Saudi Arabia

SAP commits to NTP 2020’s digital transformation drive

RASHID HASSAN |

RIYADH: SAP, Germany’s multinational software corporation that makes enterprise software to manage business operations, has emphasized its full commitment to support Saudi Arabia’s National Transformation Program (NTP 2020) and Vision 2030.
Highlighting the commitment, Ahmed Al-Faifi, managing director, SAP Saudi Arabia, said: "SAP is developing joint public sector projects that have real-time technology as the foundation to the Kingdom’s long-term economic and social development, and drive for innovation in key industry verticals such as banking and finance, education, energy, government services, oil and gas, and health care."
According to him, the Kingdom is one of the fastest-growing markets for SAP. "We are co-innovating with more than 1,000 major Saudi public and private sector organizations, and 50 partners," he added.
SAP has localized solutions to more than 25 industries, along with the latest Saudi government laws and legislation, Al-Faifi stated, adding that human capital is one of the key pillars of Vision 2030.
“Training Saudi youth in the technology knowledge and skills to enter the Saudi work force in the future is an important role for us. To this end the SAP Training and Development Institute partners with numerous Saudi educational institutions on a wide range of programs,” Al-Faifi said.
The Startup Focus program will be launched in Riyadh in November, which aims to incubate and accelerate startups in the analytic space and support Saudi entrepreneurs, he added.

