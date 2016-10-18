Khalaf Al-Habtoor: GCC unity, closer ties with Turkey & Pakistan needed to face Iran

Khalaf Ahmad Al-Habtoor is a prominent Emirati businessman, a philanthropist and a renowned international figure. His enormous wealth and global stature provides him with a unique trait; unlike many people in this part of the world, Al-Habtoor can afford to speak his mind freely. On various public occasions, he has been critical of both the GCC governments and of global superpowers, such as the United States.

He has been writing opinion articles as a concerned citizen of the world for the past 10 years. However, it is almost surreal that after a decade of working hard to influence public opinion, one of the region’s wealthiest men joins the millions of deprived Iraqi, Syrian, Yemeni and Palestinian children in wondering “Is anybody listening?”

In fact, “Is Anybody Listening?” is the title of Al-Habtoor’s most recent book, a collection of previously published articles. It was released in Dubai last week. In it, the Emirati businessmen — who otherwise is renowned for his positivity — seems extremely frustrated, particularly with Western leaders.

“Unfortunately, nobody is listening. Or I can say, maybe the advisers [of Western governments] are not briefing their leaders. They should investigate. Otherwise, what is happening now would not have happened, such as these militias in Iraq and Syria and Yemen.”

According to him, the core of most problems in the region is Iran and the difficulty is the recent warming up of the US to Tehran. “Unfortunately, the West is supporting our enemies, such as Iran, because of their business interests. I don’t blame them. I blame us,” he said.

As such, it was a must to ask Al-Habtoor of what his views were on the recent development in Yemen where Houthi militias — which are backed by Iran — attacked the US Navy three times in less than a week.

Well, the renowned businessman is obviously in shock.

“What is happening between the Houthis and the Americans in the Red Sea is like a Bollywood movie. I can’t believe that America — the most powerful country in the world in every respect — is not attacking and not responding to Iranian provocations,” he said.

So what should — or rather could — be done to rectify the situation in the region? Al-Habtoor is a big believer in the idea of GCC unity and feels that — as a bloc — Gulf countries can be strong, but they need to unite and then bring along countries who are opposed to Iran.

“All the GCC military should be one military to protect our borders. We should help unite all those who are opposed to Iran, whether they are Iranians or Arabs or Turks or Kurds, everybody,” he said.

He welcomed closer ties with Turkey and urged Pakistan to join the ranks of the Gulf as well. “The good news is that Turkey is joining [hands with] the GCC. We need Pakistan as well to join us [against Iranian threats]. When we asked them to join the Arab coalition against the Houthis, they said Parliament had not approved it. We don’t trust these things. No maneuvering. No excuses. If they are honest with us, they should join us. We have been supporting them in everything.”

The US, Saudi Arabia

and Vision 2030

While he believes US policy is misguided, Al-Habtoor still thinks highly of Americans. Actually, he urges Arab leaders to do more to engage them.

“I have a lot of American friends. They are a great people. They are a great nation. I cannot say anything but positive things about the American people. People in the White House are the same. They are not coming from somewhere else. They need somebody who is transparent, who is straightforward and honest,” he said.

As for his preferences in the US elections, Al-Habtoor said: “I don’t, and will not, expect anything from any country in the world. We have to rebuild ourselves in the Arab world. The GCC is now the leader of the Arab world and we have to prove what leadership means.”

Transparency is a much-repeated theme in the interview. When asked about the role he himself or other businessmen or philanthropists play in bridging the gap, Al-Habtoor said he travels regularly to the US to give lectures and speak to influencers.

“We have to present our case in a better way in order for them to believe that we are powerful, we are educated, we are intellectuals, we are economically strong, and that we can do a lot of things. We have to talk to them face-to-face rather than bowing before them,” he said.

Does he see any signs of hope in the Arab world? “Yes,” said Al-Habtoor. Apart from being a proud Emirati and speaking highly of the achievements of his own country, he sees a lot of hope in Saudi Arabia.

“The Saudi Vision 2030 is a great idea,” he said. “Since King Salman became the Kingdom’s ruler, a lot of things have changed. I am so happy for these positive changes. I think it [Vision 2030] will be successful and we are all with it and we will support it through everything — through advice and through active participation.”

Al-Habtoor admired the approach of Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“With his energy about Vision 2030, Prince Mohammed bin Salman will be very successful,” he said. “I admire the way he is approaching things. I wish Saudi Arabia and the Saudi people and the Saudi leadership all the best.”