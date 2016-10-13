DHL Express opens its largest operations unit

  • Search form

With the inauguration of the new SR90 million Jeddah Gateway, which spans 15,000 sqm, DHL is stated to be the first international express provider to provide a direct network flight service into Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz Airport.

The latest investment by DHL is stated to be part of its commitment to further support economic growth by facilitating global trade to and from the Kingdom. This is the third facility that DHL Express has opened within the Kingdom and brings DHL’s investments to over SR200 million, with two other facilities already operational in Dammam and Riyadh, since 2014 and 2015 respectively.
Ken Allen, CEO of DHL Express, said: “Saudi Arabia has always been one of our key markets in the MENA region and we have seen enormous expansion over the past two years, with the Jeddah facility being the latest of three new state-of-the-art facilities. The Jeddah facility strengthens our already existing strong presence across the region. It demonstrates our commitment and confidence in the growth of the Saudi economy as we continue to enhance our capabilities and market-leading position in the region.”
Nour Suliman, CEO, MENA, DHL Express, stated: “This new facility in Jeddah is testament to our commitment toward our plans to our customers, partners, and employees.”
Faysal El Hajjami, country manager, DHL Express Saudi Arabia, commented: “This is a real statement about DHL’s commitment to our operations and our customers in the Kingdom as we open the doors to our third — and largest — air and ground operations facility.”

