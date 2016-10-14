Kazakh president to visit this month

RIYADH: Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev will pay a state visit to Saudi Arabia beginning Oct. 25, said Kazakhstan Ambassador Bakyt Batyrshayev here Thursday.

President Nazabayev will be accompanied by a large delegation comprising high-ranking officials and businessmen from the Central Asian country. The Kazakhstan president will hold talks with high-ranking Saudi officials with the aim of expanding relations in various fields.

Ambassador Batyrshavey said that Kazakhstan sees Saudi Arabia as an important political and economic partner in the Middle East and the entire Islamic world and is interested in developing dialogue in all realms.

He said that “about four agreements and several memoranda of understanding will be signed by the two countries during this presidential trip.” The visit will contribute to cooperation in all spheres, he added.

A former Soviet republic, Kazakhstan, which has a 70 percent Muslim population, is a natural ally of the Kingdom. It is also a member of the Jeddah-based Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Saudi delegations, including one led by Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir, visited Kazakhstan and paved the way for future cooperation in politics, economy and culture.

The Kazakh diplomat noted that there is huge potential to expand ties especially in commercial sector. “Our total two-way trade is as little as $50 million,” said the envoy, calling on both countries to intensify efforts to boost trade and investment links.