Saudi Arabia

Non-governmental organizations can register to operate legally

ARAB NEWS |

JEDDAH: The Ministry of Labor and Social Development said that new organizations can register themselves according to the NGO Law that allows organizations and societies to operate legally in the Kingdom.
The law allows for establishing organizations according to 10 main classifications that break down to 24 sub-classifications that range between sports, culture, science, guidance and environment, to cover areas that were never allowed in the Kingdom.
The ministry said that these classifications include organizations which aim to enhance the social lives of people with limited income, push them to achieve development, and help them overcome their neediness by becoming productive.
The new law includes new developments and features that ensure flexibility for members of society.
In addition, the law includes main subjects such as culture, entertainment, arts, education and research, health, social and human services, the environment and wildlife protection, development and housing, advocacy and support (legal services and public safety), philanthropic organizations, advocacy, counseling and religious education, and professional and scientific organizations.
The law includes all non-profit groups that have an ongoing organizational structure to achieve charity, or any of the other fields mentioned above.
Family and civil funds are considered a kind of civil institutions. Regulations state that each fund needs to be governed by a stricture.

