Saudi Arabia to attend Syria talks on Saturday

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia will attend important talks this weekend on finding a resolution to the Syrian crisis, a Saudi foreign ministry spokesperson told Arab News.

The Kingdom’s delegation will be lead by Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir, in talks that will most likely discuss the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Syrian city of Aleppo, where regime forces, with the backing of the Russia military, have been waging a campaign against rebels, which has killed many civilians.

The US and Russian foreign ministers agreed to the hold talks in the Swiss city of Lausanne on Saturday to discuss what steps could be taken to achieve a resolution of the conflict.

On Friday, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said "no special expectations" for the talks and that Russia does not intend to put forward new initiatives at the talks.