  US admiral says missiles fired again at US ship near Yemen

Middle-East

US admiral says missiles fired again at US ship near Yemen

LOLITA C. BALDOR | AP |

USS Mason. (AFP)

WASHINGTON: Multiple missiles were fired again from a Houthi-controlled region in Yemen targeting an American warship in the Red Sea, a US admiral said Saturday. No hits were reported.
The missile launches were the third in about a week that targeted the destroyer USS Mason and other US ships.
The latest attacks, also from the coastal Yemen region, came just days after a US warship fired Tomahawk missiles into Yemen to destroy three radar sites that Pentagon leaders believed played a role in the earlier attacks.
“The Mason once again appears to have come under attack in the Red Sea, again from coastal defense cruise missiles fired from the coast of Yemen,” Adm. John Richardson, the chief of naval operations, told reporters Saturday in Baltimore.
A senior US defense official said the Mason was in international waters when multiple incoming surface-to-surface missiles were detected about 3:30 p.m. EDT. None hit the Mason and no crewmembers were hurt. The missiles were engaged by the Mason using unspecified on-board defensive systems, the official said.
A US official said that additional radars could have been used in the Saturday attack.
The officials were not authorized to discuss the incident publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

