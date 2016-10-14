  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 10 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Botched Mosul assault would trigger refugee wave, Turkey warns

Middle-East

Botched Mosul assault would trigger refugee wave, Turkey warns

Reuters |

A convoy of Iraqi security forces advances on the outskirts of Mosul, to fight against Daesh militants, in Kirkuk, Iraq, October 12, 2016. (REUTERS/Ako Rasheed)

ANKARA: Any mistake in a planned US-backed operation to drive Daesh from the Iraqi city of Mosul could result in hundreds of thousands of refugees, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Thursday.
Turkey is locked in an escalating row with Iraq over who should take part in the Mosul assault and Kalin voiced concern that Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants could be involved. “Reports that the PKK may take part in the Mosul operation greatly worry us,” he told a news conference, saying Turkey had no “secret agenda” in Iraq and favored solving problems with Baghdad through dialogue.
“A mistake made there could result in hundreds of thousands of people becoming refugees,” Kalin said. “A mistake in the Mosul operation will not be limited to Iraq, it will impact the whole region.”
The Iraqi Foreign Ministry summoned the Turkish ambassador on Thursday to protest the continued presence of Turkish troops in northern Iraq without Baghdad’s permission, a ministry spokesman said.
The Turkish ambassador was given “a strongly worded formal note of protest” regarding “the continued presence of Turkish forces near Bashiqa and recent abusive statements from their leadership,” spokesman Ahmed Jamal told AFP.
The PKK is designated a terrorist group by Ankara and its Western allies. It has fought a 32-year insurgency in Turkey, in which more than 40,000 people have been killed, and its leadership is based in the mountains of northern Iraq.
Mosul, home to up to 1.5 million people, has been at the heart of Daesh’s self-declared caliphate in Iraq since 2014. The battle for the city is seen beginning this month.
Turkish soldiers have been training Sunni and Kurdish Peshmerga units at Iraq’s Bashiqa camp and want them involved in the assault. Baghdad’s Shiite-led government objects to their presence, wanting its forces at the forefront of the offensive.
The US has said any foreign forces in Iraq should be there with the approval of the Baghdad government and under the umbrella of the US-led coalition fighting Daesh.
Turkey is part of the US-led coalition against Daesh in Syria and has played a frontline role there. It says its troops are in Iraq as part of an international mission to train and equip Iraqi forces to fight Daesh.
Earlier this week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi to “know your place,” and said that he is “not on my level.”
And Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said last week that the country’s forces would stay “no matter what the Iraqi government in Baghdad says.”
Abadi has repeatedly demanded that the Turkish troops be withdrawn and said that they will not take part in the impending operation to recapture Mosul from Daesh.
The US State Department issued a statement earlier this week that implicitly backed Iraq’s position, saying that: “We believe all international forces in Iraq should be there with the approval of and in coordination with the government of Iraq.”
Iraqi forces are preparing for the operation to retake Mosul from Daesh, which is expected to be the toughest and most complex battle of the country’s more than two-year war.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Israel’s top diplomat in surprise resignation

JERUSALEM Israel s top diplomat Foreign Ministry Director General Dore Gold resigned in a...

New book blames misguided foreign policies for havoc in the Middle East

DUBAI A new book by a prominent Emirati businessman and public figure blames the West for...

US missiles destroy Houthi radar sites on Yemen coast

WASHINGTON US launched Tomahawk cruise missiles destroyed three coastal radar sites in Houthi...

Britain looking at military options in Syria — foreign minister

LONDON Britain is looking at its military options in Syria but any action would need to be part...

Next UN chief Guterres says time to overcome divisions over Syria

UNITED NATIONS UNITED STATES Newly appointed UN chief Antonio Guterres on Thursday said it was...

Europe to host fresh Syria talks

WASHINGTON Despite repeated setbacks on the path to peace in war wracked Syria world and regional...

With baby Waleed, Gaza population reaches 2m

GAZA CITY The two millionth person has been born in Gaza with the birth of a baby boy named...

Iraqi premier rejects Turkish claim on Mosul campaign

BAGHDAD Tensions between Turkey and Iraq continued to escalate Wednesday as Iraq s prime minister...

US Navy targeted again by Houthis; KSA urges UN to contain militias

JEDDAH US military officials said they would respond at the appropriate time and in the...

Guards help 1,000 Ethiopians escape Yemen detention

ADEN Yemen Around 1 000 Ethiopian migrants escaped a detention center in south Yemen on Wednesday...

Daesh drone kills Kurdish fighters, hurts French troops: sources

PARIS A booby trapped drone operated by the Daesh group killed two Kurdish fighters and injured...

International Syria talks in London on Sunday: US

WASHINGTON A second international meeting on the deadly violence in Syria will take place Sunday...

Shelling claims lives of five Syrian kids

DAMASCUS At least five children were killed by rebel fire on a school in the southern Syrian city...

Daesh confirms key millitant killed

BEIRUT The Daesh terrorist group said Monday that a senior operative considered the group s...

Iranian woman faces imminent execution after “unfair trial“

DUBAI United Arab Emirates A rights group urged the Iranian judiciary on Tuesday to quash a death...

US hints at retaliation for missile fire on warship off Yemen

WASHINGTON The Pentagon on Tuesday warned that whoever fired missiles at a US Navy destroyer and...

Around Arab News

SABB posts SR3.288 billion profit for first nine months

JEDDAH The Saudi British Bank SABB recorded a net profit of SR3 288 billion for the nine months...

Botched Mosul assault would trigger refugee wave, Turkey warns

ANKARA Any mistake in a planned US backed operation to drive Daesh from the Iraqi city of Mosul...

Israel’s top diplomat in surprise resignation

JERUSALEM Israel s top diplomat Foreign Ministry Director General Dore Gold resigned in a...

Death toll rises as Myanmar battles border attackers

YANGON Myanmar s security forces have now killed at least 26 people in response to attacks on...

Pakistan court delays blasphemy appeal after judge steps down

ISLAMABAD Pakistan s Supreme Court delayed an appeal into a notorious blasphemy case against a...

Indian Muslims say Modi’s legal reforms divisive

NEW DELHI An influential Indian Muslim group on Thursday accused the country s Hindu nationalist...

Maldives quits Commonwealth over rights row

MAL Maldives The Maldives angrily quit the Commonwealth on Thursday after years of wrangling over...

Islamabad defends travel ban on leading journalist

ISLAMABAD Pakistan s top law enforcement official on Thursday defended a travel ban imposed on a...

German officials demand answers after Syrian suspect strangles self

BERLIN A 22 year old Syrian man suspected of planning an attack strangled himself by tying his...

Women accuse Trump of groping

WASHINGTON A barrage of accusations that Donald Trump groped or inappropriately kissed women...

Brexit battle goes to British High Court

LONDON Rival protesters gathered Thursday outside the High Court in London where lawyers battled...

Scottish leader unveils new independence plan

GLASGOW Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Thursday unveiled plans for a new independence...

‘Our blessing’: Janet confirms pregnancy

NEW YORK Pop superstar Janet Jackson has confirmed that she is pregnant with her first child at...

Filmmakers fined over Ford ‘Star Wars’ set accident

LONDON A film production company has been fined 1 6 million pounds 1 95 million over an accident...

Kidman drew on own experience for ‘Lion’

LOS ANGELES Nicole Kidman said her own experience of adopting children led her to her latest role...

Cumberbatch feels pressure over superhero role

HO NG KONG British film star Benedict Cumberbatch said Thursday the pressure is on to please...