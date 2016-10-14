  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 6 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia to attend Syria talks on Saturday

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia to attend Syria talks on Saturday

ARAB NEWS |

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia will attend important talks this weekend on finding a resolution to the Syrian crisis, a Saudi foreign ministry spokesperson told Arab News.
The Kingdom’s delegation will be lead by Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir, in talks that will most likely discuss the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Syrian city of Aleppo, where regime forces, with the backing of the Russia military, have been waging a campaign against rebels, which has killed many civilians.
The US and Russian foreign ministers agreed to the hold talks in the Swiss city of Lausanne on Saturday to discuss what steps could be taken to achieve a resolution of the conflict.
On Friday, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said "no special expectations" for the talks and that Russia does not intend to put forward new initiatives at the talks.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Development plan for Riyadh is promising, say experts

NEW YORK Riyadh these days looks like a big building site where infrastructure and development...

Iran and Israel top sponsors of terror in region: Al-Mouallimi

JEDDAH NEW YORK Iran and Israel have been the main sponsors of state terrorism in the region and...

Saudi Special Forces train with Chinese, French

RIYADH Saudi and Chinese armed forces began the Exploration 2016 joint military exercise on...

Kazakh president to visit this month

RIYADH Kazakhstan s President Nursultan Nazarbayev will pay a state visit to Saudi Arabia...

Riyadh’s UN envoy hopes Security Council holds Houthis accountable for their violations

JEDDAH NEW YORK Iran and Israel have been the main sponsors of state terrorism in the region and...

GCC, Turkey deplore UN inaction in Syria

RIYADH Foreign ministers of Gulf Cooperation Council states and Turkey on Thursday called for...

King receives Turkish ministers

JEDDAH The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman received Turkish ministers in Al Yamamah...

Lights, camera, action: Jeddah gets the ‘iLuminate’ experience

JEDDAH It was a fabulous performance one that left thousands of attendees mesmerized The...

King Salman orders help to injured in Sanaa Great Hall incident

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has directed King Salman Center for Relief...

KSA expected to attend new Syria talks in Switzerland

MOSCOW BEIRUT US Secretary of State John Kerry will meet his Russian counterpart in Switzerland...

British Council’s Amir Ramzan praises Saudi focus on entertainment

JEDDAH Amir Ramzan country director of the British Council for Saudi Arabia described the Kingdom...

GCC, Turkish foreign ministers set to discuss Iraq and Syria

RIYADH The escalating tensions between Turkey and Iraq as well as the bloodshed in Syria will top...

Ministers discuss ways to boost Gulf tourism

RIYADH Ministers of tourism from the Gulf Cooperation Council states held their third meeting on...

Princess Hussa bint Salman calls for more cultural exchanges with UK

RIYADH HRH Princess Hussa bint Salman has expressed great interest in establishing deeper...

King supports plans to renovate historic mosques in Madinah

MADINAH Prince Sultan bin Salman head of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage...

Saudi-hosted Syrians adapt, but long for their loved ones back home

JEDDAH Although they appreciate living in a stable economic and secure country and having full...

Around Arab News

Saudi Arabia to attend Syria talks on Saturday

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia will attend important talks this weekend on finding a resolution to the...

Daesh crushes rebellion plot in Mosul as army closes in

BAGHDAD Daesh has crushed a rebellion plot in Mosul led by one of the group s commanders who...

SABB posts SR3.288 billion profit for first nine months

JEDDAH The Saudi British Bank SABB recorded a net profit of SR3 288 billion for the nine months...

Development plan for Riyadh is promising, say experts

NEW YORK Riyadh these days looks like a big building site where infrastructure and development...

Layali Project: A new dimension of Arabic pop

The music industry is always evolving especially in the Middle East And North Africa region The...

Falconry: An ancient tradition that is still flying high

The Art of Falconry is an exquisite book written by Patrick Morel an eminent master falconer...

Iran and Israel top sponsors of terror in region: Al-Mouallimi

JEDDAH NEW YORK Iran and Israel have been the main sponsors of state terrorism in the region and...

Death toll rises as Myanmar battles border attackers

YANGON Myanmar s security forces have now killed at least 26 people in response to attacks on...

Duterte challenges West to probe Philippines drugs war

MANILA Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte called US President Barack Obama the European Union and...

German officials demand answers after Syrian suspect strangles self

BERLIN A 22 year old Syrian man suspected of planning an attack strangled himself by tying his...

Scottish leader unveils new independence plan

GLASGOW Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Thursday unveiled plans for a new independence...

Thailand’s beloved king dies aged 88

BANGKOK Thailand s King Bhumibol Adulyadej the world s longest reigning monarch has died at the...

Saudi Special Forces train with Chinese, French

RIYADH Saudi and Chinese armed forces began the Exploration 2016 joint military exercise on...

Kazakh president to visit this month

RIYADH Kazakhstan s President Nursultan Nazarbayev will pay a state visit to Saudi Arabia...

Riyadh’s UN envoy hopes Security Council holds Houthis accountable for their violations

JEDDAH NEW YORK Iran and Israel have been the main sponsors of state terrorism in the region and...

GCC, Turkey deplore UN inaction in Syria

RIYADH Foreign ministers of Gulf Cooperation Council states and Turkey on Thursday called for...