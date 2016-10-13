Craig would miss Bond role ‘terribly’

NEW YORK: Daniel Craig apparently isn’t ready to retire as James Bond.

The actor told the crowd Friday at the New Yorker Festival that playing 007 is “the best job in the world.” He said if he were to stop playing the role that he “would miss it terribly.”

Craig played coy about returning to the long-running spy franchise while promoting his last Bond installment, “Spectre.”

The British actor told Time Out magazine last year that he would only make another Bond movie “for the money.”

However, when he was later asked by Britain’s Press Association about reprising the role, Craig joked: “Do I have a choice?“

Craig blamed his previous will-he-or-won’t-he comments at the New Yorker Festival on being away from his family and the physical strains of the role.