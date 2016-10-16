Daikin Air Conditioning to support Vision 2030 with green activities

  • Search form

Daikin aims to be the provider number one in energy saving solutions in Saudi Arabia with its technologies and continuous developments.

Daikin Air Conditioning, claimed as the global number one in air conditioning (AC) solutions that has achieved a very strong position in the Saudi market, is taking one step further by highlighting how it can contribute to Saudi Vision 2030 in terms of its energy efficiency and sustainability targets.
To present Daikin’s ideas, Belgian Ambassador Geert Criel hosted an energy efficiency event at the Embassy of Belgium in Riyadh on Oct. 4.
Criel said: “Daikin is a Japanese world leading air conditioning manufacturer but it has a strong connection to Belgium where it has established Daikin Europe, and its headquarter for the whole of European, Middle East and Africa region. Belgium is also the location of one of the most important Daikin factories that is manufacturing AC products for many countries, including Saudi Arabia. So I was more than willing to assist Daikin to help showcase its support for the Vision 2030 program, more specifically the energy goals.”
Japanese Ambassador Norihiro Okuda, a co-host of the event, said: “I am very confident they are likely to succeed as well in Saudi Arabia to make an impact on the government plans to increase environmental sustainability.”
Frans Hoorelbeke, chairman and member of Daikin Europe’s board of directors, said: “Daikin’s commitment for providing the highest efficient solutions is mainly driven to satisfy the increasing market demand for sustainable and green buildings worldwide. This trend has definitely become clear in Saudi Arabia as well.”
Daikin is stated to have been the first to implement inverter technology in AC products. Inverter technology is known for its high efficiency that can reach up to 50 percent of electricity savings.

