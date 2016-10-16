GITEX Technology Week: KSA official country partner

GITEX Technology Week 2016 opens Sunday showcasing how startups and innovative technologies are re-imagining realities in organizations and our daily lives.

From 3D-printed cars to VR roller coasters, startup legendaries, drones and augmented reality, the 36th year of GITEX will fill 1.4 million square feet of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) with the latest in cutting-edge technology and innovation.

The “most game-changing edition to date” is expected to host 4,000 exhibiting companies and 64 participating countries. In conference sessions, 230 global thought leaders will deliver insights across 65 sessions and 130 conference hours.

GITEX Global Startup Movement, a global startup event, will debut at GITEX this year.

“The GITEX Technology Week theme of re-imagining realities emphasizes the practical steps that organizations need to take in their digital transformation, and the potential for enabling the life-changing ideas from entrepreneurs in the Middle East and worldwide,” said Trixie LohMirmand, SVP, Dubai World Trade Centre, organizer of the event.

“GITEX Technology Week presents an opportunity for us as enablers of digital transformation to address key executives from emerging markets across the MEA and Asia, and help guide them toward success as digital businesses. As the exclusive digital transformation partner of GITEX, we will have the opportunity provide a bridge between the disruptive, innovative startups and established businesses participating in GITEX,” said Tony Karam, MD, Accenture Digital in the MENA.

Innovative technologies such as drones, robotics, augmented and virtual reality, and 3D printing will be on display.

Samsung will attempt to set the world record for the world’s largest indoor 4D VR experience and Panasonic will demonstrate how unmanned balloon cameras can change the way we see mega-events.

Enhanced show features include the App Hack, Google CSI Lab, Hot Stuff Awards, and Student Lab Competition.

Saudi Arabia returns this year as official country partner.