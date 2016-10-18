  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 4 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • French police stage anti-violence protest

World

French police stage anti-violence protest

Reuters |

Around 500 police officers in plain clothes take part in a protest on the Champs-Elysees avenue overnight on October 18, 2016 in Paris, after four officers were injured when a group of youths swarmed their cars on October 8 in Viry-Chatillon and lobbed Molotov cocktails at them. / AFP / STRINGER

PARIS: Hundreds of French police officers staged an unauthorized protest overnight in Paris against anti-police violence, driving their vehicles down the Champs Elysee boulevard with sirens and flashing lights.
French security forces are already under immense pressure following a string of deadly Islamist militant attacks in the past 18 months. Police say they face staff and equipment shortages, and are frequently forced to work overtime.
Police unions complained angrily a week ago about the risk of being sent into gang-ridden “no-go zones” after two officers were injured in a petrol bomb attack on their patrol car in notoriously crime-ridden zone 30 km south of Paris.
Local TV channels LCI and BFM TV broadcast interviews with the police officers who said they had decided to organize the protest spontaneously, without official backing of their labor unions. Their job was becoming impossible, the officers, whose identities were concealed, told the television stations.
National police director Jean-Marc Falcone condemned the protest action in a statement on Tuesday.
“Police officers cannot transgress the responsibility their status imposes and which underpins the legitimacy of their police and public service mission as well as the laws of the republic,” Falcone said.
An internal investigation will establish who was responsible, he said.
The government of Socialist President Francois Hollande, who faces presidential and legislative elections in the first quarter of 2017, has started restoring thousands of police posts axed by former President Nicolas Sarkozy.
But it has also deployed thousands of police and soldiers in a bid to boost security at sensitive sites such as schools, synagogues and train stations in the wake of militant attacks.

(Reporting By Brian Love)

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Financier of deadly Dhaka cafe attack has joined Daesh — Bangladesh

NEW DELHI Three Bangladeshi men have been identified as the financiers of the July 1 attack in...

Thai junta urges restraint after crowds mob royal insult suspects

BANGKOK Thailand s military government urged people not to take the law into their own hands on...

Philippine leader open to war games with China

MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is willing to hold military exercises with China but...

Bodies recovered in Myanmar ferry sinking

YANGON Searchers have recovered 32 bodies after an overloaded ferry sank in central Myanmar and...

Afghan VP survives Taliban ambush

KABUL Afghan Vice President Abdul Rashim Dostum escaped unhurt from an ambush by Taliban...

One dead in explosion at German chemical plant

FRANKFURT At least one person died and six people were injured on Monday by an explosion and...

8 die in second Brazil prison riot

RIO DE JANEIRO Eight inmates were killed and burned Monday in a fresh prison riot in Brazil...

UN worried over attacks on aid convoys in hurricane-hit Haiti

PORT AU PRINCE The United Nations is concerned at the rise in looting and attacks targeting...

More arrests made over killing of Tyson Gay’s daughter

LEXINGTON Kentucky A father and son are the latest arrests in the investigation into the fatal...

Dutch ambassador to China suspended after ‘affair’

THE HAGUE The Dutch ambassador to China has been suspended from duty following a complaint the...

Trump doubles down on voter fraud claim in US election

NEW YORK Facing sinking poll numbers and accusations of sexual assault Donald Trump doubled down...

White House dings ‘snorting’ Trump over drug test call

WASHINGTON The White House joked Monday that a snorting Donald Trump may not be the best person...

China launches its longest crewed space mission yet

BEIJING Two Chinese astronauts began the country s longest crewed space mission yet on Monday...

Buses collide head-on in central Pakistan, killing 25 people

MULTAN Pakistan Two passenger buses collided head on in central Pakistan on Monday killing 25...

Man blows himself up at Abkhazia television center: media

MOSCOW Russia An unidentified man on Monday blew himself up at the state owned TV center in...

US military detects failed N. Korean missile launch

WASHINGTON The US military said late Saturday it had detected an unsuccessful launch by North...

Around Arab News

French police stage anti-violence protest

PARIS Hundreds of French police officers staged an unauthorized protest overnight in Paris...

Police to protect Arab rapper's concert Israeli minister wanted banned

JERUSALEM Israeli police will deploy later Tuesday to protect a festival from potential...

YouTube Batala hub kicks off for first time in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH YouTube on Monday launched a new hub called Batala youtube com batala just for female...

Financier of deadly Dhaka cafe attack has joined Daesh — Bangladesh

NEW DELHI Three Bangladeshi men have been identified as the financiers of the July 1 attack in...

Russia declares truce after giving Aleppo a round of bombardment

ALEPPO Syria Russian warplanes pounded rebel held areas of Syria s battleground second city...

Prevention is better than cure

I read with interest the article The sustaining peace mindset Oct 17 by Jonathan Rozen The writer...

Create positive impression

This is with reference to the report Jeddah airport ranked the worst in facilities Oct 17 It is...

Social attitudes

I read with interest the article Marriages and discrimination Oct 16 by Rasheed Abou Alsamh The...

Khalaf Al-Habtoor: GCC unity, closer ties with Turkey and Pakistan needed to face Iran

Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor is a prominent Emirati businessman a philanthropist and a renowned...

Saudi poet gets six years for praising Daesh

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh on Monday sentenced a Saudi citizen to six years in...

UN cease-fire efforts for Yemen gain backing from Saudi Arabia

RIYADH The warring parties in Yemen have agreed to a 72 hour cease fire which is to take effect...

Saudi foreign minister warns of mass atrocities if Shiite militias enter Mosul

BAGHDAD Iraqi forces advanced Monday after launching an offensive aimed at retaking Mosul and...

Global battle against greenhouse gas emissions gets Saudi Arabia’s push

RIYADH The Cabinet in its weekly meeting chaired by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman...

Safety and security of diplomatic missions Kingdom’s prime concern

NEW YORK Saudi Arabia has stressed that the safety and security of diplomatic and consular...

Jeddah Civil Defense secures collapsed building

JEDDAH Jeddah Civil Defense deployed rescue teams and coordinated efforts after a three story...

Non-governmental organizations can register to operate legally

JEDDAH The Ministry of Labor and Social Development said that new organizations can register...