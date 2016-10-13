Prince Saud supports ceremony to honor SABIC employees

Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Thenayan Al-Saud, chairman of Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) and president of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, supported a ceremony in Jubail on Oct. 10, to honor employees who had completed 25, 30 and 35 years of continuous service in the company and its affiliates. SABIC Vice Chairman and CEO Yousef Al-Benyan also attended the function.

While appreciating the hard work and dedication of the employees over the years, Prince Saud said they had lived SABIC’s vision and had contributed significantly to fulfill this vision. He wished them continuous success and urged them to continue working diligently to move forward as part of the SABIC journey, even as the global economy was facing series challenges, he said.

Prince Saud spoke about the determination of the Saudi government to develop human capital, which is seen as the most precious national wealth. Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Program (NTP) lay stress on this key element, and SABIC has always embodied this vision ever since its foundation and throughout the various stages of its growth.

The prince highlighted SABIC's strong focus on innovation to enhance its leadership position among global companies. The company seeks to engage closely with its customers to understand their actual requirements and provide them with innovative products and solutions, he said.

Speaking on behalf of the honored employees, Theeb Al-Dosari, director, recruitment, SABIC Jubail, extended his gratitude to Prince Saud for supporting the function, which reflected the strong attention paid by SABIC to the development of human resources.

The employees were later honored with commemorative plaques.