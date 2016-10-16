  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Wrong intel ‘led to Sanaa strike’

Saudi Arabia

Wrong intel ‘led to Sanaa strike’

HANI HAZAIMEH |

Saudi fighter jets have taken part in the Arab coalition’s campaign against Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

JEDDAH: The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen wrongly attacked a funeral there after receiving incorrect information from Yemeni military figures that armed Houthi leaders were in the area, an investigative body set up by the Arab coalition said on Saturday.
The coalition, fighting to restore legitimacy in Yemen, said it accepted the result of the probe conducted by the Joint Investigation and Assessment Team into the Great Hall incident in Sanaa and began to implement JIAT’s recommendations.
Last Saturday's airstrike on the funeral gathering had resulted in tens of deaths and injuries.
“The coalition command expresses its regret at this unintentional incident and the ensuing pain for victims’ families. The incident is not in line with the coalition’s objectives, namely protecting civilians and restoring safety and stability to Yemen,” the coalition said in a statement.
Earlier, JIAT spokesperson Mansoor Al-Mansoor said the probe was initiated as soon as the Oct. 8 bombing of the ceremony hall occurred. The coalition forces command fully cooperated with the investigation.
“The JIAT examined all related documents and assessed evidence, including the rules of engagement, and the testimonies of all those involved in the incident, and concluded that a party affiliated with the Yemeni presidency, part of the chiefs-of-staff office, wrongly passed the information that armed Houthi leaders would be gathering at a known location in Sanaa, and insisted that the location be targeted immediately as a legitimate military objective,” said Al-Mansoor.
He added that the Air Operations Center in Yemen directed a close air support mission to target the location without obtaining approval from the coalition command, and without following the coalition command’s precautionary measures to ensure that the location was not civilian and should not be targeted.
A coalition aircraft in the area carried out the mission.
“The JIAT has found that because of non-compliance with coalition rules of engagement and procedures, and the issuing of incorrect information, a coalition aircraft wrongly targeted the location, resulting in civilian deaths and injuries,” said Al-Mansour
“The JIAT has therefore concluded that, in accordance with coalition regulations, appropriate action will be taken against those responsible for the incident, and that compensation will be offered to the families of the victims,” he said.
“Moreover, the coalition forces must immediately review their rules of engagement and update their procedures to ensure adherence in future,” he said, adding that the JIAT is still gathering and analyzing data related to the incident, namely reports about some sides that used this erroneous bombing to make their own victims, and will announce the results as soon as its investigation is complete.
Meanwhile, an Omani aircraft landed in Sanaa on Saturday to evacuate 115 of the most seriously wounded from the strike, said an official.
Oman has previously organized evacuations from Sanaa of Westerners and others who had been detained by the Houthis.
Separately, two US citizens "held" in Yemen have been freed and were taken to Oman on Saturday after mediation by authorities in the Gulf nation, the state-run Oman News Agency reported.
The agency, quoting an Omani Foreign Ministry spokesman, said the two Americans were brought to Oman aboard the aircraft that flew to Sanaa to evacuate the wounded.
— With input from agencies

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Prince Sultan bin Salman calls for a change in work culture

RIYADH President of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage SCTNH Prince Sultan...

Efforts to empower women bear fruit

RIYADH One of the 24 goals set out in the Kingdom s Vision 2030 is women s development which...

OIC Tashkent meet to chart path to peace and creativity

JEDDAH Tashkent the capital of Uzbekistan will host the 43rd session of the Organization of...

Government plugs loopholes in Saudi-expat marriage law

JEDDAH The Kingdom has mandated new requirements for the marriage of Saudi men and women to non...

Labor pact with Sri Lanka safeguards rights of both parties, says new CG

RIYADH Recruitment of labor from Sri Lanka enjoys a smooth sail following the recent agreement...

Saudi Arabia to attend World Digital Conference in Dhaka

RIYADH A high powered Saudi delegation headed by Deputy Minister of Communications and...

Saudi conjoined twins separated

RIYADH Saudi conjoined twins were successfully separated in a five hour surgery Thursday by a...

SR200m allocated to heal Yemen’s wounds

JEDDAH The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid KSRelief has been instructed to...

Riyadh key component of new Syria peace push

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia will attend important talks aimed at finding a resolution to the Syrian...

NTP 2020 enhances role of women in Saudi society

UNITED NATIONS Saudi Arabia has stressed that the National Transformation Program 2020 has opened...

Saudi students win 3rd place in UNESCO contest

JEDDAH Saudi students of Dar Al Hekma University won the third place in the I m a City Changer...

Govt looking into hiring household workers from more countries

JEDDAH The Ministry of Labor and Social Development said it is studying the possibility of...

$2 billion deposit confirms strong Saudi-Egyptian ties

RIYADH Sherif Ismail the Egyptian prime minister has announced that Egypt received a deposit of 2...

Mass fish death baffles authorities

JEDDAH As the city bid farewell to thousands of fish that died on its shores recently government...

Saudi Special Forces train with Chinese, French

RIYADH Saudi and Chinese armed forces began the Exploration 2016 joint military exercise on...

Saudi Arabia to attend Syria talks on Saturday

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia will attend important talks this weekend on finding a resolution to the...

Around Arab News

US admiral says missiles fired again at US ship near Yemen

WASHINGTON Multiple missiles were fired again from a Houthi controlled region in Yemen targeting...

Gulf real estate investors welcome UK law to attack criminal finances

JEDDAH Gulf investors Saturday welcomed tough new laws being planned in Britain to tackle London...

No breakthrough in Lausanne Syria talks

LAUSANNE Talks in Switzerland between Washington Moscow and Syria s neighbors ended within hours...

Turkey-backed forces attack Daesh bastion

BEIRUT Syrian opposition fighters backed by Turkish airstrikes launched an offensive Saturday to...

Prince Sultan bin Salman calls for a change in work culture

RIYADH President of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage SCTNH Prince Sultan...

Wrong intel ‘led to Sanaa strike’

JEDDAH The Saudi led coalition fighting the Iran backed Houthi rebels in Yemen wrongly attacked a...

A post-Trump world

So after two stinging US presidential debates in which Donald Trump sneered lied and prowled the...

Russian ship departs for Syria; Merkel sees regime ‘war crimes’

BERLIN Some actions in Syria have come very close to war crimes German Chancellor Angela Merkel...

Emirates Skywards partners with Dubai Duty Free

Emirates Skywards the award winning frequent flyer program of Emirates airline has partnered with...

SEC establishes Generation & Optimization Center with GE

Saudi Electricity Company SEC has selected GE as its solutions provider to drive a nationwide...

Mobily endorses construction of one of DCA stages

Mobily CEO Ahmad Farroukh visited the site of charitable investment project Khair Makkah Mobily...

Saudi Build highlights construction sector’s opportunities, challenges

Saudi Build will be launched this year under the slogan the challenges and opportunities for huge...

GITEX Technology Week: KSA official country partner

GITEX Technology Week 2016 opens Sunday showcasing how startups and innovative technologies are...

Daikin Air Conditioning to support Vision 2030 with green activities

Daikin Air Conditioning claimed as the global number one in air conditioning AC solutions that...

Lebanese diva Haifa ‘world’s most beautiful’?

JEDDAH Lebanese singer and actress Haifa Wehbe teased her fans by posting on her Instagram page a...

Marion Cotillard laments social disconnect

LONDON French actress Marion Cotillard said society is becoming more isolated as she discussed...