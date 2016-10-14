  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 48 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • $2 billion deposit confirms strong Saudi-Egyptian ties

Saudi Arabia

$2 billion deposit confirms strong Saudi-Egyptian ties

Dina FouaD & Mohammed Rasooldeen |

People and vehicles are seen caught in a traffic jam in front of the Central Bank of Egypt's headquarters in downtown Cairo, Egypt, in this December 21, 2015 file photo. (Reuters)

RIYADH: Sherif Ismail, the Egyptian prime minister, has announced that Egypt received a deposit of $2 billion from Saudi Arabia in September. Earlier this month, Egypt’s central bank announced that the country’s foreign exchange reserves rose from $16.564 billion in late August to $19.582 billion by the end of September, after receiving the deposit from the Kingdom.
Economists said that the role played by the Kingdom helped Egypt and its economy to stand on its feet again after the deteriorating situation that hit the Egyptian economy in recent years. They pointed out that this deposit confirms that the Kingdom will not abandon Egypt and will support it in all eventuality.
Adel Hanafi, vice president of the Egyptian Union in Saudi Arabia, said that the depth of the relationship between Egypt and Saudi Arabia throughout history is no secret, pointing out that there is a vigorous attempt to hit at this cooperation, especially since these two are the most important countries in the Arab world. He stressed the importance of unity and warned against listening to rumors.
Ahmed Kojak, vice minister of finance for financial policies, said that the step taken by the Kingdom to support the Egyptian economy is priceless as there was also significant progress in supporting the Egyptian economy by G-7 countries and other friendly nations such as the UAE and China. This economic assistance helped in achieving significant progress to secure Egypt’s economy by $6 billion to bridge the financial gap during the year 2016-2017.
Ambassador Gamal Bayoumi, secretary-general of the Union of Arab Investors, said that the deposit from Saudi Arabia reveals the truth about Saudi-Egyptian ties, and the continued support of the Kingdom, and it is necessary to refute the various rumors about bilateral relations between the two countries. Bayoumi pointed out that media rumor mongering will not succeed in dislodging Egyptian-Saudi Arabian relations, particularly on the economic side. Relations between the two countries are based on the foundations of a solid understanding.
Mahmoud Al-Aptanoni, an economist at Future Academy, said that the Saudi deposit of $2 billion had a deep impact on the rise in foreign reserves to approach $20 billion. He said he is convinced that the recent political events will not affect the well-established relations between Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Saudi conjoined twins separated

RIYADH Saudi conjoined twins were successfully separated in a five hour surgery Thursday by a...

Mass fish death baffles authorities

JEDDAH As the city bid farewell to thousands of fish that died on its shores recently government...

Saudi Special Forces train with Chinese, French

RIYADH Saudi and Chinese armed forces began the Exploration 2016 joint military exercise on...

Saudi Arabia to attend Syria talks on Saturday

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia will attend important talks this weekend on finding a resolution to the...

Development plan for Riyadh is promising, say experts

NEW YORK Riyadh these days looks like a big building site where infrastructure and development...

Iran and Israel top sponsors of terror in region: Al-Mouallimi

JEDDAH NEW YORK Iran and Israel have been the main sponsors of state terrorism in the region and...

Kazakh president to visit this month

RIYADH Kazakhstan s President Nursultan Nazarbayev will pay a state visit to Saudi Arabia...

Riyadh’s UN envoy hopes Security Council holds Houthis accountable for their violations

JEDDAH NEW YORK Iran and Israel have been the main sponsors of state terrorism in the region and...

GCC, Turkey deplore UN inaction in Syria

RIYADH Foreign ministers of Gulf Cooperation Council states and Turkey on Thursday called for...

King receives Turkish ministers

JEDDAH The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman received Turkish ministers in Al Yamamah...

Lights, camera, action: Jeddah gets the ‘iLuminate’ experience

JEDDAH It was a fabulous performance one that left thousands of attendees mesmerized The...

King Salman orders help to injured in Sanaa Great Hall incident

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has directed King Salman Center for Relief...

KSA expected to attend new Syria talks in Switzerland

MOSCOW BEIRUT US Secretary of State John Kerry will meet his Russian counterpart in Switzerland...

British Council’s Amir Ramzan praises Saudi focus on entertainment

JEDDAH Amir Ramzan country director of the British Council for Saudi Arabia described the Kingdom...

GCC, Turkish foreign ministers set to discuss Iraq and Syria

RIYADH The escalating tensions between Turkey and Iraq as well as the bloodshed in Syria will top...

Ministers discuss ways to boost Gulf tourism

RIYADH Ministers of tourism from the Gulf Cooperation Council states held their third meeting on...

Around Arab News

Saudi conjoined twins separated

RIYADH Saudi conjoined twins were successfully separated in a five hour surgery Thursday by a...

$2 billion deposit confirms strong Saudi-Egyptian ties

RIYADH Sherif Ismail the Egyptian prime minister has announced that Egypt received a deposit of 2...

Mass fish death baffles authorities

JEDDAH As the city bid farewell to thousands of fish that died on its shores recently government...

Kerry sees progress in talks on cutting HFC greenhouse gases

KIGALI Talks on a global pact to cut greenhouse gases used in refrigerators and air conditioners...

Japan pulls UNESCO funding over Nanjing row

TOKYO Japan is holding back more than 40 million in UNESCO funding Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida...

Duterte vows no letup in war on crime

MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday defended his threat to kill criminals as...

China-Philippines solution on Scarborough possible: Envoy

MANILA A budding Philippines China friendship could boost chances of removing one of their...

China’s last Tiananmen prisoner set to be freed

BEIJING China s last known prisoner held in relation to the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests will...

Merkel turns to Africa to curb mass migrant flow

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday wraps up a week of Africa diplomacy aimed at...

Reports: Chibok girls swapped for detainees, ransom or both?

JOHANNESBURG Conflicting reports emerged Friday about whether the first negotiated release of...

Nigeria’s Buhari says wife ‘belongs to my kitchen’

BERLIN Nigeria s President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday hit back at criticism from his wife about...

Hollande struggles to put out fires from tell-all book

PARIS French President Francois Hollande scrambled Friday to contain the damage from a series of...

Kingdom investing billions in global technology fund

JEDDAH Public Investment Fund PIF has taken another strong step in its mission to support Saudi...

Oil down as dollar rallies, rise in US rig count seen

NEW YORK Crude oil prices fell on Friday as a stronger dollar weighed on the market and as...

Saudi international bonds ‘safe haven for many big investors’

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s global bond program is sending a strong message to the international...

Global game-changers to attend WIL Economic Forum

The 18th Global Women in Leadership WIL Economic Forum will provide a setting for 500 global...