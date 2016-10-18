Jeddah Civil Defense secures collapsed building

JEDDAH: Jeddah Civil Defense deployed rescue teams and coordinated efforts after a three-story building in Al-Hindawyah neighborhood collapsed.

Previous information received by Civil Defense reported that the building was empty of residents when it collapsed.

Saeed Al-Sarhan, Makkah’s Civil Defense spokesman, said late Sunday evening search and rescue teams dealt with the collapse of a popular three-story house in Al-Hindawyah neighborhood, and that the collapse was up to 70 percent of the construction, which was built on a space of 120 square meters.

“The rescue teams began searching for trapped persons under the debris using search and detection devices. But preliminary results did not show any humans living in the building before it collapsed. However, the search continued to make sure there were no trapped persons under the rubble,” said the Civil Defense spokesman. He added the location was handed to Jeddah Municipality, and the collapse did not record any injury or loss of life.

In another incident, firefighting crews dealt with a fire that broke out in two warehouses in the early morning hours of Monday. One of the warehouses stored sponges, and the other fabrics, in south Jeddah. Firefighters were able to control over 90 percent, and operations were continuing to limit the spread of fire to adjacent locations.

Civil Defense sources confirmed that the fire did not result in any injuries so far. Investigation teams have not yet started work to determine the cause of the fires.