Brittany leads in Korea LPGA

INCHEON, South Korea: US Women’s Open champion Brittany Lang took the lead Friday from fellow American Alison Lee with a bogey-free, seven-under par 65 at the Korea LPGA Championship.

At the tournament’s half way stage, Lang topped the leaderboard with a 10-under total of 134 at the par-72 Ocean Course near Incheon International Airport.

Lee was one-stroke back with Cristie Kerr and Park Sung-Hyun sharing third spot on 137.

Lang sank five birdies and an eagle to follow up her first round 69. Lee, born in Los Angeles to Korean parents, followed her 65 with a 70 on Friday, mixing in three birdies and an eagle with three bogeys.

This is the only LPGA tournament in South Korea each year. It is the third stop of the tour’s Asian swing and boasts the strongest field so far, with 17 of the world’s top 20 in action.

Park Sung-Hyun, the money leader on the Korea LPGA Tour this year with seven victories, moved into contention with a 65, along with Kerr who carded the same score.

Kerr won twice last season, including the year-ending CME Group Tour Championship, but like many Americans on Tour has struggled to find success in 2016.

Lang is one of just two Americans to win on Tour this season, the other being the defending champion here, Lexi Thompson, who won in February at the Honda LPGA Thailand.

Kerr was one of five Americans to win last season on Tour while Lee is still in search of her first win.



Lahiri on top in Macau



India’s Anirban Lahiri overcame an early triple bogey to shoot a three-under-par 68 and join four others at the top of the leaderboard after the second round of the $1.1 million Venetian Macao Open on Friday.

Sharing the top spot with him on an eight-under par 134 were close friend Chikkarangappa S., Australian Kalem Richardson, Scott Vincent of Zimbabwe and Thailand’s Sutijet Kooratanapisan.

Unheralded Sutijet carded a 66 to put himself in position for a maiden Asian Tour victory. Richardson (67), Vincent (64) and Chikkarangappa (65) also fought into contention.

Co-overnight leader Ian Poulter scrambled to a 73 to fall three shots off the pace in his first tournament back from injury while title-holder Scott Hend fired a 67 to lie a further stroke back.

World number 14 Branden Grace signed for a 71 and is six behind the leaders while Europe’s Ryder Cup captain Darren Clarke missed the halfway cut after carding a 73.

With an impressive track record in Macau, Lahiri, 29, has put himself in prime position to land a second victory in three years and eighth Asian Tour title.

“Obviously not the start I was looking for (with the triple bogey) but I was confident if I could claw myself back, I could put a score together,” said Lahiri, whose card included five birdies and one eagle.

Sutijet, 29, hopes to honor the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej with a title run. Players wore black ribbons Friday while flags at the venue were at half-mast as a mark of respect following the death of the revered Thai monarch.

Play was also stopped at noon as players, officials and fans observed a minute’s silence.