  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 44 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Ginebra rallies against Meralco to levels series 2-2

Sports

Ginebra rallies against Meralco to levels series 2-2

MANILA: GRACE B. CASTILLO |

ON A HIGH: Ginebra's Justin Brownlee towers over Meralco's Reynel Hugnatan and Cliff Hodge during the PBA Governors' Cup match at the Araneta Coliseum in Cubao on Friday night. (AN photo)

Tit for tat, and just like that, the title series for the PBA Governors’ Cup between Barangay Ginebra and Meralco is now down to a best-of-three.
The Gin Kings were the ones who got sterling performances from two of their veterans on Friday night as they completed a come-from-behind 88-86 win over the Bolts to make it a 2-2 series for the season-closing conference before close to 18,000 fans at the Araneta Coliseum in Cubao.
Jay-Jay Helterbrand was the first to step up when the chips were down for the Kings, making all of his 11 points inside the first 6:14 of the fourth as he singlehandedly rallied Ginebra back from 74-58 down at the end of the third period.
And it came on his 40th birthday, which he celebrated with a performance to remember.
Mark Caguioa, another former MVP, had all of his four fourth quarter points in that run, making coach Tim Cone declare them as the saviors of their series.
“They played with much energy and I don’t feel like I should be here (for the interview),” Cone told reporters. “Jay and Mark should be here. They are great players and they make up for lousy coaching. They pretty much saved our series.”
Ginebra’s locals were practically non-existent in Game 3, when Meralco veterans Reynel Hugnatan and Jimmy Alapag keyed a 107-103 win.
In the series-tying triumph, Ginebra got just 10 points from import Justin Brownlee and had the locals doing most of the damage, with Helterbrand clearly standing out from the pack.
Lost in the brilliance of Helterbrand and Caguioa was the great endgame that Joe Devance also had.
Devance, who has followed Cone from Alaska to San Mig and here at Ginebra, scored the final six points for the Kings, capped by a very difficult turnaround jumper under heavy pressure, which beat the shotclock for the marginal basket with 25 seconds left.
Meralco had a chance to forge overtime but Chris Newsome put up a bad shot at the buzzer and missed terribly.
Game 5 is slated Sunday, weather permitting, as a big storm was forecast to hit Metro Manila. The league is readying itself to reschedule the fifth game for Wednesday should the storm, named Karen, hit the country hard.
Meanwhile, June Mar Fajardo of San Miguel Beer wrote league history earlier in the night after winning a third straight MVP trophy in elaborate rites institutionalized as the Leo Awards before tip-off of Game 4.
The 6-foot-10 franchise player of the Beermen became the first player to achieve the feat and moved within another MVP of equaling the record jointly held by all-time greats Alvin Patrimonio and Ramon Fernandez.
With the exception of Bogs Adornado who won the award in the league’s first two seasons, Fajardo, who comes from the sleepy agricultural town of Pinamungahan in Cebu, became the fastest player to win three MVPs, being just in his fourth year.
Adornado, the deadshot who played for Crispa and Utex in a glorious career, also has three MVPs.
“I truly am blessed,” Fajardo addressed the huge crowd in Filipino at the Big Dome in his very deep voice. “I can’t ask for anything more. I am very happy but sad at the same time because I failed to lead my team to the (Governors’ Cup) Finals.”
Winning the MVP automatically put Fajardo in the first Mythical Team with Calvin Abueva of Alaska, San Miguel teammate Arwind Santos, Terrence Romeo of GlobalPort and TNT Katropa’s Jason Castro, who finished second in the MVP derby.
After averaging close to 20 points and a shade over 12 rebounds a contest, Fajardo was the runaway winner in the Statistical Points race and then got an overwhelming share of the players’, media and league votes to total 3,079 points.
Castro, the Governors’ Cup Best Player, had 2,242, with Abueva tallying 1,501.
Chris Newsome of Meralco picked up the Rookie of the Year award after playing with a lot of brilliance in the latter half of the season. He handily defeated TNT’s Troy Rosario, the second overall pick, and Barangay Ginebra’s Scottie Thompson.
Ginebra’s LA Tenorio and Japeth Aguilar, San Miguel’s Alex Cabagnot and NLEX’ Asi Taulava and Sean Anthony were named to the Mythical Second Team.
The other big citations of the night were those who made up the All-Defensive Team, with Star’s Marc Pingris leading the way, named for the eighth straight time. Gabe Norwood, Aguilar, Ping Exciminiano of Alaska and Chris Ross of San Miguel were the others in the list.
In related developments, Star, a day after dealing away former two-time MVP James Yap to Rain or Shine for Paul Lee, named Chito Victolero as its new coach, taking over from the underachieving Jason Webb.
Lee was the second player that Rain or Shine gave away in trades on Thursday after shipping JR Quinahan to GlobalPort for the veteran Jay Washington.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Messi returns as Barca, Madrid battle ‘FIFA virus’

MADRID Argentina s pain is Barcelona s gain as Lionel Messi returns for the Spanish champions...

Mourinho weighs up Rooney recall for Liverpool clash

LONDON Jose Mourinho faces one of the biggest decisions of his Manchester United reign as he...

Brittany leads in Korea LPGA

INCHEON South Korea US Women s Open champion Brittany Lang took the lead Friday from fellow...

Hughes Inquest ends, coroner to release findings Nov.4

SYDNEY A coroner who conducted a five day inquest into the circumstances surrounded the death of...

Champion Lorenzo sets pace in Japan

MOTEGI Japan World champion Jorge Lorenzo lapped fastest in practice on a crash filled Friday...

Confident Conte laughs off sack talk

COBHAM United Kingdom Antonio Conte insists he has no reason to fear for his future at Chelsea...

WADA anticipating more state-sponsored doping

NEW YORK After Russia s widespread violations at the 2014 Sochi Olympics new World Anti Doping...

Ton-up Azhar lights up Pakistan’s day-night Test

DUBAI Opener Azhar Ali became the first batsman to record a century in a day night Test off a...

Pin Slashers hit grand slam with the lead to boot

JEDDAH Pin Slashers sounded an early warning notching a grand slam and claiming the lead during...

InterCon goes 4-0 in Riyadh Inter-Hotels Basketball Tournament

RIYADH After an opening day 63 53 victory over Marriott Riyadh defending champion...

Foustok and Maclean make history repeat itself

RIYADH Mo Foustok and Tannille Maclean won the Riyadh Road Runners 10km race last Friday and in...

Djokovic drops Becker hint; Kyrgios fined

SHANGHAI Top ranked Novak Djokovic dropped a hint that he may split with coach Boris Becker on...

Elaf, SGS, Hidada post wins in 8th ALBAIK Team Tennis tourney

JEDDAH First days of action in the 8th Albaik Tennis Tournament saw Elaf Group draw first blood...

Tetra Pak, Khalidia Tambayz, Pazadaure and ICHTHUS enter Group A semis in SEIKO Watch-JBL event

JEDDAH Tetra Pak upset Fame 74 67 to qualify for the semifinals in Group A in the SEIKO Watch JBL...

Wenger won’t choose Arsenal successor

LONDON Arsene Wenger is adamant he will have no direct role in selecting the next manager of...

Tyson Fury’s license suspended

LONDON Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury s license to box has been suspended by the...

Around Arab News

Ginebra rallies against Meralco to levels series 2-2

Tit for tat and just like that the title series for the PBA Governors Cup between Barangay...

Messi returns as Barca, Madrid battle ‘FIFA virus’

MADRID Argentina s pain is Barcelona s gain as Lionel Messi returns for the Spanish champions...

Mourinho weighs up Rooney recall for Liverpool clash

LONDON Jose Mourinho faces one of the biggest decisions of his Manchester United reign as he...

Saudi Special Forces train with Chinese, French

RIYADH Saudi and Chinese armed forces began the Exploration 2016 joint military exercise on...

Brittany leads in Korea LPGA

INCHEON South Korea US Women s Open champion Brittany Lang took the lead Friday from fellow...

Hughes Inquest ends, coroner to release findings Nov.4

SYDNEY A coroner who conducted a five day inquest into the circumstances surrounded the death of...

Champion Lorenzo sets pace in Japan

MOTEGI Japan World champion Jorge Lorenzo lapped fastest in practice on a crash filled Friday...

Confident Conte laughs off sack talk

COBHAM United Kingdom Antonio Conte insists he has no reason to fear for his future at Chelsea...

WADA anticipating more state-sponsored doping

NEW YORK After Russia s widespread violations at the 2014 Sochi Olympics new World Anti Doping...

Saudi Arabia to attend Syria talks on Saturday

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia will attend important talks this weekend on finding a resolution to the...

Daesh crushes rebellion plot in Mosul as army closes in

BAGHDAD Daesh has crushed a rebellion plot in Mosul led by one of the group s commanders who...

SABB posts SR3.288 billion profit for first nine months

JEDDAH The Saudi British Bank SABB recorded a net profit of SR3 288 billion for the nine months...

Development plan for Riyadh is promising, say experts

NEW YORK Riyadh these days looks like a big building site where infrastructure and development...

Layali Project: A new dimension of Arabic pop

The music industry is always evolving especially in the Middle East And North Africa region The...

Falconry: An ancient tradition that is still flying high

The Art of Falconry is an exquisite book written by Patrick Morel an eminent master falconer...

Iran and Israel top sponsors of terror in region: Al-Mouallimi

JEDDAH NEW YORK Iran and Israel have been the main sponsors of state terrorism in the region and...