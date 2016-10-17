  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 11 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Wheels of justice barely turn at Guantanamo prison

Columns

Wheels of justice barely turn at Guantanamo prison

Ian Simpson |

The watch tower of "Camp 6". (AFP)

War crimes trials at Guantanamo Bay for suspects accused of attacks against the United States have ground to a near halt a decade after the military courts’ creation, with lawyers warning that some detainees could spend many more years waiting to be tried.
Despite President Barack Obama’s early vows to close the facility in eastern Cuba amid charges that suspects had been tortured, the United States continues to spend some $91 million a year on military trials at the base, which has 61 remaining inmates.
“The military commissions in their current state are a farce,” Marine Brig. Gen. John Baker, the chief defense counsel, said last month at a Washington legal conference, of the tribunals that prosecute detainees.
“The Guantanamo Bay military commissions have been characterized by delay, government misconduct and incompetence, and more delay.”
James Connell, a defense lawyer for Kuwaiti Ammar Al-Baluchi, one of five suspects on trial for their alleged roles in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, said that trial was not likely until maybe 2020, almost two decades after airline hijackers killed nearly 3,000 people.
Because the court and much of the evidence lies outside the United States, the trial “is 100 times more complex than even a complex ordinary death penalty case,” said Connell.
In contrast with Guantanamo Bay, federal prosecutors operating in the United States courts have secured more than 340 terrorism convictions over the last decade, a Justice Department spokesman said.
Tanzanian Ahmed Khalfan Ghailani was transferred from Guantanamo Bay to New York in 2009, and 17 months later a civilian jury convicted him for his role in Al-Qaeda bombings in East Africa. He is serving a life sentence.
Just six Guantanamo cases have resulted in convictions so far, with two guilty verdicts being appealed, according to the military commissions' website. In one appeals case, a federal court overturned two of the three convictions of Ali Hamza Al-Bahlul, the suspected publicist for slain Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. An appeal decision is pending on the third charge.
Pentagon officials defended the pace of proceedings, saying that it takes time to resolve many of the classified documents submitted as evidence.
“The Department of Defense is committed to fairness and transparency in the military commissions proceedings,” Pentagon spokeswoman Lt. Col. Valerie Henderson said in an email.
Former American President George W. Bush signed the law creating the tribunals on Oct. 17, 2006, after the United States Supreme Court struck down previous tribunals set up to try Al-Qaeda suspects, ruling that they violated United States military law and the Geneva Conventions.
President Barack Obama took office in 2009 and vowed to close the prison. He approved legislation that included barring the use of evidence obtained under torture.
The effort to close Guantanamo Bay prison stalled amid opposition from Congress, with Republicans saying many of the prisoners are too dangerous to release.
John Yoo, who helped draft the Bush administration’s legal strategy after 9/11, said that the Guantanamo courts were designed for plea bargaining to get suspects to cooperate with government intelligence agencies.
The Supreme Court ruling “slowed the whole thing down, and it has become a risk-averse system that doesn’t want to make another mistake,” said Yoo, now a law professor at the University of California, Berkeley.
Government interference is also an issue. Sept. 11 defense lawyers have found their meeting rooms bugged, had mail with clients seized, and contend that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has tried to infiltrate a defense team.
Last year, a Sept. 11 suspect at Guantanamo recognized that a court interpreter had also worked at a Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) prison where he was held.
“Every issue that comes up is a new and novel issue that can take days” to resolve, said Morris Davis, a former Air Force colonel and the first Guantanamo prosecutor.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Columns

The sustaining peace mindset

As the world struggles to respond to conflicts and the people fleeing them UN insiders are also...

A post-Trump world

So after two stinging US presidential debates in which Donald Trump sneered lied and prowled the...

No difference between Houthis and Al-Qaeda

US warplanes finally struck Houthi sites and radars on the Red Sea coast after US navy ships were...

Marriages and discrimination

I read with pleasure the report that the Supreme Judicial Council issued an order to all the...

Trump and the changing US political landscape

Whether you like Donald Trump or not one thing about him is undeniable He has managed to upset...

Challenges ahead for new UN chief

The United Nations General Assembly has on Oct 13 affirmed Ant nio Guterres the former premier of...

Ankara treads a fine line between regional challenges

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Y ld r m in late May had said Turkey has a lot of problems We have...

Latin America’s desperados

They are typically given the choice to leave immediately or stay and be killed Central America s...

Brave French position in the times of conflict

A strong diplomatic standoff is on between France on one side and the Assad regime Iran and...

Hollande’s Putin standoff fuels French poll debate

French President Francois Hollande is under fire from left and right wing politicians over how he...

The damage done to GOP

With Donald Trump s US election prospects dimming and controversy swirling around him future...

Saudi citizenship rules need a review

Saudi citizenship rules have always been kind of tricky not to mention notoriously difficult for...

Mayday in the UK

Conservative Brexiteers who campaigned for the United Kingdom to vote to leave the European Union...

Can Syria save Obama’s legacy?

For those of us who generally admire President Obama as a man of principle it is wrenching to...

Reading into Morocco’s successes

An advice given to me by a dear late friend keeps coming to mind when I discuss politics He said...

Trump is mostly wrong on Mosul

Donald Trump s grasp of international politics may sometimes be vague but even he has noticed...

Around Arab News

The sustaining peace mindset

As the world struggles to respond to conflicts and the people fleeing them UN insiders are also...

Wheels of justice barely turn at Guantanamo prison

War crimes trials at Guantanamo Bay for suspects accused of attacks against the United States...

US military detects failed N. Korean missile launch

WASHINGTON The US military said late Saturday it had detected an unsuccessful launch by North...

Trump to be ‘best friends’ with India if elected

EDISON N J Donald Trump says that if he s elected to the White House there won t be any...

Thai PM reassures on smooth succession

BANGKOK Thailand has sought to dispel any concern about a royal succession after Crown Prince...

Saudi woman’s mobile boutique clicks

RIYADH Dalal bint Taleb a computer programming student at King Saud University has used her...

Serbs arrested for attack plot as Montenegro votes

PODGORICA Montenegro Montenegro said it had foiled a plot by a group of Serbs who were planning...

Ethiopia announces new curbs

ADDIS ABABA Ethiopia imposed curbs on its opposition travel restrictions on diplomats and a dusk...

Merkel critic holding out for cap on refugees Germany accepts

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel s most prominent domestic critic in the migrant crisis...

Niger says US aid worker ‘most likely being held by Mali militants’

ABIDJAN A US aid worker kidnapped in Niger is likely being held by militants from the Movement...

Nissan-Petromin plans to open 20 more showrooms in Kingdom

Nissan Petromin Nissan s new dealer in Saudi Arabia opened its first showroom in Riyadh on Oct 10...

AIB conducts aviation accident communication strategy workshop

The Aviation Investigation Bureau AIB held a weeklong workshop entitled The national strategy for...

dnata selects Avaya to provide cloud services

dnata one of the world s largest air services providers and a member of Emirates Group announced...

IPRA-GC to gather influential communications experts

The International Public Relations Association Gulf Chapter IPRA GC will gather professionals and...

Xpress Money, Jet Airways launch new offer

Xpress Money described as one of the world s most dependable money transfer brands has launched...

NCB posts SR7.03bn net income

The National Commercial Bank NCB reports that the net income for the nine months of 2016 reached...