove their guardianship of marriage. The judicial laws in the Kingdom focus on religious efficiency, not the origins of men and women.
“There has already been a decision of the Permanent Commission of the Supreme Judicial Council No. 1228/5 which states: ‘Efficiency of the religion has been proved in the Holy Qur’an and Sunnah, and rejection of marriage with other people who have no proper origins comes within the people’s choice, while the legitimacy of contracts issued by a woman’s consent and her guardian, such as brother, father and so, are not valid,’” Al-Qaffari added.
The Supreme Court’s decision No. 3.3 / 8 states: “The basic principal of the marriage contract is the validity, but if these contracts violate the Holy Qur’an or the Prophet’s Sunnah, the contracts are not valid. If the marriage contract did not show that woman’s origins are not equivalent to the husband, this contract violates Islamic laws. The basic principle is validity of the contracts, while all issues have different conditions and circumstances.”
The legal adviser Abdul Aziz Al-Harthi said that courts consider such cases as it is the right of each person to resolve his problem in courts. However, the non-acceptance of considering these issues will prevent people from practicing their rights. He called for consideration in these cases because each case has different conditions. If the judge finds that there is no clear reason for considering this issue, he has the right to dismiss it.
Earlier this week, a case that is currently being heard in the special court in Al-Ayina about social incompatibility between a husband and wife was a hot topic of discussion among the public after the issuance of a preliminary ruling by the court forcing the wife to leave her husband.
While the new ruling was in agreement with a previous ruling, the case has once again resurfaced after press sources confirmed that the main reason for the issuance of the ruling was not social incompatibility and inequality between the spouses, as rumored, but rather deception and fraud in the original marriage contract, which made it invalid.
This revelation prompted the judge to rule in favor of the dissolution of the marriage contract, however the lawyer of the husband has appealed the ruling, sources revealed.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

King supports plans to renovate historic mosques in Madinah

MADINAH Prince Sultan bin Salman head of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage...

Saudi-hosted Syrians adapt, but long for their loved ones back home

JEDDAH Although they appreciate living in a stable economic and secure country and having full...

1.1 million foreign students are enrolled in KSA’s public schools

JEDDAH The Saudi Ministry of Education said that 1 1 million foreign students are enrolled in...

Coalition forces shoot down 2 Houthi missiles directed at Jazan

JEDDAH The Saudi led coalition forces intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched...

Escalation between Ankara and Baghdad as Erdogan slams Abadi

JEDDAH Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has rejected Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al Abadi s...

Saudi Cabinet: Mideast countries have right to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes

RIYADH The Cabinet in its weekly meeting on Monday reiterated Saudi Arabia s belief in the...

HNC appeal: Save Syria from tyranny

RIYADH The main Syrian opposition group on Monday asked international and regional organizations...

Twitterati condemn Houthi attack on Makkah region

JEDDAH The social networking website Twitter witnessed a wave of tweets condemning a ballistic...

12 years for citizen supporting Al-Qaeda

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh sentenced a citizen to 12 years in jail for his...

6 Saudi detainees await execution in Iraqi prisons

JEDDAH At least six Saudi detainees in Iraqi prisons are on death row Badr bin Awfan Al Shimari...

Saudi Airlines to recruit more women in catering

JEDDAH Saudi Arabian Airlines is planning to hire more women in the airline s catering division...

Fraud, deceit about lineage prompts court ruling forcing wife to divorce husband

JEDDAH A case that is currently being heard in the special court in Al Ayina about social...

Pearl Initiative, UN Global Compact to host forum in Dubai on Oct. 27

RIYADH The Pearl Initiative a leading business led non profit organization in the Gulf will host...

Saudi Arabia calls on Arab nations to stand with Syrian people

RIYADH Saudi Arabia on Monday urged all Arab countries to stand with the Syrian people and demand...

Riyadh denounces Houthi attack on US warship

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia denounced Monday a Yemeni militia attack on a US Navy destroyer saying such...

HRH Princess Hussa bint Salman Guest of Honour at British Embassy Reception

RIYADH HRH Princess Hussa bint Salman bin Abdulaziz was the Guest of Honour at a reception hosted...

Around Arab News

KSA beats UAE 3-1 in World Cup qualifier, moves to top of Group B

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia moved to the top of Group B with an emphatic win over the United Arab...

King supports plans to renovate historic mosques in Madinah

MADINAH Prince Sultan bin Salman head of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage...

Saudi-hosted Syrians adapt, but long for their loved ones back home

JEDDAH Although they appreciate living in a stable economic and secure country and having full...

1.1 million foreign students are enrolled in KSA’s public schools

JEDDAH The Saudi Ministry of Education said that 1 1 million foreign students are enrolled in...

Saudi courts ordered not to look into genealogy-based marriage disputes

JEDDAH The Supreme Judicial Council has issued a circular on the genealogy and marriage dispute...

Textbook row: Who is at fault?

This is in reference to the Arab News story Ministries point fingers at each other in school...

Triumph unlikely for Trump

With just a month left in the US elections Republican nominee Donald Trump is again in hot waters...

Extend traffic awareness campaigns

Apropos the article Ideal Driver campaign highlights awareness on road safety published in Arab...

Coalition forces shoot down 2 Houthi missiles directed at Jazan

JEDDAH The Saudi led coalition forces intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched...

Shelling claims lives of five Syrian kids

DAMASCUS At least five children were killed by rebel fire on a school in the southern Syrian city...

Brexit all bad? Tourists lap up plunging pound for bargain visits

LONDON When the pound plunged this month on new worries about Brexit New Yorkers Derek Hotter and...

Saudi Arabia has the right to defend itself

If anything the rapidly unfolding developments in Yemen over the past few days should be enough...

When a Scud missile lands near Makkah

The mountainous city of Taif is only 70 kilometers from the holy city of Makkah That is why the...

Putin ups the stakes in Syria

Russia is playing a dangerous game in Syria and it is raising the stakes there so hastily that...

Trump is still alive, but Republican Party in tatters

After nearly 18 months of vitriolic campaigning and two incendiary presidential debates it is...

The political logic of ‘hard Brexit’

Little more than three months after the United Kingdom s decision in June to leave the European...