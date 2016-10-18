  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 10 min 2 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Create positive impression

Letters

Create positive impression

Arab News |

This is with reference to the report “Jeddah airport ranked the ‘worst in facilities’” (Oct. 17). It is really sad to read such reports. However, we cannot deny the fact that a lot needs to be done to improve the services at the Jeddah airport. We do understand that due to religious tourism, Jeddah is one of the busiest airports of the world but that does not mean that the overall services cannot be improved.
Good services at the airport and courteous behavior of the airport staff will help boost the image of Saudi Arabia. It will leave a pleasant impression of the country and its people on the minds of the visitors. Unfortunately, in many cases people are sometimes left shocked by the rude behaviors of some airport staff members.
Although, of late we have noticed improvement in the overall situation at the airport and in the behavior of the immigration and airport staff but much more is desired. — Hashim Ahmed, Jeddah

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Letters

Prevention is better than cure

I read with interest the article The sustaining peace mindset Oct 17 by Jonathan Rozen The writer...

Social attitudes

I read with interest the article Marriages and discrimination Oct 16 by Rasheed Abou Alsamh The...

Houthis are terrorists

I read with interest the article No difference between Houthis and Al Qaeda Oct 16 by Abdulrahman...

A dangerous mentality

This is with reference to the report Trump says election is rigged Oct 16 This man has lost his...

Promoting SMEs

This is with reference to the report Efforts to empower women bear fruit Oct 16 It is heartening...

Adopting pragmatic approach

I read with interest the article Ankara tread a fine line between regional challenges Oct 15 by...

Removing Syrian dictator

This is with reference to the report No letup in Assad Aleppo savagery Oct 15 One fails to...

Recruiting Saudi women

This is with reference to the report Saudi Airlines to recruit more women in catering Oct 11...

Assad must be tried

This refers to the report UN chief says Assad failure caused 300 000 deaths published on Oct 10...

Using nuclear energy

I read with interest the report Saudi Cabinet Mideast countries have right to use nuclear energy...

Kingdom embracing refugees

The Arab News report about 1 1 million foreign students are enrolled in KSA s public schools...

2017 Nobel for White Helmets, please!

I agree with the contents of letter written by Abid Saleem White Helmets deserved Nobel Colombian...

Promote religious tourism

This is in reference to the Arab News story Madinah ready to become Capital of Islamic Tourism...

Ban heavy vehicles during peak hours

This is in response to the news report New system ensures smooth traffic flow in Saudi capital...

Juan Santos deserved Nobel Prize

I welcome Norwegian Nobel Peace Prize Committee s decision to give this year s award to Colombian...

Stricter actions against drug dealers

I was appalled to read the story about the arrest of drug dealers in Saudi Arabia who were using...

Around Arab News

Financier of deadly Dhaka cafe attack has joined Daesh — Bangladesh

NEW DELHI Three Bangladeshi men have been identified as the financiers of the July 1 attack in...

Russia declares truce after giving Aleppo a round of bombardment

ALEPPO Syria Russian warplanes pounded rebel held areas of Syria s battleground second city...

Prevention is better than cure

I read with interest the article The sustaining peace mindset Oct 17 by Jonathan Rozen The writer...

Create positive impression

This is with reference to the report Jeddah airport ranked the worst in facilities Oct 17 It is...

Social attitudes

I read with interest the article Marriages and discrimination Oct 16 by Rasheed Abou Alsamh The...

Khalaf Al-Habtoor: GCC unity, closer ties with Turkey and Pakistan needed to face Iran

Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor is a prominent Emirati businessman a philanthropist and a renowned...

Saudi poet gets six years for praising Daesh

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh on Monday sentenced a Saudi citizen to six years in...

UN cease-fire efforts for Yemen gain backing from Saudi Arabia

RIYADH The warring parties in Yemen have agreed to a 72 hour cease fire which is to take effect...

Saudi foreign minister warns of mass atrocities if Shiite militias enter Mosul

BAGHDAD Iraqi forces advanced Monday after launching an offensive aimed at retaking Mosul and...

Global battle against greenhouse gas emissions gets Saudi Arabia’s push

RIYADH The Cabinet in its weekly meeting chaired by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman...

Safety and security of diplomatic missions Kingdom’s prime concern

NEW YORK Saudi Arabia has stressed that the safety and security of diplomatic and consular...

Jeddah Civil Defense secures collapsed building

JEDDAH Jeddah Civil Defense deployed rescue teams and coordinated efforts after a three story...

Non-governmental organizations can register to operate legally

JEDDAH The Ministry of Labor and Social Development said that new organizations can register...

Ensuring a role for women in Saudi Vision 2030

There is a lot of excitement over the dramatic overhaul of the Saudi economy No seismic shift in...

Syria: A conflict of egos

The United States has the power to decree the death of nations wrote Stephen Kinzer in the Boston...

The Brexit madness

Strange how Britain s Prime Minister Theresa May voted for Britain to remain in the EU yet has...