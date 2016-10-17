  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 38 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Thai PM reassures on smooth succession

World

Thai PM reassures on smooth succession

Reuters |

A boy carries a portrait of late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej while he lines up to pay respect at the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday. (AFP)

BANGKOK: Thailand has sought to dispel any concern about a royal succession after Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn said he would delay his ascension to the throne while he mourns his father, and the government stressed on Sunday it was working as normal.
King Bhumibol Adulyadej died on Thursday after seven decades on the throne. He was 88.
The prospect of complications in the succession in the politically divided country could alarm financial markets, but the military government has been quick to quash any such speculation.
The crown prince has requested that his succession be delayed for an unspecified period, so he can grieve with the people, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has said.
The government has not set a date for the royal cremation but a deputy prime minister said the prince had asked that it be held after a year of mourning, and the coronation would take place after the cremation.
The formal procedure for him to become king, which involves the president of the legislature inviting him to ascend the throne, can happen at any time before his coronation.
In the meantime, the head of the royal advisory council, a 96-year-old former army chief and prime minister, Prem Tinsulanonda, will stand in as regent.
A semi-official biography of King Bhumibol has a short section on Prem, noting that he was accused of involvement in a 2006 coup that removed populist prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra from power.
On Saturday, the prince held an audience with Prem and Prayuth and asked them to pass on his reassurance to the people, Prayuth said in a televised address.
“He asked the people not to be confused or worry about the country’s administration or even about the succession,” Prayuth said. “He said at this time everyone is sad, he is still sad, so every side should wait until we pass this sad time ... When the religious ceremony and funeral have passed for a while, then it will be an appropriate time to proceed.”
Government spokesman Sansern Kaewkamnerd told reporters on Sunday the prime minister wanted to reassure the public about the government’s work and a cabinet meeting would go ahead as normal on Tuesday so administration “can continue seamlessly.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

US military detects failed N. Korean missile launch

WASHINGTON The US military said late Saturday it had detected an unsuccessful launch by North...

Trump to be ‘best friends’ with India if elected

EDISON N J Donald Trump says that if he s elected to the White House there won t be any...

Serbs arrested for attack plot as Montenegro votes

PODGORICA Montenegro Montenegro said it had foiled a plot by a group of Serbs who were planning...

Ethiopia announces new curbs

ADDIS ABABA Ethiopia imposed curbs on its opposition travel restrictions on diplomats and a dusk...

Merkel critic holding out for cap on refugees Germany accepts

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel s most prominent domestic critic in the migrant crisis...

Niger says US aid worker ‘most likely being held by Mali militants’

ABIDJAN A US aid worker kidnapped in Niger is likely being held by militants from the Movement...

Putin dismisses US hacking claims as pre-election ploy

MOSCOW President Vladimir Putin on Sunday said US claims Russia had directed cybertattacks...

Trump challenges Clinton to drug test

PORTSMOUTH Donald Trump has challenged his rival Hillary Clinton to a drug test before their next...

Arson suspected in fire at Swedish asylum center

STOCKHOLM Swedish police have opened an arson investigation into a fire at an asylum center in...

Trump's running mate says evidence points to Russia in e-mail hacks

WASHINGTON Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence said evidence implicates Russia in...

Muslim woman settles in at Vermont military college

NORTHFIELD Vermont Despite being the first woman allowed to wear a Muslim headscarf beneath her...

Duterte vows not to ‘barter’ away Philippine territory to China

DAVAO Philippines Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte vowed Sunday he will not barter away...

Down in new poll, Trump dares Clinton to a drug test

PORTSMOUTH United States Donald Trump has challenged his rival Hillary Clinton to a drug test...

Pakistan a 'mother-ship of terrorism', Modi says at BRICS summit

GOA India Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi branded Pakistan a mother ship of terrorism at a...

Trump says election is rigged

CHARLOTTE Donald Trump took to Twitter on Saturday morning to go after Hillary Clinton and the...

Storm-hit Haiti to hold vote in November

PORT AU PRINCE Haiti will hold the first round of its serially delayed presidential election on...

Around Arab News

US military detects failed N. Korean missile launch

WASHINGTON The US military said late Saturday it had detected an unsuccessful launch by North...

Trump to be ‘best friends’ with India if elected

EDISON N J Donald Trump says that if he s elected to the White House there won t be any...

Thai PM reassures on smooth succession

BANGKOK Thailand has sought to dispel any concern about a royal succession after Crown Prince...

Saudi woman’s mobile boutique clicks

RIYADH Dalal bint Taleb a computer programming student at King Saud University has used her...

Serbs arrested for attack plot as Montenegro votes

PODGORICA Montenegro Montenegro said it had foiled a plot by a group of Serbs who were planning...

Ethiopia announces new curbs

ADDIS ABABA Ethiopia imposed curbs on its opposition travel restrictions on diplomats and a dusk...

Merkel critic holding out for cap on refugees Germany accepts

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel s most prominent domestic critic in the migrant crisis...

Niger says US aid worker ‘most likely being held by Mali militants’

ABIDJAN A US aid worker kidnapped in Niger is likely being held by militants from the Movement...

Nissan-Petromin plans to open 20 more showrooms in Kingdom

Nissan Petromin Nissan s new dealer in Saudi Arabia opened its first showroom in Riyadh on Oct 10...

AIB conducts aviation accident communication strategy workshop

The Aviation Investigation Bureau AIB held a weeklong workshop entitled The national strategy for...

dnata selects Avaya to provide cloud services

dnata one of the world s largest air services providers and a member of Emirates Group announced...

IPRA-GC to gather influential communications experts

The International Public Relations Association Gulf Chapter IPRA GC will gather professionals and...

Xpress Money, Jet Airways launch new offer

Xpress Money described as one of the world s most dependable money transfer brands has launched...

NCB posts SR7.03bn net income

The National Commercial Bank NCB reports that the net income for the nine months of 2016 reached...

GITEX 2016 introduces new era realities

Two senior leaders from Accenture kicked off the 36th annual GITEX Technology Week with a...

Houthis are terrorists

I read with interest the article No difference between Houthis and Al Qaeda Oct 16 by Abdulrahman...