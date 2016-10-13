  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 53 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Let’s take a coffee break

Food & Health

Let’s take a coffee break

Arab News |

Coffee was first consumed in the 9th century, when it was discovered in the highlands of Ethiopia. From there, it spread to Egypt, Yemen and by the 15th century had reached Armenia, Turkey and northern Africa. From the Muslim world, coffee spread to Italy, then to the rest of Europe, Indonesia and the Americas. Today, coffee is one of the most popular beverages worldwide.
Coffee had played an important role in many societies throughout modern history. In Africa and Yemen, it was used in religious ceremonies. It was banned in Ottoman Turkey in the 17th century for political reasons, and was associated with rebellious political activities in Europe.

Drinking coffee: The good and the bad
Studies have shown that consuming coffee constantly in small quantities protects the human body against type two diabetes and colon cancer.
Large quantities of coffee seem to help at preventing diabetes. Scientists have discovered that the person who drinks four to six cups of coffee per day has a 28 percent lower chance of developing diabetes than persons who drink only two cups or less daily. Studies have shown that people who drink more than six cups of coffee daily have a 35 percent lower chance of suffering from diabetes later in their life.
However, an exaggerated consumption of coffee may have become addictive, and it can cause nervousness, tremulous hands and fast heart rhythm. Pregnant women, people who suffer from heart diseases and ulcer are advised not to drink coffee.

Types of coffee:

1-Espresso Con Panna:
A basic standard espresso with a shot of whipped cream on top.

2- Flavored coffee:
Ethnic traditions, syrups, flavorings and/or spices are added to give the coffee a tinge of something else. Chocolate is the most common additive, either sprinkled on top or added in syrup form, while other favorites include cinnamon, nutmeg and Italian syrup.

3- Frappe:
A big favorite in parts of Europe and Latin America, especially during the summer months. Originally a cold espresso, it has more recently been prepared by putting 1-2 teaspoons of instant coffee with sugar, water and ice. The brew is placed in a long glass with ice, and milk if you like, turning it into a big coffee milkshake.

4- Iced coffee:
A regular coffee served with ice, and sometimes milk and sugar.

5-Indian (Madras) filter coffee:
A common brew in the south of India, Indian filter coffee is made with rough ground, dark-roasted coffee Arabica or Peaberry beans. It’s a drip-brewed for several hours in a traditional metal coffee filter before being served. The ratio of coffee to milk is usually 3:1.

6- Instant coffee (or soluble coffee):
These grounds have usually been freeze-dried and turned into soluble powder or coffee granules. Basically, instant coffee is for those who prefer speed and convenience over quality. Though some prefer instant coffee to the real thing, there’s just no accounting for taste.

7- Kopi Tubruk:
An Indonesian-style coffee that is very similar to Turkish and Greek in that it’s very thick, but the coarse coffee grounds are actually boiled together with a solid piece of sugar. People from the islands of Java and Bali tend to drink this brew.

8- Melya:
A coffee mixed with one teaspoon of unsweetened powdered cocoa and drizzled honey. Sometimes served with cream.

9- Mocha:
This popular drink is basically a cappuccino or latte with chocolate syrup added to the mix. Sweeter, not as intense in coffee flavor and a good ‘gateway’ coffee for those who don’t usually do the caffeine thing.

10- Oliang/Oleng:
A stronger version of Thai coffee, Oliang is a blend of coffee and other ingredients such as corn, soybeans and sesame seeds. It is traditionally brewed with a “tung tom kah fe”, or a metal ring with a handle and a cloth bag attached.

11- Turkish coffee (also known as Greek coffee):
Made by boiling finely ground coffee and water together to form a muddy, thick coffee mix. In fact, the strongest Turkish coffee can almost keep a spoon standing upright.

12- Vietnamese style coffee:
A drink made by dripping hot water though a metal mesh, with the intense brew then poured over ice and sweetened with condensed milk. This process uses a lot more coffee grounds and is thus a lot slower than most kinds of brewing.

13- White coffee:
A black coffee with milk added.

Etymology
The word coffee first came to be used in the early to mid 1600s, but early forms of the word dated back to the last decade of the 1500s. It came from the Italian caffe. The term was introduced to Europe via the Ottoman Turkish kahve which, in turn, was derived from the Arabic qahweh. The origin of the Arabic term is uncertain; it is either derived from the name of the Kaffa region in western Ethiopia, where coffee was cultivated, or by a truncation of qahwat Al-bunn.

Turkish coffee:
Turkish coffee is just simple and aromatic. It is not the kind of coffee you grab on the way to work. It’s a coffee to be enjoyed quietly. Turkish coffee is especially good for those who love ... life! Turkish coffee was invented as a drink during the 16th century in the Middle East — brewed in little pots called ibriks or cezves. From Egypt, it spread through the Middle East and then into Europe and Russia.
Fun fact: In the 15th century in Turkey, it was legal for a woman to divorce her husband if he failed to provide her with her daily coffee quota!

[email protected]

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Food & Health

Disconnect to reconnect with life

Do you ever feel overwhelmed by your surroundings Things are going fast Feeling a tad green with...

’New day’ in lung cancer as Merck drug shines, works with chemo

COPENHAGEN Merck Co scored a double hit on Sunday with new clinical data showing its Keytruda...

Top 5 superfoods for athletes

Playing competitive sports is a great way to reduce weight and burn calories In terms of energy...

Don’t diet: Healthier ideas to lose weight

So who has tried getting on a diet and sticking to it I know you re mentally raising your hand...

Know your microbes to boost your health

In his mind blowing book 10 Human How Your Body s Microbes Hold the Key to Health and Happiness...

Schools reopen: Back on track, with new vigor

Last week we covered the basics to re organizing your life starting with the space surrounding...

At newly opened Jeddah restaurant, sushi gets a Mediterranean twist

When you think sushi you think raw fish topped with Asian fusion ingredients Sushi chefs have...

A guide to good gut health

Giulia Enders is a young German microbiologist who wants to encourage people to learn about the...

40+ easy recipes for grill

Want to be the grill master Check out these tips for grilling fish chicken steaks and veggies...

Time to get organized again

It s the beginning of a new school year parents rejoice students maybe not so much It doesn t...

The dark side of fast food culture

Fast Food Nation is not recent but it is a classic in its genre and should be read by anyone who...

The truth about gluten

We have all noticed how gluten free has suddenly become so popular Yet most of us are still in...

All you need to know about medicines and drugs

Find out what you are taking with the British Medical Association Concize Guide to the Medicines...

Electric fans might may make seniors hotter in extreme heat

CHICAGO True or false Electric fans are a cheap and effective way to stay cool during extreme...

Italy’s 100-club village reveals its secret

ROME Scientists on Monday revealed part of the secret to why a small village in southern Italy...

Antibacterial soap chemicals banned over health risks

WASHINGTON The US Food and Drug Administration has banned several key chemicals in antibacterial...

Around Arab News

SABB posts SR3.288 billion profit for first nine months

JEDDAH The Saudi British Bank SABB recorded a net profit of SR3 288 billion for the nine months...

GE delivering on its commitments to support aims of Vision 2030

JEDDAH With its concerted focus on ushering in the digital industrial age GE is delivering on its...

Saudi Arabia plans first bonds in Ireland: Report

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia is planning to list its first ever international bonds in Ireland according...

SABIC highlights support to downstream industries

DUBAI Going by world experience Small and Medium Enterprises SMEs are what drive the economies of...

China overtakes US again as top crude importer

BEIJING SINGAPORE China imported record volumes of crude oil last month eclipsing the United...

Let’s take a coffee break

Coffee was first consumed in the 9th century when it was discovered in the highlands of Ethiopia...

Disconnect to reconnect with life

Do you ever feel overwhelmed by your surroundings Things are going fast Feeling a tad green with...

Enter the world of luxury health care with Dr. Aceel Alanizi

Launching a new business is always a challenge but it helps if you start with strong foundations...

Tiffany & Co. on a mission: Educating Saudi women

Tiffany Co and Dar Al Hekma University launched the Keys for a Cause initiative aimed at raising...

ACWA Power aims to build 340 MW wind plant in Turkey

ISTANBUL Saudi Arabia based power and water project developer ACWA Power is aiming to build a 340...

Tata Consultancy Services profits rise 8.8 percent

MUMBAI India s Tata Consultancy Services reported an 8 8 percent year on year rise in quarterly...

Cathay Pacific shares plunge as it axes profit outlook

HONG KONG Shares in Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific plunged as much as five percent after...

Tadawul index up 1.1% for the week

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s Tadawul All Share Index lost steam in the final hour of trade and closed 0...

Philippine trade delegation to visit Kingdom next month

JEDDAH A Philippine trade delegation from the food sector will visit the Kingdom next month as...

Ton-up Azhar lights up Pakistan’s day-night Test

DUBAI Opener Azhar Ali became the first batsman to record a century in a day night Test off a...

BMW presents its self-balancing motorcycle of the future

LOS ANGELES The motorcycle of the future is so safe riders can cruise sans helmet all of the...