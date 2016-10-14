  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

NTP 2020 enhances role of women in Saudi society

Arab News |

A Saudi woman casts her ballot in a polling station in the coastal city of Jeddah, in this December 12, 2015 file photo. (AFP)

UNITED NATIONS: Saudi Arabia has stressed that the National Transformation Program 2020 has opened the door for women to have a wider role in society. 
It stressed the fact that equal access to education and training is a key element to enable women to contribute fully and equally in development of the country.
The assertion came in the Kingdom’s speech during the meeting of 3rd Committee of the 71st session of the advancement of women delivered Thursday by Amal bint Fawaz Al-Qahtani, second secretary of the Kingdom’s delegation to the international organization.
Al-Qahtani listed the government’s new steps in the field of empowering women and ensuring their full rights. She highlighted the fact that Saudi women contribute in making national decisions through their leadership positions in the government as well as their membership in the Shoura Council; women have the right to vote and stand for elections to municipal councils, in addition to their participation within the Kingdom’s formal delegations at regional and international conferences and meetings.
She said that the Kingdom has spared no effort in the issuing resolutions or passing legislation that promote the role of Saudi women in society.
Al-Qahtani added that a number of government institutions, in collaboration with civil society organizations, participated in a national campaign aiming to raise women’s awareness of the regulations and procedures that protect their rights.
She stressed that Islamic teachings prohibit any discrimination based on race, sex, color, or any violation or injustice directed against woman in any form whatsoever.
Al-Qahtani said that the Kingdom regrets the current situation of women in many parts of the world, where they are subject to grave violations, violence and exploitation. She cited the cases of Palestinian women who suffer serious violations by the Israeli occupation forces.
Al-Qahtani, associating herself with the Group of 77 and China, said Saudi women contribute to national decision making by holding government positions.  They also participate in delegations and work in the diplomatic corps. 
To improve women’s rights, a law has been approved protecting women from domestic violence.
Islamic and Shariah laws prohibit discrimination based on sex. The country adheres to the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women, and addresses women’s human rights in concert with provisions of Shariah and international laws. 
Saudi Arabia will continue protecting human rights in concert with Islamic Shariah, she added.

