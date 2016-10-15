  • Search form

Offbeat

Abu Dhabi highlighted as key Bollywood filming location

ARAB NEWS |

Acting CEO of twofour54, Maryam Al-Mheiri, with Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Sajid Nadiadwala at the event in Mumbai on Friday. (AN)

ABU DHABI: twofour54 and Abu Dhabi Film Commission (ADFC) hosted a gathering for India’s production executives in Mumbai late Friday to celebrate the success of Bollywood blockbuster ‘Dishoom’.
The event was attended by the film’s producer, Sajid Nadiadwala, along with guests of honor Rohit Dhawan, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez; and Kulmeet Makkar, the Chief Executive Officer of The Film & Television Producers Guild of India.
During the event, Nadiadwala announced the DVD release of ‘Dishoom’ and joined director Rohit and cast members Varun and Jacqueline to participate in a panel discussion about their experience filming in Abu Dhabi.
Rohit highlighted the quality of the support infrastructure in Abu Dhabi and the easy access to government entities and locations facilitated by ADFC; while actors Jacqueline, John Abraham and Varun commented on the superb hospitality and facilities on offer.

