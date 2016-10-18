Social attitudes

I read with interest the article “Marriages and discrimination” (Oct. 16) by Rasheed Abou-Alsamh. The issue raised by the writer is not unique to Saudi Arabia. It is problem all across the Muslim world. It is so unfortunate to see Muslims not following the basics of their religion. These attitudes are un-Islamic and we all need to make efforts to change our perceptions about people on the basis of tribes or ethnicities. The basis for accepting a marriage proposal should only be piety or taqwa.

Our social behavior and preferences show that we need to learn the basics of Islam. We Muslims do read the Qur’an but don’t seem to absorb the meanings of its verses. Many of our social problems are caused because we don’t follow the teachings of our beautiful religion, which deals with all spheres of human life.

For starters, people should try to read the last haj sermon of our Holy Prophet (peace be upon him), in which he beautifully summed up the teachings of Islam. As a matter of fact, we should take printouts of that sermon and place it somewhere prominent and read it daily to change our attitudes toward our fellow humans. — Fahad Sheikh, Dammam