  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 24 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Police to protect Arab rapper's concert Israeli minister wanted banned

Middle-East

Police to protect Arab rapper's concert Israeli minister wanted banned

Agence France Presse |

Israeli Culture Minister Miri Regev. (Reuters file photo)

JERUSALEM: Israeli police will deploy later Tuesday to protect a festival from potential protesters after the culture minister called for an invitation to an Arab rapper to be withdrawn.
Two people were briefly detained but released on condition that they stay away from Israeli Arab rapper Tamer Nafar’s concert at the opening of a community theater festival in the northern city of Haifa, police said.
“The police presence will be strengthened to prevent friction and to preserve citizens’ safety and public security,” police spokeswoman Luba Samri said.
Culture Minister Miri Regev, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s rightwing Likud party, had demanded that Haifa mayor Yona Yahav withdraw the invitation to Nafar to perform, accusing him of incitement against the Jewish people.
But city officials decided to stick to the original running order for the municipality-sponsored event, which they said is meant to bring Jews and Arabs together in the mixed city.
Irene Abedi, a member of Haifa’s municipality, said they had written to the mayor to ask him to reject Regev’s request.
She said changing course would have gone against the city’s “multicultural” heritage and pandered to “rightwing extremist views that do not represent the majority in the state.”
Nafar confirmed he would still attend, telling reporters that “no one can silence my voice.”
He will perform on Tuesday alongside an Israeli rapper, local media reported.
Much of Nafar’s music relates to feeling oppressed by Israel.
Israeli media said Regev in particular objected to a song which included the lyrics: “Democracy? Why? It reminds me of the Nazis. You’ve raped the Arab soul, and it became pregnant, giving birth to a child called ‘terror attack’. And then you call us terrorists.”
Last month Regev walked out of a film award ceremony after Nafar and a Jewish performer read part of a poem by the late Palestinian national poet Mahmoud Darwish.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Russia declares truce after giving Aleppo a round of bombardment

ALEPPO Syria Russian warplanes pounded rebel held areas of Syria s battleground second city...

Saudi foreign minister warns of mass atrocities if Shiite militias enter Mosul

BAGHDAD Iraqi forces advanced Monday after launching an offensive aimed at retaking Mosul and...

Russia announces 8-hour Aleppo cease-fire as EU raises 'war crime' rap

LUXEMBOURG MOSCOW Russia said Monday its forces and Syrian regime troops would briefly halt fire...

Aleppo air strike kills 14 members of one family — rescue team

BEIRUT Lebanon Fourteen members of the same family were killed in an air strike in rebel held...

Battle for Mosul sparks fears of humanitarian crisis

BAGHDAD Iraq The battle to retake the Iraqi city of Mosul from jihadists could unleash a massive...

Operation to retake Mosul from Daesh underway

KHAZER Iraq Iraqi government and Kurdish forces backed by US led coalition air and ground support...

US, Britain call for Yemen cease-fire

LONDON The US Britain and the UN peace envoy to Yemen have urged the warring parties in the...

Cities, towns and territory retaken from Daesh grip

BEIRUT Turkish backed Syrian rebels captured the northern town of Dabiq from the Daesh group on...

Syria’s Dabiq central to Daesh vision of final, apocalyptic battle

BEIRUT Syrian rebels said they captured the village of Dabiq on Sunday forcing Daesh from a...

Suicide bomber kills 3 police officers in southern Turkey

GAZIANTEP Turkey A suicide bomber killed three police officers and wounded at least nine people...

Iraqi army drops leaflets over Mosul in preparation for offensive

BAGHDAD Iraq The Iraqi army dropped tens of thousands of leaflets over Mosul before dawn on...

US, Britain and UN push for Yemen cease-fire within days

LONDON The United States Britain and the UN peace envoy to Yemen on Sunday urged the warring...

Clashes erupt in Libyan capital

BENGHAZI Libya Clashes have erupted in the Libyan capital between militias loyal to a UN backed...

Kuwait's ruler dissolves parliament

KUWAIT CITY Kuwait s ruler Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah on Sunday dissolved parliament the...

Many feared dead as suicide bombers hit Turkish city

ISTANBUL Turkey An explosion thought to have been caused by a suicide bomber wounded at least...

Free Syrian Army captures symbolic Dabiq from Daesh

BEIRUT Lebanon Turkish backed Syrian opposition forces have captured the symbolically significant...

Around Arab News

Police to protect Arab rapper's concert Israeli minister wanted banned

JERUSALEM Israeli police will deploy later Tuesday to protect a festival from potential...

YouTube Batala hub kicks off for first time in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH YouTube on Monday launched a new hub called Batala youtube com batala just for female...

Financier of deadly Dhaka cafe attack has joined Daesh — Bangladesh

NEW DELHI Three Bangladeshi men have been identified as the financiers of the July 1 attack in...

Russia declares truce after giving Aleppo a round of bombardment

ALEPPO Syria Russian warplanes pounded rebel held areas of Syria s battleground second city...

Prevention is better than cure

I read with interest the article The sustaining peace mindset Oct 17 by Jonathan Rozen The writer...

Create positive impression

This is with reference to the report Jeddah airport ranked the worst in facilities Oct 17 It is...

Social attitudes

I read with interest the article Marriages and discrimination Oct 16 by Rasheed Abou Alsamh The...

Khalaf Al-Habtoor: GCC unity, closer ties with Turkey and Pakistan needed to face Iran

Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor is a prominent Emirati businessman a philanthropist and a renowned...

Saudi poet gets six years for praising Daesh

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh on Monday sentenced a Saudi citizen to six years in...

UN cease-fire efforts for Yemen gain backing from Saudi Arabia

RIYADH The warring parties in Yemen have agreed to a 72 hour cease fire which is to take effect...

Saudi foreign minister warns of mass atrocities if Shiite militias enter Mosul

BAGHDAD Iraqi forces advanced Monday after launching an offensive aimed at retaking Mosul and...

Global battle against greenhouse gas emissions gets Saudi Arabia’s push

RIYADH The Cabinet in its weekly meeting chaired by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman...

Safety and security of diplomatic missions Kingdom’s prime concern

NEW YORK Saudi Arabia has stressed that the safety and security of diplomatic and consular...

Jeddah Civil Defense secures collapsed building

JEDDAH Jeddah Civil Defense deployed rescue teams and coordinated efforts after a three story...

Non-governmental organizations can register to operate legally

JEDDAH The Ministry of Labor and Social Development said that new organizations can register...

Ensuring a role for women in Saudi Vision 2030

There is a lot of excitement over the dramatic overhaul of the Saudi economy No seismic shift in...