New book blames misguided foreign policies for havoc in the Middle East

DUBAI: A new book by a prominent Emirati businessman and public figure blames the West for empowering Iran and enabling terror groups.

The book, entitled, “Is Anybody Listening?” by Khalaf Ahmad Al-Habtoor, was unveiled at The St. Regis Dubai on Thursday. Attending the launch were members of the media and VIPs, including BBC broadcaster Gavin Esler.

The book provides a concize account of what is going on in the Middle East as a result of failed foreign policies. It gives a real sense of just how chaotic parts of the region are and provides advice for foreign policymakers about how to get out of the quagmire.

Al-Habtoor focuses on the areas most impacted by misguided policies. The book is divided in two parts. Part 1 covers Iran which is seen as the root of the problem. It looks at the dangers arising from Iran’s machinations in the region, its domestic policy and persecution of minorities as well as the nuclear threat and the danger of new alliances. Part 2 looks at the Arab world as a whole along with the real and present dangers threatening to further damage the region. It covers the devastation in Iraq, Syria and Yemen.

“It is like Armageddon in parts of the Middle East, and there is little hope of escaping the quagmire,” writes Al-Habtoor. “I believe (this) is due to the catastrophic moral and political failures of world leaders who have enabled the likes of Daesh, the Muslim Brotherhood and Iran.”

He said there was no doubt in his mind that failings by world leaders had empowered a fanatical mob hell-bent on a reign of terror using religion as their excuse.

In a sharp message to the Arab world, he writes: “Enough sitting around hoping for miracles! The Arab world cannot rely on the West anymore. Both Muslim and non-Muslim states should stand with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to fight this alien sickness that is not only tearing our region apart but also posing a grave threat far beyond our borders; if left unchecked, it could further divide our world.”