  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 14 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Kazakh president to visit this month

Saudi Arabia

Kazakh president to visit this month

GHAZANFAR ALI KHAN |

Nursultan Nazarbayev

RIYADH: Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev will pay a state visit to Saudi Arabia beginning Oct. 25, said Kazakhstan Ambassador Bakyt Batyrshayev here Thursday.
President Nazabayev will be accompanied by a large delegation comprising high-ranking officials and businessmen from the Central Asian country. The Kazakhstan president will hold talks with high-ranking Saudi officials with the aim of expanding relations in various fields.
Ambassador Batyrshavey said that Kazakhstan sees Saudi Arabia as an important political and economic partner in the Middle East and the entire Islamic world and is interested in developing dialogue in all realms.
He said that “about four agreements and several memoranda of understanding will be signed by the two countries during this presidential trip.” The visit will contribute to cooperation in all spheres, he added.
A former Soviet republic, Kazakhstan, which has a 70 percent Muslim population, is a natural ally of the Kingdom. It is also a member of the Jeddah-based Organization of Islamic Cooperation.
Saudi delegations, including one led by Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir, visited Kazakhstan and paved the way for future cooperation in politics, economy and culture.
The Kazakh diplomat noted that there is huge potential to expand ties especially in commercial sector. “Our total two-way trade is as little as $50 million,” said the envoy, calling on both countries to intensify efforts to boost trade and investment links.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Development plan for Riyadh is promising, say experts

NEW YORK Riyadh these days looks like a big building site where infrastructure and development...

Saudi Special Forces train with Chinese, French

RIYADH Saudi and Chinese armed forces began the Exploration 2016 joint military exercise on...

Riyadh’s UN envoy hopes Security Council holds Houthis accountable for their violations

JEDDAH NEW YORK Iran and Israel have been the main sponsors of state terrorism in the region and...

GCC, Turkey call on UN to intervene urgently in Syria

RIYADH Foreign ministers of the six nation Gulf Cooperation Council GCC on Thursday expressed...

King receives Turkish ministers

JEDDAH The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman received Turkish ministers in Al Yamamah...

Lights, camera, action: Jeddah gets the ‘iLuminate’ experience

JEDDAH It was a fabulous performance one that left thousands of attendees mesmerized The...

King Salman orders help to injured in Sanaa Great Hall incident

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has directed King Salman Center for Relief...

KSA expected to attend new Syria talks in Switzerland

MOSCOW BEIRUT US Secretary of State John Kerry will meet his Russian counterpart in Switzerland...

British Council’s Amir Ramzan praises Saudi focus on entertainment

JEDDAH Amir Ramzan country director of the British Council for Saudi Arabia described the Kingdom...

GCC, Turkish foreign ministers set to discuss Iraq and Syria

RIYADH The escalating tensions between Turkey and Iraq as well as the bloodshed in Syria will top...

Ministers discuss ways to boost Gulf tourism

RIYADH Ministers of tourism from the Gulf Cooperation Council states held their third meeting on...

Princess Hussa bint Salman calls for more cultural exchanges with UK

RIYADH HRH Princess Hussa bint Salman has expressed great interest in establishing deeper...

King supports plans to renovate historic mosques in Madinah

MADINAH Prince Sultan bin Salman head of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage...

Saudi-hosted Syrians adapt, but long for their loved ones back home

JEDDAH Although they appreciate living in a stable economic and secure country and having full...

1.1 million foreign students are enrolled in KSA’s public schools

JEDDAH The Saudi Ministry of Education said that 1 1 million foreign students are enrolled in...

Saudi courts ordered not to look into genealogy-based marriage disputes

JEDDAH The Supreme Judicial Council has issued a circular on the genealogy and marriage dispute...

Around Arab News

SABB posts SR3.288 billion profit for first nine months

JEDDAH The Saudi British Bank SABB recorded a net profit of SR3 288 billion for the nine months...

Development plan for Riyadh is promising, say experts

NEW YORK Riyadh these days looks like a big building site where infrastructure and development...

Saudi Special Forces train with Chinese, French

RIYADH Saudi and Chinese armed forces began the Exploration 2016 joint military exercise on...

Kazakh president to visit this month

RIYADH Kazakhstan s President Nursultan Nazarbayev will pay a state visit to Saudi Arabia...

Riyadh’s UN envoy hopes Security Council holds Houthis accountable for their violations

JEDDAH NEW YORK Iran and Israel have been the main sponsors of state terrorism in the region and...

GCC, Turkey call on UN to intervene urgently in Syria

RIYADH Foreign ministers of the six nation Gulf Cooperation Council GCC on Thursday expressed...

Renewed bombing kills over 150 in rebel-held Aleppo this week

BEIRUT Renewed bombing of rebel held eastern Aleppo has killed more than 150 people this week...

Botched Mosul assault would trigger refugee wave, Turkey warns

ANKARA Any mistake in a planned US backed operation to drive Daesh from the Iraqi city of Mosul...

Israel’s top diplomat in surprise resignation

JERUSALEM Israel s top diplomat Foreign Ministry Director General Dore Gold resigned in a...

Death toll rises as Myanmar battles border attackers

YANGON Myanmar s security forces have now killed at least 26 people in response to attacks on...

Pakistan court delays blasphemy appeal after judge steps down

ISLAMABAD Pakistan s Supreme Court delayed an appeal into a notorious blasphemy case against a...

Indian Muslims say Modi’s legal reforms divisive

NEW DELHI An influential Indian Muslim group on Thursday accused the country s Hindu nationalist...

Maldives quits Commonwealth over rights row

MAL Maldives The Maldives angrily quit the Commonwealth on Thursday after years of wrangling over...

Islamabad defends travel ban on leading journalist

ISLAMABAD Pakistan s top law enforcement official on Thursday defended a travel ban imposed on a...

German officials demand answers after Syrian suspect strangles self

BERLIN A 22 year old Syrian man suspected of planning an attack strangled himself by tying his...

Women accuse Trump of groping

WASHINGTON A barrage of accusations that Donald Trump groped or inappropriately kissed women...