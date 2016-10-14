  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 7 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Daesh crushes rebellion plot in Mosul as army closes in

Middle-East

Daesh crushes rebellion plot in Mosul as army closes in

Reuters |

A fighter of the Daesh holds the group's flag and a weapon on a street in the city of Mosul. (Reuters)

BAGHDAD: Daesh has crushed a rebellion plot in Mosul, led by one of the group’s commanders who aimed to switch sides and help deliver the caliphate’s Iraqi capital to government forces, residents and Iraqi security officials said.
Daesh executed 58 people suspected of taking part in the plot after it was uncovered last week. Residents, who spoke to Reuters from some of the few locations in the city that have phone service, said the plotters were killed by drowning and their bodies were buried in a mass grave in a wasteland on the outskirts of the city.
Among them was a local aide of Daesh leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, who led the plotters, according to matching accounts given by five residents, by Hisham Al-Hashimi, an expert on Daesh affairs that advises the government in Baghdad and by colonel Ahmed Al-Taie, from Mosul’s Nineveh province Operation Command’s military intelligence.
Reuters is not publishing the name of the plot leader to avoid increasing the safety risk for his family, nor the identities of those inside the city who spoke about the plot.
The aim of the plotters was to undermine Daesh’s defense of Mosul in the upcoming fight, expected to be the biggest battle in Iraq since the 2003 US-led invasion.
Mosul is the last major stronghold of Daesh in Iraq. With a pre-war population of around 2 million, it is at least five times the size of any other city Daesh has controlled. Iraqi officials say a massive ground assault could begin this month, backed by US air power, Kurdish security forces and Shiite and Sunni irregular units.
A successful offensive would effectively destroy the Iraqi half of the caliphate that the group declared when it swept through northern Iraq in 2014. But the United Nations says it could also create the biggest humanitarian crisis in the world, in a worst case scenario uprooting 1 million people.
Daesh fighters are dug in to defend the city, and have a history of using civilians as human shields when defending territory.

CAUGHT
According to Hashimi, the dissidents were arrested after one of them was caught with a message on his phone mentioning a transfer of weapons. He confessed during interrogation that weapons were being hidden in three locations, to be used in a rebellion to support the Iraqi army when it closes in on Mosul.
Daesh raided the three houses used to hide the weapons on Oct. 4, Hashimi said.
“Those were Daesh members who turned against the group in Mosul,” said Iraqi Counter-terrorism Service spokesman Sabah Al-Numani in Baghdad, using an Arabic acronym for Daesh. “This is a clear sign that the terrorist organization has started to lose support not only from the population, but even from its own members.”
A spokesman for the US-led military coalition which conducts air strikes on Daesh targets in Syria and Iraq was unable to confirm or deny the accounts of the thwarted plot.
Signs of cracks inside the “caliphate” appeared this year as the ultra-hard-line Sunni group was forced out of half the territory it overran two years ago in northern and western Iraq.
Some people in Mosul have been expressing their refusal of Daesh's harsh rules by spray-painting the letter M, for the Arabic word that means resistance, on city walls, or “wanted” on houses of its militants. Such activity is punished by death.
Numani said his service has succeeded in the past two months in opening contact channels with “operatives” who began communicating intelligence that helped conduct air strikes on the insurgents’ command centers and locations in Mosul.
A list with the names of the 58 executed plotters was given to a hospital to inform their families but their bodies were not returned, the residents said.
“Some of the executed relatives sent old women to ask about the bodies. Daesh rebuked them and told them no bodies, no graves, those traitors are apostates and it is forbidden to bury them in Muslim cemeteries,” said one resident whose relative was among those executed.
“After the failed coup, Daesh withdrew the special identity cards it issued for its local commanders, to prevent them from fleeing Mosul with their families,” Col. Al-Taie said.
A Mosul resident said Daesh had appointed a new official, Muhsin Abdul Kareem Oghlu, a leader of a sniper unit with a reputation as a die-hard, to assist its governor of Mosul, Ahmed Khalaf Agab Al-Jabouri, in keeping control.
Daesh militants have placed booby traps across the city of Mosul, dug tunnels and recruited children as spies in anticipation of the offensive.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Renewed bombing kills over 150 in rebel-held Aleppo this week

BEIRUT Renewed bombing of rebel held eastern Aleppo has killed more than 150 people this week...

Botched Mosul assault would trigger refugee wave, Turkey warns

ANKARA Any mistake in a planned US backed operation to drive Daesh from the Iraqi city of Mosul...

Israel’s top diplomat in surprise resignation

JERUSALEM Israel s top diplomat Foreign Ministry Director General Dore Gold resigned in a...

New book blames misguided foreign policies for havoc in the Middle East

DUBAI A new book by a prominent Emirati businessman and public figure blames the West for...

US smashes 3 Houthi radar sites after missile attacks on destroyer

WASHINGTON The US military launched Tomahawk cruise missiles on Thursday against three coastal...

Britain looking at military options in Syria — foreign minister

LONDON Britain is looking at its military options in Syria but any action would need to be part...

Next UN chief Guterres says time to overcome divisions over Syria

UNITED NATIONS UNITED STATES Newly appointed UN chief Antonio Guterres on Thursday said it was...

Europe to host fresh Syria talks

WASHINGTON Despite repeated setbacks on the path to peace in war wracked Syria world and regional...

With baby Waleed, Gaza population reaches 2m

GAZA CITY The two millionth person has been born in Gaza with the birth of a baby boy named...

Iraqi premier rejects Turkish claim on Mosul campaign

BAGHDAD Tensions between Turkey and Iraq continued to escalate Wednesday as Iraq s prime minister...

US Navy targeted again by Houthis; KSA urges UN to contain militias

JEDDAH US military officials said they would respond at the appropriate time and in the...

Guards help 1,000 Ethiopians escape Yemen detention

ADEN Yemen Around 1 000 Ethiopian migrants escaped a detention center in south Yemen on Wednesday...

Daesh drone kills Kurdish fighters, hurts French troops: sources

PARIS A booby trapped drone operated by the Daesh group killed two Kurdish fighters and injured...

International Syria talks in London on Sunday: US

WASHINGTON A second international meeting on the deadly violence in Syria will take place Sunday...

Shelling claims lives of five Syrian kids

DAMASCUS At least five children were killed by rebel fire on a school in the southern Syrian city...

Daesh confirms key millitant killed

BEIRUT The Daesh terrorist group said Monday that a senior operative considered the group s...

Around Arab News

Daesh crushes rebellion plot in Mosul as army closes in

BAGHDAD Daesh has crushed a rebellion plot in Mosul led by one of the group s commanders who...

SABB posts SR3.288 billion profit for first nine months

JEDDAH The Saudi British Bank SABB recorded a net profit of SR3 288 billion for the nine months...

Development plan for Riyadh is promising, say experts

NEW YORK Riyadh these days looks like a big building site where infrastructure and development...

Layali Project: A new dimension of Arabic pop

The music industry is always evolving especially in Saudi Arabia The pop genre is one of the most...

Falconry: An ancient tradition that is still flying high

The Art of Falconry is an exquisite book written by Patrick Morel an eminent master falconer...

Iran and Israel top sponsors of terror in region: Al-Mouallimi

JEDDAH NEW YORK Iran and Israel have been the main sponsors of state terrorism in the region and...

Death toll rises as Myanmar battles border attackers

YANGON Myanmar s security forces have now killed at least 26 people in response to attacks on...

Duterte challenges West to probe Philippines drugs war

MANILA Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte called US President Barack Obama the European Union and...

German officials demand answers after Syrian suspect strangles self

BERLIN A 22 year old Syrian man suspected of planning an attack strangled himself by tying his...

Scottish leader unveils new independence plan

GLASGOW Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Thursday unveiled plans for a new independence...

Thailand’s beloved king dies aged 88

BANGKOK Thailand s King Bhumibol Adulyadej the world s longest reigning monarch has died at the...

Saudi Special Forces train with Chinese, French

RIYADH Saudi and Chinese armed forces began the Exploration 2016 joint military exercise on...

Kazakh president to visit this month

RIYADH Kazakhstan s President Nursultan Nazarbayev will pay a state visit to Saudi Arabia...

Riyadh’s UN envoy hopes Security Council holds Houthis accountable for their violations

JEDDAH NEW YORK Iran and Israel have been the main sponsors of state terrorism in the region and...

GCC, Turkey deplore UN inaction in Syria

RIYADH Foreign ministers of Gulf Cooperation Council states and Turkey on Thursday called for...

Renewed bombing kills over 150 in rebel-held Aleppo this week

BEIRUT Renewed bombing of rebel held eastern Aleppo has killed more than 150 people this week...