  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 10 min 7 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • US, Britain call for Yemen cease-fire

Middle-East

US, Britain call for Yemen cease-fire

Agencies |

(L-R) US Secretary of State John Kerry, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and UN Special Envoy for Yemen Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed pose for a photograph at Lancaster House, in London, Britain on Sunday. (REUTERS)

LONDON: The US, Britain and the UN peace envoy to Yemen have urged the warring parties in the country’s civil war to declare a cease-fire they said could start within days.
The UN envoy, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, said: “We are here to call for an immediate cessation of hostilities, which will be declared in the next few hours.”
Cheikh Ahmed said he had been in contact with the rebel Houthi militia’s lead negotiator and with Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi’s government.
But he also warned that he hoped for “clearer plans” for a cease-fire in coming days.
US Secretary of State John Kerry would not predict whether Yemen’s government or Houthi militias had accepted the demand, but said the diplomats were not operating “in a vacuum.” “This is the time to implement a cease-fire unconditionally and then move to the negotiating table,” Kerry told reporters.
Kerry was speaking after meeting Cheikh Ahmed and his counterparts from Britain, Saudi Arabia and the UAE at talks hosted by Britain in London.
Washington’s top diplomat said he, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Cheikh Ahmed are calling for the cease-fire to begin “as rapidly as possible, meaning Monday, Tuesday.”
The senior envoys, he said, had been in touch with Hadi’s government and with the Iranian-sponsored Houthi militias to push for peace.
“We cannot emphasize enough today the urgency of ending the violence in Yemen,” Kerry said.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Battle for Mosul sparks fears of humanitarian crisis

BAGHDAD Iraq The battle to retake the Iraqi city of Mosul from jihadists could unleash a massive...

Operation to retake Mosul from Daesh underway

KHAZER Iraq Iraqi government and Kurdish forces backed by US led coalition air and ground support...

Cities, towns and territory retaken from Daesh grip

BEIRUT Turkish backed Syrian rebels captured the northern town of Dabiq from the Daesh group on...

Syria’s Dabiq central to Daesh vision of final, apocalyptic battle

BEIRUT Syrian rebels said they captured the village of Dabiq on Sunday forcing Daesh from a...

Suicide bomber kills 3 police officers in southern Turkey

GAZIANTEP Turkey A suicide bomber killed three police officers and wounded at least nine people...

Iraqi army drops leaflets over Mosul in preparation for offensive

BAGHDAD Iraq The Iraqi army dropped tens of thousands of leaflets over Mosul before dawn on...

US, Britain and UN push for Yemen cease-fire within days

LONDON The United States Britain and the UN peace envoy to Yemen on Sunday urged the warring...

Clashes erupt in Libyan capital

BENGHAZI Libya Clashes have erupted in the Libyan capital between militias loyal to a UN backed...

Kuwait's ruler dissolves parliament

KUWAIT CITY Kuwait s ruler Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah on Sunday dissolved parliament the...

Many feared dead as suicide bombers hit Turkish city

ISTANBUL Turkey An explosion thought to have been caused by a suicide bomber wounded at least...

Free Syrian Army captures symbolic Dabiq from Daesh

BEIRUT Lebanon Turkish backed Syrian opposition forces have captured the symbolically significant...

US admiral says missiles fired again at US ship near Yemen

WASHINGTON Multiple missiles were fired again from a Houthi controlled region in Yemen targeting...

No breakthrough in Lausanne Syria talks

LAUSANNE Talks in Switzerland between Washington Moscow and Syria s neighbors ended within hours...

Turkey-backed forces attack Daesh bastion

BEIRUT Syrian opposition fighters backed by Turkish airstrikes launched an offensive Saturday to...

Russian ship departs for Syria; Merkel sees regime ‘war crimes’

BERLIN Some actions in Syria have come very close to war crimes German Chancellor Angela Merkel...

Blow to Libya unity govt as rival seizes headquarters

TRIPOLI Libya s UN backed unity government suffered a blow in its Tripoli base late Friday when a...

Around Arab News

Battle for Mosul sparks fears of humanitarian crisis

BAGHDAD Iraq The battle to retake the Iraqi city of Mosul from jihadists could unleash a massive...

Buses collide head-on in central Pakistan, killing 25 people

MULTAN Pakistan Two passenger buses collided head on in central Pakistan on Monday killing 25...

Man blows himself up at Abkhazia television center: media

MOSCOW Russia An unidentified man on Monday blew himself up at the state owned TV center in...

Operation to retake Mosul from Daesh underway

KHAZER Iraq Iraqi government and Kurdish forces backed by US led coalition air and ground support...

US, Britain call for Yemen cease-fire

LONDON The US Britain and the UN peace envoy to Yemen have urged the warring parties in the...

Houthi attacks blamed on US inaction

JEDDAH The Houthi militias which are backed by Iran have for the third time in less than a week...

Fall of Syrian town of symbolic importance to Daesh both strategic and moral victory for FSA

JEDDAH Turkish backed Free Syrian Army FSA captured the northern Syrian town of Dabiq from Daesh...

Houthi militias targeting the US Navy

JEDDAH The Houthi militias which are backed by Iran have for the third time in less than a week...

Fall of Syrian town of symbolic importance to Daesh both strategic and moral victory for FSA

JEDDAH Turkish backed Free Syrian Army FSA captured the northern Syrian town of Dabiq from Daesh...

Cities, towns and territory retaken from Daesh grip

BEIRUT Turkish backed Syrian rebels captured the northern town of Dabiq from the Daesh group on...

Syria’s Dabiq central to Daesh vision of final, apocalyptic battle

BEIRUT Syrian rebels said they captured the village of Dabiq on Sunday forcing Daesh from a...

Suicide bomber kills 3 police officers in southern Turkey

GAZIANTEP Turkey A suicide bomber killed three police officers and wounded at least nine people...

Public views sought on bankruptcy system

RIYADH The Ministry of Commerce and Investment has sought the opinion of private and public...

Separated twins in stable condition

RIYADH The condition of the Saudi conjoined twins separated Thursday was stable according to the...

Jeddah airport ranked the ‘worst in facilities’

JEDDAH King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah KAAI topped the list of the worst airports...

Let us hope Houthis respect the cease-fire this time!

The US British call for an immediate and unconditional cease fire between the Iran backed Houthis...