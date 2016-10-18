Create positive impression

This is with reference to the report “Jeddah airport ranked the ‘worst in facilities’” (Oct. 17). It is really sad to read such reports. However, we cannot deny the fact that a lot needs to be done to improve the services at the Jeddah airport. We do understand that due to religious tourism, Jeddah is one of the busiest airports of the world but that does not mean that the overall services cannot be improved.

Good services at the airport and courteous behavior of the airport staff will help boost the image of Saudi Arabia. It will leave a pleasant impression of the country and its people on the minds of the visitors. Unfortunately, in many cases people are sometimes left shocked by the rude behaviors of some airport staff members.

Although, of late we have noticed improvement in the overall situation at the airport and in the behavior of the immigration and airport staff but much more is desired. — Hashim Ahmed, Jeddah