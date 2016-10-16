  • Search form

Corporate News

Mobily endorses construction of one of DCA stages

ARAB NEWS |

Abdulmohsen bin Mohammed Alzakri, board member and president of the investment committee at the Disabled Children’s Association, accompanied Mobily CEO Ahmad Farroukh visit the site of charitable investment project Khair Makkah.

Mobily CEO Ahmad Farroukh visited the site of charitable investment project Khair Makkah. Mobily has endorsed the construction of one of the stages for the Disabled Children’s Association (DCA), naming it Mobily’s Customers Charitable Investment Project.
Abdulmohsen bin Mohammed Alzakri, board member and president of the investment committee at DCA, accompanied Mobily's delegation during its tour to view the site and listen to an explanation of its architectural specification and implementation plans.
Mobily’s Customers Charitable Investment Project was inaugurated to donate to the DCA through an agreement signed in the presence of Prince Sultan bin Salman, chairman of the association board.
Mobily allocated a unified number (5050) for mobilizing revenue support to build the Khair Makkah project.
Mobily’s subscribers can support this charity endowment by sending an SMS containing number 5 to 5050 to donate SR12 per month.
This agreement allows Mobily’s customers to participate in building Khair Makkah, a charitable investment project for serving the disabled children, in which six residential buildings will be built in order to provide a sustainable financial aid to support the association's care centers.
After visiting the site, Mobily’s CEO and Alzakri visited the DCA headquarter in Makkah to take a closer look at their activities.
Farroukh expressed his happiness over the inauguration of the project, which will support the DCA’s projects and activities.
“We are proud of our partnership with elite companies and banks for 30 years, and that allowed us to expand our free service programs for thousands of disabled children,” Alzakri said.
Mobily stated that it has deposited the amount collected from customers’ donations to the Khair Makkah project.
Mobily is keen to overcome all obstacles and find complete support to the DCA, and motivate different society segments to contribute to the success of the association's projects to help the continuation of its social responsibility message.

