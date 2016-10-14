  • Search form

Middle-East

Israel’s top diplomat in surprise resignation

Israel’s erstwhile Foreign Ministry Director General Dore Gold. (AP file photo)

JERUSALEM: Israel’s top diplomat, Foreign Ministry Director-General Dore Gold, resigned in a surprise move on Thursday, citing “personal reasons” for leaving the post 17 months after his appointment.
Gold, a right-wing, US-born academic, had been a long-term, off-and-on adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before being named director-general.
“As in the past, I will make myself available to the prime minister’s needs in any capacity he sees fit,” Gold said in a statement announcing his resignation, noting a 25-year-old professional relationship with Netanyahu.
Gold had been tasked by Netanyahu, who also holds the post of foreign minister, with improving relations with African countries. Last year, he officiated at the reopening of Israel’s embassy in Cairo, based in its ambassador’s residence.
Gold, a former Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, had also been at the forefront of Israel’s efforts to engage more openly with Sunni Muslim states in the region, particularly when it came to shared opposition toward the US-led deal on Iran’s nuclear program.
“I thank Dr. Dore Gold for his great contribution toward strengthening Israel’s diplomatic ties in the world, including in Africa and the Middle East,” Netanyahu said in statement.
No replacement was immediately announced.
Separately, Israeli security forces have arrested three Arab Israelis accused of planning attacks inspired by Daesh, including an arson attack on concert-goers, authorities said Thursday.

