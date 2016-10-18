  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 17 min 31 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi foreign minister warns of mass atrocities if Shiite militias enter Mosul

Middle-East

Saudi foreign minister warns of mass atrocities if Shiite militias enter Mosul

AFP |

People who fled the Islamic State's strongholds of Hawija and Mosul, receive aid at a camp for displaced people in Daquq, Iraq, in this October 13, 2016 photo. (Reuters)

BAGHDAD: Iraqi forces advanced Monday after launching an offensive aimed at retaking Mosul and dealing a death blow to the Daesh group’s “caliphate” in the city where it was declared two years ago.
The start of the long-awaited assault raised deep concerns for hundreds of thousands of civilians trapped in Iraq’s second-largest city, with aid groups warning of a massive humanitarian crisis.
Some 30,000 federal forces are leading the offensive, backed by air and ground support from a 60-nation US-led coalition, in what is expected to be a long and difficult assault on Daesh’s last major Iraqi stronghold.
Iraqi forces could be seen readying weapons and ammunitions as columns of armored vehicles headed toward Mosul from the town of Al-Shoura, some 45 km south of the city.
The Pentagon described the operation as a “decisive moment” in the fight against Daesh but the US-led coalition’s top commander warned it could last weeks or more. It said early indications were that Iraqi forces were meeting objectives and were ahead of schedule.
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi announced the beginning of the assault in a televised address in the early hours of Monday. “Today I declare the start of these victorious operations to free you from the violence and terrorism of Daesh,” Abadi said.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia said that Riyadh had urged the Iraqi government not to let Shiite militias enter Mosul, fearing “mass atrocities.”
Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir warned against a repeat of the events in Fallujah, which Daesh was chased out of in June. “We oppose any kind of involvement by the Shiite militias,” Al-Jubeir told a press conference in London.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Russia declares truce after giving Aleppo a round of bombardment

ALEPPO Syria Russian warplanes pounded rebel held areas of Syria s battleground second city...

Russia announces 8-hour Aleppo cease-fire as EU raises 'war crime' rap

LUXEMBOURG MOSCOW Russia said Monday its forces and Syrian regime troops would briefly halt fire...

Aleppo air strike kills 14 members of one family — rescue team

BEIRUT Lebanon Fourteen members of the same family were killed in an air strike in rebel held...

Battle for Mosul sparks fears of humanitarian crisis

BAGHDAD Iraq The battle to retake the Iraqi city of Mosul from jihadists could unleash a massive...

Operation to retake Mosul from Daesh underway

KHAZER Iraq Iraqi government and Kurdish forces backed by US led coalition air and ground support...

US, Britain call for Yemen cease-fire

LONDON The US Britain and the UN peace envoy to Yemen have urged the warring parties in the...

Cities, towns and territory retaken from Daesh grip

BEIRUT Turkish backed Syrian rebels captured the northern town of Dabiq from the Daesh group on...

Syria’s Dabiq central to Daesh vision of final, apocalyptic battle

BEIRUT Syrian rebels said they captured the village of Dabiq on Sunday forcing Daesh from a...

Suicide bomber kills 3 police officers in southern Turkey

GAZIANTEP Turkey A suicide bomber killed three police officers and wounded at least nine people...

Iraqi army drops leaflets over Mosul in preparation for offensive

BAGHDAD Iraq The Iraqi army dropped tens of thousands of leaflets over Mosul before dawn on...

US, Britain and UN push for Yemen cease-fire within days

LONDON The United States Britain and the UN peace envoy to Yemen on Sunday urged the warring...

Clashes erupt in Libyan capital

BENGHAZI Libya Clashes have erupted in the Libyan capital between militias loyal to a UN backed...

Kuwait's ruler dissolves parliament

KUWAIT CITY Kuwait s ruler Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah on Sunday dissolved parliament the...

Many feared dead as suicide bombers hit Turkish city

ISTANBUL Turkey An explosion thought to have been caused by a suicide bomber wounded at least...

Free Syrian Army captures symbolic Dabiq from Daesh

BEIRUT Lebanon Turkish backed Syrian opposition forces have captured the symbolically significant...

US admiral says missiles fired again at US ship near Yemen

WASHINGTON Multiple missiles were fired again from a Houthi controlled region in Yemen targeting...

Around Arab News

Russia declares truce after giving Aleppo a round of bombardment

ALEPPO Syria Russian warplanes pounded rebel held areas of Syria s battleground second city...

Prevention is better than cure

I read with interest the article The sustaining peace mindset Oct 17 by Jonathan Rozen The writer...

Create positive impression

This is with reference to the report Jeddah airport ranked the worst in facilities Oct 17 It is...

Social attitudes

I read with interest the article Marriages and discrimination Oct 16 by Rasheed Abou Alsamh The...

Khalaf Al-Habtoor: GCC unity, closer ties with Turkey and Pakistan needed to face Iran

Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor is a prominent Emirati businessman a philanthropist and a renowned...

Saudi poet gets six years for praising Daesh

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh on Monday sentenced a Saudi citizen to six years in...

UN cease-fire efforts for Yemen gain backing from Saudi Arabia

RIYADH The warring parties in Yemen have agreed to a 72 hour cease fire which is to take effect...

Saudi foreign minister warns of mass atrocities if Shiite militias enter Mosul

BAGHDAD Iraqi forces advanced Monday after launching an offensive aimed at retaking Mosul and...

Global battle against greenhouse gas emissions gets Saudi Arabia’s push

RIYADH The Cabinet in its weekly meeting chaired by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman...

Safety and security of diplomatic missions Kingdom’s prime concern

NEW YORK Saudi Arabia has stressed that the safety and security of diplomatic and consular...

Jeddah Civil Defense secures collapsed building

JEDDAH Jeddah Civil Defense deployed rescue teams and coordinated efforts after a three story...

Non-governmental organizations can register to operate legally

JEDDAH The Ministry of Labor and Social Development said that new organizations can register...

Ensuring a role for women in Saudi Vision 2030

There is a lot of excitement over the dramatic overhaul of the Saudi economy No seismic shift in...

Syria: A conflict of egos

The United States has the power to decree the death of nations wrote Stephen Kinzer in the Boston...

The Brexit madness

Strange how Britain s Prime Minister Theresa May voted for Britain to remain in the EU yet has...

Toxic politics versus better economics

The relationship between politics and economics is changing Politicians are locked in bizarre...