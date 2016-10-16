Saudi Build highlights construction sector’s opportunities, challenges

Saudi Build will be launched this year under the slogan — the challenges and opportunities for huge construction projects in Saudi Arabia.

With 95 percent booking to date, the 28th edition of the Saudi Build Exhibition will be held between Oct. 17 and 20, at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center.

To cover all aspects of the construction sector, Saudi Build 2016 runs simultaneously with the Saudi Stone-Tech 2016, the 19th international stone and stone technology exhibition and the Saudi build PMV series, the 7th international exhibition for construction equipment, plant, machinery and vehicles.

The long lasting construction show in the Kingdom brings together more 530 local, regional and international exhibitors from more than 30 countries, and with more than 13 national pavilions.

Held with the support of the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs, the internationally accredited show by the global association of the exhibition industry (UFI), will address the needs of the local construction market and will highlight the latest technologies, trends and products in the industry to a specialized audience attending from the region and the world.

Saudi Build Project Manager Shahid Bhatti said: “This year, we are aiming to break the attendance record, which is estimated to exceed 16,000 visitors.”

He added: “For more than 35 years, and throughout the different cycles of the Saudi economy, this sustainable exhibition has been successfully attracting thousands of international manufacturers, exporters and businessmen, as well as tens of thousands of regional engineers, importers and industry professionals to connect and engage with the latest technology that the Kingdom’s largest sector has to offer.”

Saudi Build Exhibition 2016 is being organized by Riyadh Exhibitions Co. Ltd., which is specialized in organizing exhibitions, conferences and other trade events. The company caters to several activities for various economic sectors.