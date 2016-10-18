  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Saudi poet gets six years for praising Daesh

MOHAMMAD AL-SULAMI

Criminal Court building in Riyadh. (Courtesy: ada.gov.sa)

JEDDAH: The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh on Monday sentenced a Saudi citizen to six years in prison for embracing takfiri ideology, sympathizing with and supporting Daesh and expressing his intentions to leave the Kingdom and join the ranks of terrorist groups in conflict zones.
The accused also wrote poems praising the terrorist group. He was also convicted of covering up for a number of people with deviant thoughts; developing and publishing digital contents to destabilize public order through establishing a social networking program (Parlengo); logging onto websites affiliated with Daesh; communicating with another person to leave the Kingdom and join the terrorist groups in conflict zones; storing the Daesh logo and a video on his computer featuring a Daesh commander urging members to join the terrorist group; and buying and owning a pistol and live ammunition without license.
The court sentenced the man to six years in jail starting from the date of his detention. Of the six-year sentence, three years are based on royal decree No. A/44 dated 3/4/1435; one year is based on Article 6 of the Anti-Cyber Crime Law; and confiscating his mobile and closing his email account is in accordance with Article 13 of the same law. Three months of the prison sentence is based on Article 39 of the law on firearms and ammunition, and his pistol and ammunition were confiscated in accordance with Article 50 of the same law.
He was also banned from traveling outside the Kingdom for six years after completion of his prison term.
The presiding judge told the convict that he has the right to appeal the decision within 30 days from the date of the verdict, which will be treated as final if he does not appeal within the permitted legal period.

