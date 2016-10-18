  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 32 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Jeddah Civil Defense secures collapsed building

Saudi Arabia

Jeddah Civil Defense secures collapsed building

MOHAMMED AL-SULAMI |

The rescue teams began searching for trapped persons under the debris using search and detection devices. (Courtesy photo)

JEDDAH: Jeddah Civil Defense deployed rescue teams and coordinated efforts after a three-story building in Al-Hindawyah neighborhood collapsed.
Previous information received by Civil Defense reported that the building was empty of residents when it collapsed.
Saeed Al-Sarhan, Makkah’s Civil Defense spokesman, said late Sunday evening search and rescue teams dealt with the collapse of a popular three-story house in Al-Hindawyah neighborhood, and that the collapse was up to 70 percent of the construction, which was built on a space of 120 square meters.
“The rescue teams began searching for trapped persons under the debris using search and detection devices. But preliminary results did not show any humans living in the building before it collapsed. However, the search continued to make sure there were no trapped persons under the rubble,” said the Civil Defense spokesman. He added the location was handed to Jeddah Municipality, and the collapse did not record any injury or loss of life.
In another incident, firefighting crews dealt with a fire that broke out in two warehouses in the early morning hours of Monday. One of the warehouses stored sponges, and the other fabrics, in south Jeddah. Firefighters were able to control over 90 percent, and operations were continuing to limit the spread of fire to adjacent locations.
Civil Defense sources confirmed that the fire did not result in any injuries so far. Investigation teams have not yet started work to determine the cause of the fires.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Khalaf Al-Habtoor: GCC unity, closer ties with Turkey & Pakistan needed to face Iran

Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor is a prominent Emirati businessman a philanthropist and a renowned...

Saudi poet gets six years for praising Daesh

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh on Monday sentenced a Saudi citizen to six years in...

UN cease-fire efforts for Yemen gain backing from Saudi Arabia

RIYADH Saudi Arabia welcomed on Monday the statement issued after the London meeting on Yemen...

Global battle against greenhouse gas emissions gets Saudi Arabia’s push

RIYADH The Cabinet in its weekly meeting chaired by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman...

Safety and security of diplomatic missions Kingdom’s prime concern

NEW YORK Saudi Arabia has stressed that the safety and security of diplomatic and consular...

Non-governmental organizations can register to operate legally

JEDDAH The Ministry of Labor and Social Development said that new organizations can register...

Saudi Arabia tightens noose on cybercrime

RIYADH The Kingdom is making concerted efforts to tighten the noose on cybercrime with work on...

TVTC website helps graduates land jobs

RIYADH Some 194 local firms have announced available jobs through the Technical and Vocational...

S. Korea reaffirms stronger relations with Riyadh

RIYADH South Korean Ambassador to the Kingdom Pyung oh Kwon has reaffirmed that Seoul has been a...

Saudi Arabia says prepared for cease-fire in Yemen if Houthis agree

LONDON Saudi Arabia is prepared to agree to a cease fire in Yemen if the Iran backed Houthis...

Houthi attacks blamed on US inaction

JEDDAH The Houthi militias which are backed by Iran have for the third time in less than a week...

Fall of Syrian town of symbolic importance to Daesh both strategic and moral victory for FSA

JEDDAH Turkish backed Free Syrian Army FSA captured the northern Syrian town of Dabiq from Daesh...

Houthi militias targeting the US Navy

JEDDAH The Houthi militias which are backed by Iran have for the third time in less than a week...

Fall of Syrian town of symbolic importance to Daesh both strategic and moral victory for FSA

JEDDAH Turkish backed Free Syrian Army FSA captured the northern Syrian town of Dabiq from Daesh...

Public views sought on bankruptcy system

RIYADH The Ministry of Commerce and Investment has sought the opinion of private and public...

Separated twins in stable condition

RIYADH The condition of the Saudi conjoined twins separated Thursday was stable according to the...

Around Arab News

Prevention is better than cure

I read with interest the article The sustaining peace mindset Oct 17 by Jonathan Rozen The writer...

Create positive impression

This is with reference to the report Jeddah airport ranked the worst in facilities Oct 17 It is...

Social attitudes

I read with interest the article Marriages and discrimination Oct 16 by Rasheed Abou Alsamh The...

Khalaf Al-Habtoor: GCC unity, closer ties with Turkey & Pakistan needed to face Iran

Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor is a prominent Emirati businessman a philanthropist and a renowned...

Saudi poet gets six years for praising Daesh

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh on Monday sentenced a Saudi citizen to six years in...

UN cease-fire efforts for Yemen gain backing from Saudi Arabia

RIYADH Saudi Arabia welcomed on Monday the statement issued after the London meeting on Yemen...

Saudi foreign minister warns of mass atrocities if Shiite militias enter Mosul

BAGHDAD Iraqi forces advanced Monday after launching an offensive aimed at retaking Mosul and...

Global battle against greenhouse gas emissions gets Saudi Arabia’s push

RIYADH The Cabinet in its weekly meeting chaired by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman...

Safety and security of diplomatic missions Kingdom’s prime concern

NEW YORK Saudi Arabia has stressed that the safety and security of diplomatic and consular...

Jeddah Civil Defense secures collapsed building

JEDDAH Jeddah Civil Defense deployed rescue teams and coordinated efforts after a three story...

Non-governmental organizations can register to operate legally

JEDDAH The Ministry of Labor and Social Development said that new organizations can register...

Ensuring a role for women in Saudi Vision 2030

There is a lot of excitement over the dramatic overhaul of the Saudi economy No seismic shift in...

Syria: A conflict of egos

The United States has the power to decree the death of nations wrote Stephen Kinzer in the Boston...

The Brexit madness

Strange how Britain s Prime Minister Theresa May voted for Britain to remain in the EU yet has...

Toxic politics versus better economics

The relationship between politics and economics is changing Politicians are locked in bizarre...

Fears of humanitarian crisis in Mosul loom large

The battle to retake the Iraqi city of Mosul from jihadists could unleash a massive humanitarian...