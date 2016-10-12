New directive from Saudi king to help Yemenis

RIYADH: Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has issued new directives to help those wounded in a recent incident in Sanaa, Yemen.

SPA said King Salman has directed King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid to coordinate with the Command of Coalition Forces, legitimate Yemeni government and UN institutions to facilitate and transfer those wounded in the incident at Great Hall in Sanaa, which took place on Saturday Oct. 8, whose cases necessitate treatment outside Yemen.

This royal directive comes as an extension of the Center’s operations and humanitarian initiatives being provided by Saudi Arabia for the Yemeni brotherly people.