  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 13 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Hughes Inquest ends, coroner to release findings Nov.4

Sports

Hughes Inquest ends, coroner to release findings Nov.4

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS |

Phillip Hughes

SYDNEY: A coroner who conducted a five-day inquest into the circumstances surrounded the death of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes, who was fatally struck by a ball during a domestic match in Sydney in 2014, is expected to release his findings on Nov. 4.
New South Wales state coroner Michael Barnes is investigating whether the nature of play contributed to the risk for the former Australia test batsman, the response by stadium and cricket staff and officials, and whether new guidelines on safety equipment need to be introduced to the sport.
Lawyers for the Hughes family, the state coroner, and Cricket Australia made submissions to the inquiry. Players and officials from the New South Wales and South Australia state teams that were involved in the Sheffield Shield game when Hughes was struck on the head by a fast, sharply rising ball, also appeared to answer questions or gave statements.
A lawyer for the Hughes family said the 25-year-old batsman, who was playing for South Australia against his former teammates from New South Wales, was subjected to an extraordinary amount of short-pitch bowling, that umpires didn’t contain the number of bouncers to two per over, and alleged that fast bowler Doug Bollinger engaged in verbal abuse, including a comment that sounded like “I’m going to kill you.”
Bollinger denied using the phrase, and his teammates including Australia vice-captain David Warner said they didn’t remember hearing any threat. Tom Cooper, the South Australia batsman on the field when Hughes was fatally struck, also said he didn’t remember any threatening comments from the bowlers.
Sean Abbott, who bowled the delivery that struck Hughes behind the ear and which led to the brain hemorrhage that caused him to die two days later in a Sydney hospital, gave a statement to the inquiry but wasn’t required to attend.
Players and umpires involved in the game said there was nothing unusual about the nature of play until Hughes collapsed to the pitch, an accident that stunned cricket followers around the world.
Barnes said the aim of the inquiry wasn’t to apportion blame, but to investigate the emergency response and to make recommendations for the future.
Cricket Australia’s high-performance manager, Pat Howard, spoke after the inquiry, saying “We’re very proud of the conduct of the players, officials and staff throughout,” and that the sport’s authorities were “open to any suggestions of further improvements we might make.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Champion Lorenzo sets pace in Japan

MOTEGI Japan World champion Jorge Lorenzo lapped fastest in practice on a crash filled Friday...

Confident Conte laughs off sack talk

COBHAM United Kingdom Antonio Conte insists he has no reason to fear for his future at Chelsea...

WADA anticipating more state-sponsored doping

NEW YORK After Russia s widespread violations at the 2014 Sochi Olympics new World Anti Doping...

Ton-up Azhar lights up Pakistan’s day-night Test

DUBAI Opener Azhar Ali became the first batsman to record a century in a day night Test off a...

Pin Slashers hit grand slam with the lead to boot

JEDDAH Pin Slashers sounded an early warning notching a grand slam and claiming the lead during...

InterCon goes 4-0 in Riyadh Inter-Hotels Basketball Tournament

RIYADH After an opening day 63 53 victory over Marriott Riyadh defending champion...

Foustok and Maclean make history repeat itself

RIYADH Mo Foustok and Tannille Maclean won the Riyadh Road Runners 10km race last Friday and in...

Djokovic drops Becker hint; Kyrgios fined

SHANGHAI Top ranked Novak Djokovic dropped a hint that he may split with coach Boris Becker on...

Elaf, SGS, Hidada post wins in 8th ALBAIK Team Tennis tourney

JEDDAH First days of action in the 8th Albaik Tennis Tournament saw Elaf Group draw first blood...

Tetra Pak, Khalidia Tambayz, Pazadaure and ICHTHUS enter Group A semis in SEIKO Watch-JBL event

JEDDAH Tetra Pak upset Fame 74 67 to qualify for the semifinals in Group A in the SEIKO Watch JBL...

Wenger won’t choose Arsenal successor

LONDON Arsene Wenger is adamant he will have no direct role in selecting the next manager of...

Tyson Fury’s license suspended

LONDON Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury s license to box has been suspended by the...

Lee on top as tearful Pak says final farewell

INCHEON South Korea American Alison Lee topped the leaderboard after the first round of the LPGA...

Meralco rules shootout vs. Ginebra in 4th quarter for 2-1 lead

MANILA Meralco supposedly the defense conscious one in this best of seven series for the PBA...

England cruises to series victory over Bangladesh

CHITTAGONG Ben Duckett and Sam Billings hit half centuries as England cruised to four wicket...

Pakistan adds day-night context to historic 400th Test

DUBAI Pakistan will mark its historic 400th Test match with a modern twist on the most...

Around Arab News

Saudi Special Forces train with Chinese, French

RIYADH Saudi and Chinese armed forces began the Exploration 2016 joint military exercise on...

Hughes Inquest ends, coroner to release findings Nov.4

SYDNEY A coroner who conducted a five day inquest into the circumstances surrounded the death of...

Champion Lorenzo sets pace in Japan

MOTEGI Japan World champion Jorge Lorenzo lapped fastest in practice on a crash filled Friday...

Confident Conte laughs off sack talk

COBHAM United Kingdom Antonio Conte insists he has no reason to fear for his future at Chelsea...

WADA anticipating more state-sponsored doping

NEW YORK After Russia s widespread violations at the 2014 Sochi Olympics new World Anti Doping...

Saudi Arabia to attend Syria talks on Saturday

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia will attend important talks this weekend on finding a resolution to the...

Daesh crushes rebellion plot in Mosul as army closes in

BAGHDAD Daesh has crushed a rebellion plot in Mosul led by one of the group s commanders who...

SABB posts SR3.288 billion profit for first nine months

JEDDAH The Saudi British Bank SABB recorded a net profit of SR3 288 billion for the nine months...

Development plan for Riyadh is promising, say experts

NEW YORK Riyadh these days looks like a big building site where infrastructure and development...

Layali Project: A new dimension of Arabic pop

The music industry is always evolving especially in the Middle East And North Africa region The...

Falconry: An ancient tradition that is still flying high

The Art of Falconry is an exquisite book written by Patrick Morel an eminent master falconer...

Iran and Israel top sponsors of terror in region: Al-Mouallimi

JEDDAH NEW YORK Iran and Israel have been the main sponsors of state terrorism in the region and...

Death toll rises as Myanmar battles border attackers

YANGON Myanmar s security forces have now killed at least 26 people in response to attacks on...

Duterte challenges West to probe Philippines drugs war

MANILA Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte called US President Barack Obama the European Union and...

German officials demand answers after Syrian suspect strangles self

BERLIN A 22 year old Syrian man suspected of planning an attack strangled himself by tying his...

Scottish leader unveils new independence plan

GLASGOW Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Thursday unveiled plans for a new independence...