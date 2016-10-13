ANB reports $610m profit in first 9 months

Arab National Bank (ANB) reported a net profit of $610 million for the first nine months of 2016, compared to $632 million for the same period last year, a decrease of 3.4 percent.

Profits of Q3, 2016 reached $192.4 million compared to $203.8 million for the same period last year, representing a decrease of 5.6 percent.

ANB’s total operating income for the first nine months of 2016 reached $1.21 billion compared to $1.19 billion for the same period last year, an increase of 1.3 percent.

Assets as of Sept. 30, 2016 reached $44.6 billion, and investments reached $6.8 billion, while the loans portfolio reached $30.8 billion and customers’ deposits reached $34.2 billion.