Saudi students win 3rd place in UNESCO contest

JEDDAH: Saudi students of Dar Al-Hekma University won the third place in the “I’m a City Changer” initiative, which was held by UNESCO, sponsored by the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs, and organized by the Saudi Urban Society and Future Saudi Cities.

The Architecture Department, in collaboration with students from the Visual Communication and Interior Design Departments, participated in the competition for World Cities Day (2016) under the theme “Public Spaces for All.”

“Our faculty at Dar Al-Hekma University keeps pushing our students to real-life experiences to get them into the real world while studying at Dar Al-Hekma. This gives the students a feel of the competition and expectations in the real world to better adjust their own expectations. Nevertheless, Dar Al-Hekma’s students more often than not find themselves on a par with national and international standards, and make us all proud of their achievements,” said Suhair Hassan Al-Qurashi, the president of Dar Al-Hekma University.

Students Afnan Hendi, Lujain Badrig, Nadine Lingawi, Suzan Ehsan, Maha Moussa, Reem Bakkar, Shomoukh Al-Qahtani, Dina Jamjoum, Loura Mtar and Yara Zimati participated in the contest.

Suzan Ehsan told Arab News that winning the competition came as a surprise and they felt very proud of their accomplishment as a team.

“I will take this as a personal lesson to carry with me in life, and that is to never give up and always strive for what you want. It’s important never be afraid to stand out, even if it means not taking the easy way, and make sure you work hard for what you truly want,” she said.

She also explained that the project was to revitalize Palestine Street in Jeddah and make it a more pedestrian friendly and popular street. They chose Palestine Street because it is one of the oldest streets which holds cultural, social and historical value.

“We collectively began work on the analysis of Palestine Street and assigned sections of the street to each member. My task was to revitalize the eastern part of the street that extends toward Bani Malik, hence engaging the community more into the urban identity of Palestine Street,” she added.

Afnan Hendi said as a group of mixed cultures, this project acknowledged their skills. Currently they are trying to focus on their education, but in the future they will strive to create a massive impact on the world.

Mona Helmy, as the chair of the Architecture Department running the program, said the Architecture Department is very keen on preparing students for their careers by participating in competitions and introducing career-led activities.

The team worked for four months on the project that was inspired by the history of Palestine Street itself.

The results were officially announced on Sept. 20 and the Dar Al-Hekma students received a cash prize of SR10,000 and are expected to participate in the UN-Habitat 3 conference in Quito, Ecuador on Oct. 15 to 20.