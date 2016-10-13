  • Search form

ALJM inaugurates new facility in Jeddah

Japanese Ambassador Norihiro Okuda, Mohammed Abdul Latif Jameel, chairman and CEO of ALJ, Hassan Jameel, deputy president and vice chairman of Abdul Latif Jameel Domestic, Tetsuji Ohashi, president and CEO of Komatsu Ltd., Kanji Tojo, GM of Sumitomo Corporation, M. Arif Chishti, MD of ALJM, and other guests at the opening of ALJM’s new facility in Jeddah.

Abdul Latif Jameel Machinery (ALJM), a major provider of commercial vehicles, heavy equipment and generator sets in Saudi Arabia, has opened a comprehensive new facility in Jeddah. The state-of-the-art facility will contribute to the growth of the local economy as it complements the country’s Vision 2030.
The inaugural ceremony was attended by Japanese Ambassador Norihiro Okuda, Mohammed Abdul Latif Jameel, chairman and CEO of Abdul Latif Jameel and Tetsuji Ohashi, president and CEO, Komatsu Ltd.
Located close to Jeddah’s Al Nakheel district, the facility boasts a comprehensive layout, which includes multiple workshop bays, a component rebuild workshop and a lubricant sampling laboratory that provides customers access to best-in-class services and technology in a time efficient manner.
The new facility features a competence development center that aims to provide young Saudi talent the opportunity to experience and be part of a specialized work environment. The new facility also includes an ergonomically designed parts counter and parts warehouse which are aimed at enhancing workflow efficiency and providing increased flexibility
Earlier in the year, Abdul Latif Jameel (ALJ) announced that it has begun to implement plans to invest close to $2 billion in the country over the next five years, with $0.5 billion earmarked for 2016.
Hassan Jameel, deputy president and vice chairman of Abdul Latif Jameel Domestic, commented: “This facility in Jeddah will expand our capability to deliver global-standard services quickly and more efficiently to our customers and partners.”
Tetsuji Ohashi, president and CEO of Komatsu Ltd., said: “Our partnership with Abdul Latif Jameel Machinery together with this facility will reassure our customers of our continued support to Komatsu’s products and demonstrates a long-term commitment to the Saudi market.”
Arif Chishti, MD, ALJM, said: “The facility was designed to ensure optimal productivity, flexibility, and efficiency, reflecting our Guest First commitment to consistently delivering customer-centric excellence. This facility is a key step towards maximizing that potential.”

