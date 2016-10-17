  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 11 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • The sustaining peace mindset

Columns

The sustaining peace mindset

Jonathan Rozen |

Jonathan Rozen

As the world struggles to respond to conflicts and the people fleeing them, UN insiders are also struggling to advance a “shift in mindset” to help prevent these crises from happening in the first place.
“Part of the challenge is the way we have characterized the work of the UN as one of a first responder, fire-fighter, as an organization that comes in when things fall apart,” Macharia Kamau, Permanent Representative of Kenya to the UN, told IPS. “As a consequence all of the institutions in the UN tend to be more reactive than preventive.”
To change this, a group of diplomats and UN staff are seeking to bolster the UN Peacebuilding Fund. This fund operates with an annual budget of roughly $100 million, making small yet targeted investments to avert crises over the long-term.
“Conflicts are pushing UN system to its limits,” said UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon. “Without the Peacebuilding Fund, we will be forced to stand by as we witness the preventable loss of countless lives.” But the fund is dramatically under financed.
On Sept. 21, the UN Peacebuilding Fund held a pledging conference for the fund’s continued operation. The contributions of 30 countries, however, only amounted to $152 million — just over half of the $300 million funding target.
“The rhetoric that we have on peacebuilding is way ahead of the willingness to face up to the challenges of delivering on peace,” said Kamau, who also serves as the Peacebuilding Commission chairperson. “Something fundamentally different needs to happen.”
This year’s budget for the UN’s 16 Peacekeeping missions is roughly $8 billion. Looking ahead, small investments by the UN Peacebuilding Fund could save money by preventing the need for expensive missions that respond to what are often already dire circumstances, argue proponents of peacebuilding.
But improved foresight and proactive investments may also have impacts beyond countries’ chequebooks. “If we are able to stop these conflicts from emerging in the first place, much of what we see today in the refugee situation putting a lot of pressure on individuals and countries would of course not have happened in the first place,” said Olof Skoog, Permanent Representative of Sweden to the UN.
The UN Peacebuilding commission is a relatively new arm of the UN, established only in December 2005. Its mandate widened in April this year with the adoption of two identical resolutions by the UN General Assembly and Security Council. These moved peacebuilding responsibilities beyond post-conflict recovery to include comprehensive efforts for more proactive conflict prevention and “sustaining peace.”
Sustaining peace is the “idea that this process of prevention is actually something that goes on from the early warnings … over the conflict stage … and the post-conflict,” Jan Eliasson, UN Deputy Secretary-General, told the Peacebuilding Fund pledging conference. It involves consideration for the whole range of social, political, and economic factors that may contribute to peace.
One of the Peacebuilding Fund’s investments provided $2 million to register births of 350,000 children in Côte d’Ivoire. Without registration, these children, many of whom were born just before or during the recent conflict, would be left in “legal limbo” without access to social services, advanced schooling or employment.
While the Peacebuilding Fund has been involved with various initiatives in Côte d’Ivoire since 2008, this registration effort aims to promote national identity for improved social cohesion, strengthening the social fabric of the country.
Investment in the SDG’s will support the social, economic, and political conditions that may prevent conflict and sustain peace. This process, however, will take time and the UN Peacebuilding Fund is looking to make the immediate and targeted investments that may curb the potential for conflicts.
“Lets not be impeded by bureaucratic challenges … lets think outside the box and then try to help things at the country level,” Helder da Costa, General Secretary of the g7+ association of developing countries affected by conflict, told IPS after a meeting on Goal 16.
But in a large and complex institution like the UN, new and innovative ways of thinking do not easily gain political traction or financial backing. In some cases they may even be directly opposed.
The UN Security Council initially resisted the Peacebuilding Commissions’ role in conflict prevention, said Eliasson. They believed it was an “infringement” on their primacy as the UN body for peace and security matters. Even now, with the world’s compounding crises of conflict, climate change, and refugees, countries’ investments remain focused on reacting to crises rather than preventing them.
It is important to cover the urgent humanitarian needs of today, Skoog explained to IPS. “At the same time, it’s very important to get this shift going to avoid these conflicts in the first place.”
As the international body with the mandate to “save succeeding generations from the scourge of war,” the UN’s credibility rests largely on its ability to prevent and resolve conflict. Nevertheless, too often violence is permitted to spiral out of control and endure.
The president of the General Assembly for 2016-2017 has said he will support the shift to a more proactive mindset of ‘sustaining peace’ and encourage additional contributions to the Peacebuilding Fund. But after January 1 2017, when the next UN chief takes office, it remains to be seen how the new leadership will prioritize proactive conflict prevention and the “sustaining peace” mindset.

TRANSCEND Media Service

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Columns

Wheels of justice barely turn at Guantanamo prison

War crimes trials at Guantanamo Bay for suspects accused of attacks against the United States...

A post-Trump world

So after two stinging US presidential debates in which Donald Trump sneered lied and prowled the...

No difference between Houthis and Al-Qaeda

US warplanes finally struck Houthi sites and radars on the Red Sea coast after US navy ships were...

Marriages and discrimination

I read with pleasure the report that the Supreme Judicial Council issued an order to all the...

Trump and the changing US political landscape

Whether you like Donald Trump or not one thing about him is undeniable He has managed to upset...

Challenges ahead for new UN chief

The United Nations General Assembly has on Oct 13 affirmed Ant nio Guterres the former premier of...

Ankara treads a fine line between regional challenges

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Y ld r m in late May had said Turkey has a lot of problems We have...

Latin America’s desperados

They are typically given the choice to leave immediately or stay and be killed Central America s...

Brave French position in the times of conflict

A strong diplomatic standoff is on between France on one side and the Assad regime Iran and...

Hollande’s Putin standoff fuels French poll debate

French President Francois Hollande is under fire from left and right wing politicians over how he...

The damage done to GOP

With Donald Trump s US election prospects dimming and controversy swirling around him future...

Saudi citizenship rules need a review

Saudi citizenship rules have always been kind of tricky not to mention notoriously difficult for...

Mayday in the UK

Conservative Brexiteers who campaigned for the United Kingdom to vote to leave the European Union...

Can Syria save Obama’s legacy?

For those of us who generally admire President Obama as a man of principle it is wrenching to...

Reading into Morocco’s successes

An advice given to me by a dear late friend keeps coming to mind when I discuss politics He said...

Trump is mostly wrong on Mosul

Donald Trump s grasp of international politics may sometimes be vague but even he has noticed...

Around Arab News

The sustaining peace mindset

As the world struggles to respond to conflicts and the people fleeing them UN insiders are also...

Wheels of justice barely turn at Guantanamo prison

War crimes trials at Guantanamo Bay for suspects accused of attacks against the United States...

US military detects failed N. Korean missile launch

WASHINGTON The US military said late Saturday it had detected an unsuccessful launch by North...

Trump to be ‘best friends’ with India if elected

EDISON N J Donald Trump says that if he s elected to the White House there won t be any...

Thai PM reassures on smooth succession

BANGKOK Thailand has sought to dispel any concern about a royal succession after Crown Prince...

Saudi woman’s mobile boutique clicks

RIYADH Dalal bint Taleb a computer programming student at King Saud University has used her...

Serbs arrested for attack plot as Montenegro votes

PODGORICA Montenegro Montenegro said it had foiled a plot by a group of Serbs who were planning...

Ethiopia announces new curbs

ADDIS ABABA Ethiopia imposed curbs on its opposition travel restrictions on diplomats and a dusk...

Merkel critic holding out for cap on refugees Germany accepts

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel s most prominent domestic critic in the migrant crisis...

Niger says US aid worker ‘most likely being held by Mali militants’

ABIDJAN A US aid worker kidnapped in Niger is likely being held by militants from the Movement...

Nissan-Petromin plans to open 20 more showrooms in Kingdom

Nissan Petromin Nissan s new dealer in Saudi Arabia opened its first showroom in Riyadh on Oct 10...

AIB conducts aviation accident communication strategy workshop

The Aviation Investigation Bureau AIB held a weeklong workshop entitled The national strategy for...

dnata selects Avaya to provide cloud services

dnata one of the world s largest air services providers and a member of Emirates Group announced...

IPRA-GC to gather influential communications experts

The International Public Relations Association Gulf Chapter IPRA GC will gather professionals and...

Xpress Money, Jet Airways launch new offer

Xpress Money described as one of the world s most dependable money transfer brands has launched...

NCB posts SR7.03bn net income

The National Commercial Bank NCB reports that the net income for the nine months of 2016 reached...