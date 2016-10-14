  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 8 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Govt looking into hiring household workers from more countries

Saudi Arabia

Govt looking into hiring household workers from more countries

ARAB NEWS |

JEDDAH: The Ministry of Labor and Social Development said it is studying the possibility of opening the household labor market to more countries, including those that were previously barred by the government for security reasons.
Ministry spokesman Khaled Aba Al-Khail said the government is also working on signing more agreements to diversify choices for citizens based on their needs. Announcements will soon be made in this regard, he said.
As for countries from which household workers are permitted to be recruited, he said the labor market is open in the Kingdom, and gives citizens the choice of selection recruitment from among various countries. Countries currently open for recruitment are the Philippines, India, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, as well as a number of Asian and African countries.
“The ministry constantly explores alternatives that are appropriate for the nature of Saudi society, and the ministry accordingly puts the outline and framework in place with exporting countries in the form of signed agreements,” said the spokesman.
He attributed the causes of the recruitment crises from time to time to the improvement of economies in exporting countries, as well as social issues in those countries, and that fact that some Asian countries like Hong Kong and Malaysia, also recruit workers from those countries.
The chairman of the committee on recruitment offices in Jeddah, Yahya Al-Maqbool, said there are ongoing negotiations between the coordinating committee, which includes officials from the Ministry of Labor and Social Development and a number of owners of recruitment offices, to find solutions to meet the labor market needs for household workers.
He stressed the importance of reducing the number of visas to bring it in line with supply and demand, as there are many more visas than there are household workers. He also said that most offices work mostly on recruiting household workers from the Philippines and Bangladesh, and proposed a review and reopening of the doors to importing labor from larger countries, like Indonesia, Thailand and Ethiopia.
He said there are recruitment offices that do not comply with the fees prescribed by the ministry for recruitment of household workers, which were set at SR7,000. Prices in the market can reach as high as SR14,000, he said, attributing this to higher costs in labor-exporting countries.
He said the set prices are no longer realistic as they were fixed years ago. This is specially the case as there is a larger demand for workers and citizens are willing to pay higher amounts. He said this practice is a violation, with penalties for violating offices including closure, noting that prices should not exceed the set amounts as any increase will force other offices to match these higher prices as well.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

NTP 2020 enhances role of women in Saudi society

UNITED NATIONS Saudi Arabia has stressed that the National Transformation Program 2020 has opened...

Saudi students win 3rd place in UNESCO contest

JEDDAH Saudi students of Dar Al Hekma University won the third place in the I m a City Changer...

Saudi conjoined twins separated

RIYADH Saudi conjoined twins were successfully separated in a five hour surgery Thursday by a...

$2 billion deposit confirms strong Saudi-Egyptian ties

RIYADH Sherif Ismail the Egyptian prime minister has announced that Egypt received a deposit of 2...

Mass fish death baffles authorities

JEDDAH As the city bid farewell to thousands of fish that died on its shores recently government...

Saudi Special Forces train with Chinese, French

RIYADH Saudi and Chinese armed forces began the Exploration 2016 joint military exercise on...

Saudi Arabia to attend Syria talks on Saturday

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia will attend important talks this weekend on finding a resolution to the...

Development plan for Riyadh is promising, say experts

NEW YORK Riyadh these days looks like a big building site where infrastructure and development...

Iran and Israel top sponsors of terror in region: Al-Mouallimi

JEDDAH NEW YORK Iran and Israel have been the main sponsors of state terrorism in the region and...

Kazakh president to visit this month

RIYADH Kazakhstan s President Nursultan Nazarbayev will pay a state visit to Saudi Arabia...

Riyadh’s UN envoy hopes Security Council holds Houthis accountable for their violations

JEDDAH NEW YORK Iran and Israel have been the main sponsors of state terrorism in the region and...

GCC, Turkey deplore UN inaction in Syria

RIYADH Foreign ministers of Gulf Cooperation Council states and Turkey on Thursday called for...

King receives Turkish ministers

JEDDAH The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman received Turkish ministers in Al Yamamah...

Lights, camera, action: Jeddah gets the ‘iLuminate’ experience

JEDDAH It was a fabulous performance one that left thousands of attendees mesmerized The...

King Salman orders help to injured in Sanaa Great Hall incident

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has directed King Salman Center for Relief...

KSA expected to attend new Syria talks in Switzerland

MOSCOW BEIRUT US Secretary of State John Kerry will meet his Russian counterpart in Switzerland...

Around Arab News

NTP 2020 enhances role of women in Saudi society

UNITED NATIONS Saudi Arabia has stressed that the National Transformation Program 2020 has opened...

Saudi students win 3rd place in UNESCO contest

JEDDAH Saudi students of Dar Al Hekma University won the third place in the I m a City Changer...

Govt looking into hiring household workers from more countries

JEDDAH The Ministry of Labor and Social Development said it is studying the possibility of...

Saudi conjoined twins separated

RIYADH Saudi conjoined twins were successfully separated in a five hour surgery Thursday by a...

$2 billion deposit confirms strong Saudi-Egyptian ties

RIYADH Sherif Ismail the Egyptian prime minister has announced that Egypt received a deposit of 2...

Mass fish death baffles authorities

JEDDAH As the city bid farewell to thousands of fish that died on its shores recently government...

Kerry sees progress in talks on cutting HFC greenhouse gases

KIGALI Talks on a global pact to cut greenhouse gases used in refrigerators and air conditioners...

Japan pulls UNESCO funding over Nanjing row

TOKYO Japan is holding back more than 40 million in UNESCO funding Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida...

Duterte vows no letup in war on crime

MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday defended his threat to kill criminals as...

China-Philippines solution on Scarborough possible: Envoy

MANILA A budding Philippines China friendship could boost chances of removing one of their...

China’s last Tiananmen prisoner set to be freed

BEIJING China s last known prisoner held in relation to the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests will...

Merkel turns to Africa to curb mass migrant flow

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday wraps up a week of Africa diplomacy aimed at...

Reports: Chibok girls swapped for detainees, ransom or both?

JOHANNESBURG Conflicting reports emerged Friday about whether the first negotiated release of...

Nigeria’s Buhari says wife ‘belongs to my kitchen’

BERLIN Nigeria s President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday hit back at criticism from his wife about...

Hollande struggles to put out fires from tell-all book

PARIS French President Francois Hollande scrambled Friday to contain the damage from a series of...

Kingdom investing billions in global technology fund

JEDDAH Public Investment Fund PIF has taken another strong step in its mission to support Saudi...