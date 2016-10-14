  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 7 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • New book blames misguided foreign policies for havoc in the Middle East

Middle-East

New book blames misguided foreign policies for havoc in the Middle East

ARAB NEWS |

Khalaf Ahmad Al-Habtoor signs a copy of his book “Is Anybody Listening?” at its launch in Dubai on Thursday.

DUBAI: A new book by a prominent Emirati businessman and public figure blames the West for empowering Iran and enabling terror groups.
The book, entitled, “Is Anybody Listening?” by Khalaf Ahmad Al-Habtoor, was unveiled at The St. Regis Dubai on Thursday. Attending the launch were members of the media and VIPs, including BBC broadcaster Gavin Esler.
The book provides a concize account of what is going on in the Middle East as a result of failed foreign policies. It gives a real sense of just how chaotic parts of the region are and provides advice for foreign policymakers about how to get out of the quagmire.
Al-Habtoor focuses on the areas most impacted by misguided policies. The book is divided in two parts. Part 1 covers Iran which is seen as the root of the problem. It looks at the dangers arising from Iran’s machinations in the region, its domestic policy and persecution of minorities as well as the nuclear threat and the danger of new alliances. Part 2 looks at the Arab world as a whole along with the real and present dangers threatening to further damage the region. It covers the devastation in Iraq, Syria and Yemen.
“It is like Armageddon in parts of the Middle East, and there is little hope of escaping the quagmire,” writes Al-Habtoor. “I believe (this) is due to the catastrophic moral and political failures of world leaders who have enabled the likes of Daesh, the Muslim Brotherhood and Iran.”
He said there was no doubt in his mind that failings by world leaders had empowered a fanatical mob hell-bent on a reign of terror using religion as their excuse.
In a sharp message to the Arab world, he writes: “Enough sitting around hoping for miracles! The Arab world cannot rely on the West anymore. Both Muslim and non-Muslim states should stand with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to fight this alien sickness that is not only tearing our region apart but also posing a grave threat far beyond our borders; if left unchecked, it could further divide our world.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

US missiles destroy Houthi radar sites on Yemen coast

WASHINGTON US launched Tomahawk cruise missiles destroyed three coastal radar sites in Houthi...

Britain looking at military options in Syria — foreign minister

LONDON Britain is looking at its military options in Syria but any action would need to be part...

Next UN chief Guterres says time to overcome divisions over Syria

UNITED NATIONS UNITED STATES Newly appointed UN chief Antonio Guterres on Thursday said it was...

Europe to host fresh Syria talks

WASHINGTON Despite repeated setbacks on the path to peace in war wracked Syria world and regional...

With baby Waleed, Gaza population reaches 2m

GAZA CITY The two millionth person has been born in Gaza with the birth of a baby boy named...

Iraqi premier rejects Turkish claim on Mosul campaign

BAGHDAD Tensions between Turkey and Iraq continued to escalate Wednesday as Iraq s prime minister...

US Navy targeted again by Houthis; KSA urges UN to contain militias

JEDDAH US military officials said they would respond at the appropriate time and in the...

Guards help 1,000 Ethiopians escape Yemen detention

ADEN Yemen Around 1 000 Ethiopian migrants escaped a detention center in south Yemen on Wednesday...

Daesh drone kills Kurdish fighters, hurts French troops: sources

PARIS A booby trapped drone operated by the Daesh group killed two Kurdish fighters and injured...

International Syria talks in London on Sunday: US

WASHINGTON A second international meeting on the deadly violence in Syria will take place Sunday...

Shelling claims lives of five Syrian kids

DAMASCUS At least five children were killed by rebel fire on a school in the southern Syrian city...

Daesh confirms key millitant killed

BEIRUT The Daesh terrorist group said Monday that a senior operative considered the group s...

Iranian woman faces imminent execution after “unfair trial“

DUBAI United Arab Emirates A rights group urged the Iranian judiciary on Tuesday to quash a death...

US hints at retaliation for missile fire on warship off Yemen

WASHINGTON The Pentagon on Tuesday warned that whoever fired missiles at a US Navy destroyer and...

Russia risks pariah status, UK minister says, urging protests

LONDON British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson warned Russia on Tuesday it risked becoming a...

UN chief says Assad ‘failure’ caused 300,000 deaths

BERLIN UN chief Ban Ki moon says Syrian President Bashar Assad s failure of leadership caused the...

Around Arab News

SABB posts SR3.288 billion profit for first nine months

JEDDAH The Saudi British Bank SABB recorded a net profit of SR3 288 billion for the nine months...

New book blames misguided foreign policies for havoc in the Middle East

DUBAI A new book by a prominent Emirati businessman and public figure blames the West for...

Thailand’s beloved king dies aged 88

BANGKOK Thailand s King Bhumibol Adulyadej the world s longest reigning monarch has died at the...

GE delivering on its commitments to support aims of Vision 2030

JEDDAH With its concerted focus on ushering in the digital industrial age GE is delivering on its...

Saudi Arabia plans first bonds in Ireland: Report

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia is planning to list its first ever international bonds in Ireland according...

SABIC highlights support to downstream industries

DUBAI Going by world experience Small and Medium Enterprises SMEs are what drive the economies of...

China overtakes US again as top crude importer

BEIJING SINGAPORE China imported record volumes of crude oil last month eclipsing the United...

Taipei for the foodies

Google search Taipei and one of the best tourist attractions the search would yield is actually...

Layali Project: A new dimension of Arabic pop

The music industry is always evolving especially in Saudi Arabia The pop genre is one of the most...

Falconry: An ancient tradition that is still flying high

The Art of Falconry is an exquisite book written by Patrick Morel an eminent master falconer...

Let’s take a coffee break

Coffee was first consumed in the 9th century when it was discovered in the highlands of Ethiopia...

Disconnect to reconnect with life

Do you ever feel overwhelmed by your surroundings Things are going fast Feeling a tad green with...

Enter the world of luxury health care with Dr. Aceel Alanizi

Launching a new business is always a challenge but it helps if you start with strong foundations...

Tiffany & Co. on a mission: Educating Saudi women

Tiffany Co and Dar Al Hekma University launched the Keys for a Cause initiative aimed at raising...

ACWA Power aims to build 340 MW wind plant in Turkey

ISTANBUL Saudi Arabia based power and water project developer ACWA Power is aiming to build a 340...

Tata Consultancy Services profits rise 8.8 percent

MUMBAI India s Tata Consultancy Services reported an 8 8 percent year on year rise in quarterly...