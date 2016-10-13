  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

KSA expected to attend new Syria talks in Switzerland

Reuters |

Smoke rises from buildings following air strikes on Damascus' rebel-held eastern suburb of Zamalka on Werdnesday. (AFP)

MOSCOW/BEIRUT: US Secretary of State John Kerry will meet his Russian counterpart in Switzerland on Saturday to discuss Syria, officials said on Wednesday, as a devastating bombing campaign of the city of Aleppo intensified.
The Syrian government launched an assault to capture rebel-held areas of Aleppo last month with Russian air support and Iranian-backed militias, a week into a cease-fire agreed by Washington and Moscow.
Kerry broke off talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov last week over the offensive, which has included air strikes on hospitals that the US and France said amounted to war crimes for which Syria and Russia were responsible.
The Syrian and Russian governments blamed their foes for breaking the cease-fire.
The resumption of talks, despite the offensive, was a sign of the lack of options facing Western nations over the Syria conflict, where they worry scaled-up arms supplies for the rebels could end up in the hands of radical groups.
Russia’s Foreign Ministry said Kerry and Lavrov would meet in the Swiss city of Lausanne to consider steps toward settling the conflict. The meeting was expected to include foreign ministers from Turkey, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Iran.

