  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 8 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi students win 3rd place in UNESCO contest

Saudi Arabia

Saudi students win 3rd place in UNESCO contest

Fouzia Khan |

The successful Dar Al-Hekma University students pose for a photo.

JEDDAH: Saudi students of Dar Al-Hekma University won the third place in the “I’m a City Changer” initiative, which was held by UNESCO, sponsored by the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs, and organized by the Saudi Urban Society and Future Saudi Cities.
The Architecture Department, in collaboration with students from the Visual Communication and Interior Design Departments, participated in the competition for World Cities Day (2016) under the theme “Public Spaces for All.”
“Our faculty at Dar Al-Hekma University keeps pushing our students to real-life experiences to get them into the real world while studying at Dar Al-Hekma. This gives the students a feel of the competition and expectations in the real world to better adjust their own expectations. Nevertheless, Dar Al-Hekma’s students more often than not find themselves on a par with national and international standards, and make us all proud of their achievements,” said Suhair Hassan Al-Qurashi, the president of Dar Al-Hekma University.
Students Afnan Hendi, Lujain Badrig, Nadine Lingawi, Suzan Ehsan, Maha Moussa, Reem Bakkar, Shomoukh Al-Qahtani, Dina Jamjoum, Loura Mtar and Yara Zimati participated in the contest.
Suzan Ehsan told Arab News that winning the competition came as a surprise and they felt very proud of their accomplishment as a team.
“I will take this as a personal lesson to carry with me in life, and that is to never give up and always strive for what you want. It’s important never be afraid to stand out, even if it means not taking the easy way, and make sure you work hard for what you truly want,” she said.
She also explained that the project was to revitalize Palestine Street in Jeddah and make it a more pedestrian friendly and popular street. They chose Palestine Street because it is one of the oldest streets which holds cultural, social and historical value.
“We collectively began work on the analysis of Palestine Street and assigned sections of the street to each member. My task was to revitalize the eastern part of the street that extends toward Bani Malik, hence engaging the community more into the urban identity of Palestine Street,” she added.
Afnan Hendi said as a group of mixed cultures, this project acknowledged their skills. Currently they are trying to focus on their education, but in the future they will strive to create a massive impact on the world.
Mona Helmy, as the chair of the Architecture Department running the program, said the Architecture Department is very keen on preparing students for their careers by participating in competitions and introducing career-led activities.
The team worked for four months on the project that was inspired by the history of Palestine Street itself.
The results were officially announced on Sept. 20 and the Dar Al-Hekma students received a cash prize of SR10,000 and are expected to participate in the UN-Habitat 3 conference in Quito, Ecuador on Oct. 15 to 20.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

NTP 2020 enhances role of women in Saudi society

UNITED NATIONS Saudi Arabia has stressed that the National Transformation Program 2020 has opened...

Govt looking into hiring household workers from more countries

JEDDAH The Ministry of Labor and Social Development said it is studying the possibility of...

Saudi conjoined twins separated

RIYADH Saudi conjoined twins were successfully separated in a five hour surgery Thursday by a...

$2 billion deposit confirms strong Saudi-Egyptian ties

RIYADH Sherif Ismail the Egyptian prime minister has announced that Egypt received a deposit of 2...

Mass fish death baffles authorities

JEDDAH As the city bid farewell to thousands of fish that died on its shores recently government...

Saudi Special Forces train with Chinese, French

RIYADH Saudi and Chinese armed forces began the Exploration 2016 joint military exercise on...

Saudi Arabia to attend Syria talks on Saturday

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia will attend important talks this weekend on finding a resolution to the...

Development plan for Riyadh is promising, say experts

NEW YORK Riyadh these days looks like a big building site where infrastructure and development...

Iran and Israel top sponsors of terror in region: Al-Mouallimi

JEDDAH NEW YORK Iran and Israel have been the main sponsors of state terrorism in the region and...

Kazakh president to visit this month

RIYADH Kazakhstan s President Nursultan Nazarbayev will pay a state visit to Saudi Arabia...

Riyadh’s UN envoy hopes Security Council holds Houthis accountable for their violations

JEDDAH NEW YORK Iran and Israel have been the main sponsors of state terrorism in the region and...

GCC, Turkey deplore UN inaction in Syria

RIYADH Foreign ministers of Gulf Cooperation Council states and Turkey on Thursday called for...

King receives Turkish ministers

JEDDAH The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman received Turkish ministers in Al Yamamah...

Lights, camera, action: Jeddah gets the ‘iLuminate’ experience

JEDDAH It was a fabulous performance one that left thousands of attendees mesmerized The...

King Salman orders help to injured in Sanaa Great Hall incident

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has directed King Salman Center for Relief...

KSA expected to attend new Syria talks in Switzerland

MOSCOW BEIRUT US Secretary of State John Kerry will meet his Russian counterpart in Switzerland...

Around Arab News

NTP 2020 enhances role of women in Saudi society

UNITED NATIONS Saudi Arabia has stressed that the National Transformation Program 2020 has opened...

Saudi students win 3rd place in UNESCO contest

JEDDAH Saudi students of Dar Al Hekma University won the third place in the I m a City Changer...

Govt looking into hiring household workers from more countries

JEDDAH The Ministry of Labor and Social Development said it is studying the possibility of...

Saudi conjoined twins separated

RIYADH Saudi conjoined twins were successfully separated in a five hour surgery Thursday by a...

$2 billion deposit confirms strong Saudi-Egyptian ties

RIYADH Sherif Ismail the Egyptian prime minister has announced that Egypt received a deposit of 2...

Mass fish death baffles authorities

JEDDAH As the city bid farewell to thousands of fish that died on its shores recently government...

Kerry sees progress in talks on cutting HFC greenhouse gases

KIGALI Talks on a global pact to cut greenhouse gases used in refrigerators and air conditioners...

Japan pulls UNESCO funding over Nanjing row

TOKYO Japan is holding back more than 40 million in UNESCO funding Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida...

Duterte vows no letup in war on crime

MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday defended his threat to kill criminals as...

China-Philippines solution on Scarborough possible: Envoy

MANILA A budding Philippines China friendship could boost chances of removing one of their...

China’s last Tiananmen prisoner set to be freed

BEIJING China s last known prisoner held in relation to the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests will...

Merkel turns to Africa to curb mass migrant flow

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday wraps up a week of Africa diplomacy aimed at...

Reports: Chibok girls swapped for detainees, ransom or both?

JOHANNESBURG Conflicting reports emerged Friday about whether the first negotiated release of...

Nigeria’s Buhari says wife ‘belongs to my kitchen’

BERLIN Nigeria s President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday hit back at criticism from his wife about...

Hollande struggles to put out fires from tell-all book

PARIS French President Francois Hollande scrambled Friday to contain the damage from a series of...

Kingdom investing billions in global technology fund

JEDDAH Public Investment Fund PIF has taken another strong step in its mission to support Saudi...