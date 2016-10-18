I read with interest the article “The sustaining peace mindset” (Oct. 17) by Jonathan Rozen. The writer has raised an important issue. It is said that prevention is better than cure. The basic objective of the United Nations was to prevent conflicts and to ensure global peace.

Unfortunately, the United Nations miserably failed in achieving its basic goal. Even in the wake of a crisis, the UN’s measures to contain the situation remained far from satisfactory.

There is also a great need to restructure the United Nations. Without curtailing the powers of the Security Council, the UN cannot achieve any concrete success. Powerful nations are using the Security Council to promote their interests around the globe. These powers use veto to impose their will on other nations, which is an unjust practice and the root cause of all the current problems around the world.

Had the UN been powerful enough to prevent the United States from unilaterally invading Iraq, the situation of the world would have been very different. Without overhauling the United Nations, it would be difficult to achieve any goal. The UN should have the power to make any country follow international laws and conventions. We all know that powerful industrial nations are responsible for the degradation of the planet’s environment. Despite all warnings, they don’t appear very serious to cut emissions of greenhouse gases. Instead of piling up pressure on weaker member states, the UN should force the powerful ones to submit to its will. — Ahmed Al-Ghamdi, Riyadh