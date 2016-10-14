  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 41 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Brittany leads in Korea LPGA

Sports

Brittany leads in Korea LPGA

AGENCIES |

ON TOP: Brittany Lang watches her shot on the 6th hole during the second round of the LPGA KEB HanaBank Championship tournament at Sky72 Golf Club in Incheon, South Korea, Friday.(AP)

INCHEON, South Korea: US Women’s Open champion Brittany Lang took the lead Friday from fellow American Alison Lee with a bogey-free, seven-under par 65 at the Korea LPGA Championship.
At the tournament’s half way stage, Lang topped the leaderboard with a 10-under total of 134 at the par-72 Ocean Course near Incheon International Airport.
Lee was one-stroke back with Cristie Kerr and Park Sung-Hyun sharing third spot on 137.
Lang sank five birdies and an eagle to follow up her first round 69. Lee, born in Los Angeles to Korean parents, followed her 65 with a 70 on Friday, mixing in three birdies and an eagle with three bogeys.
This is the only LPGA tournament in South Korea each year. It is the third stop of the tour’s Asian swing and boasts the strongest field so far, with 17 of the world’s top 20 in action.
Park Sung-Hyun, the money leader on the Korea LPGA Tour this year with seven victories, moved into contention with a 65, along with Kerr who carded the same score.
Kerr won twice last season, including the year-ending CME Group Tour Championship, but like many Americans on Tour has struggled to find success in 2016.
Lang is one of just two Americans to win on Tour this season, the other being the defending champion here, Lexi Thompson, who won in February at the Honda LPGA Thailand.
Kerr was one of five Americans to win last season on Tour while Lee is still in search of her first win.

Lahiri on top in Macau

India’s Anirban Lahiri overcame an early triple bogey to shoot a three-under-par 68 and join four others at the top of the leaderboard after the second round of the $1.1 million Venetian Macao Open on Friday.
Sharing the top spot with him on an eight-under par 134 were close friend Chikkarangappa S., Australian Kalem Richardson, Scott Vincent of Zimbabwe and Thailand’s Sutijet Kooratanapisan.
Unheralded Sutijet carded a 66 to put himself in position for a maiden Asian Tour victory. Richardson (67), Vincent (64) and Chikkarangappa (65) also fought into contention.
Co-overnight leader Ian Poulter scrambled to a 73 to fall three shots off the pace in his first tournament back from injury while title-holder Scott Hend fired a 67 to lie a further stroke back.
World number 14 Branden Grace signed for a 71 and is six behind the leaders while Europe’s Ryder Cup captain Darren Clarke missed the halfway cut after carding a 73.
With an impressive track record in Macau, Lahiri, 29, has put himself in prime position to land a second victory in three years and eighth Asian Tour title.
“Obviously not the start I was looking for (with the triple bogey) but I was confident if I could claw myself back, I could put a score together,” said Lahiri, whose card included five birdies and one eagle.
Sutijet, 29, hopes to honor the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej with a title run. Players wore black ribbons Friday while flags at the venue were at half-mast as a mark of respect following the death of the revered Thai monarch.
Play was also stopped at noon as players, officials and fans observed a minute’s silence.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Hughes Inquest ends, coroner to release findings Nov.4

SYDNEY A coroner who conducted a five day inquest into the circumstances surrounded the death of...

Champion Lorenzo sets pace in Japan

MOTEGI Japan World champion Jorge Lorenzo lapped fastest in practice on a crash filled Friday...

Confident Conte laughs off sack talk

COBHAM United Kingdom Antonio Conte insists he has no reason to fear for his future at Chelsea...

WADA anticipating more state-sponsored doping

NEW YORK After Russia s widespread violations at the 2014 Sochi Olympics new World Anti Doping...

Ton-up Azhar lights up Pakistan’s day-night Test

DUBAI Opener Azhar Ali became the first batsman to record a century in a day night Test off a...

Pin Slashers hit grand slam with the lead to boot

JEDDAH Pin Slashers sounded an early warning notching a grand slam and claiming the lead during...

InterCon goes 4-0 in Riyadh Inter-Hotels Basketball Tournament

RIYADH After an opening day 63 53 victory over Marriott Riyadh defending champion...

Foustok and Maclean make history repeat itself

RIYADH Mo Foustok and Tannille Maclean won the Riyadh Road Runners 10km race last Friday and in...

Djokovic drops Becker hint; Kyrgios fined

SHANGHAI Top ranked Novak Djokovic dropped a hint that he may split with coach Boris Becker on...

Elaf, SGS, Hidada post wins in 8th ALBAIK Team Tennis tourney

JEDDAH First days of action in the 8th Albaik Tennis Tournament saw Elaf Group draw first blood...

Tetra Pak, Khalidia Tambayz, Pazadaure and ICHTHUS enter Group A semis in SEIKO Watch-JBL event

JEDDAH Tetra Pak upset Fame 74 67 to qualify for the semifinals in Group A in the SEIKO Watch JBL...

Wenger won’t choose Arsenal successor

LONDON Arsene Wenger is adamant he will have no direct role in selecting the next manager of...

Tyson Fury’s license suspended

LONDON Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury s license to box has been suspended by the...

Lee on top as tearful Pak says final farewell

INCHEON South Korea American Alison Lee topped the leaderboard after the first round of the LPGA...

Meralco rules shootout vs. Ginebra in 4th quarter for 2-1 lead

MANILA Meralco supposedly the defense conscious one in this best of seven series for the PBA...

England cruises to series victory over Bangladesh

CHITTAGONG Ben Duckett and Sam Billings hit half centuries as England cruised to four wicket...

Around Arab News

Saudi Special Forces train with Chinese, French

RIYADH Saudi and Chinese armed forces began the Exploration 2016 joint military exercise on...

Brittany leads in Korea LPGA

INCHEON South Korea US Women s Open champion Brittany Lang took the lead Friday from fellow...

Hughes Inquest ends, coroner to release findings Nov.4

SYDNEY A coroner who conducted a five day inquest into the circumstances surrounded the death of...

Champion Lorenzo sets pace in Japan

MOTEGI Japan World champion Jorge Lorenzo lapped fastest in practice on a crash filled Friday...

Confident Conte laughs off sack talk

COBHAM United Kingdom Antonio Conte insists he has no reason to fear for his future at Chelsea...

WADA anticipating more state-sponsored doping

NEW YORK After Russia s widespread violations at the 2014 Sochi Olympics new World Anti Doping...

Saudi Arabia to attend Syria talks on Saturday

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia will attend important talks this weekend on finding a resolution to the...

Daesh crushes rebellion plot in Mosul as army closes in

BAGHDAD Daesh has crushed a rebellion plot in Mosul led by one of the group s commanders who...

SABB posts SR3.288 billion profit for first nine months

JEDDAH The Saudi British Bank SABB recorded a net profit of SR3 288 billion for the nine months...

Development plan for Riyadh is promising, say experts

NEW YORK Riyadh these days looks like a big building site where infrastructure and development...

Layali Project: A new dimension of Arabic pop

The music industry is always evolving especially in the Middle East And North Africa region The...

Falconry: An ancient tradition that is still flying high

The Art of Falconry is an exquisite book written by Patrick Morel an eminent master falconer...

Iran and Israel top sponsors of terror in region: Al-Mouallimi

JEDDAH NEW YORK Iran and Israel have been the main sponsors of state terrorism in the region and...

Death toll rises as Myanmar battles border attackers

YANGON Myanmar s security forces have now killed at least 26 people in response to attacks on...

Duterte challenges West to probe Philippines drugs war

MANILA Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte called US President Barack Obama the European Union and...

German officials demand answers after Syrian suspect strangles self

BERLIN A 22 year old Syrian man suspected of planning an attack strangled himself by tying his...