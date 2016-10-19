Celebrating 25th year of cooperation with BMW

Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors was designated the official BMW Group importer in Saudi Arabia in 1990 with the setting up of a showroom and aftersales facility in Riyadh, Jeddah, Alkhobar and the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.

The Kingdom is the BMW Group’s second-biggest market in the region, selling more vehicles than any other German premium automotive manufacturer in Saudi Arabia.

By offering an expanded list of services that span new car sales, used car sales and aftersales service, while displaying the full range of BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce cars and bikes in all-new and renovated facilities, Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors is looking for a long-term growth and development, embracing the Vision 2030.

Last year Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors celebrated the 25th year of cooperation with BMW Group, while this year is also a special one: BMW celebrates 30 Years of BMW All Wheel Drive and 100 years of offering driving pleasure! And it summarises all its history and its future with the “The Next 100 Years” vision.

And this October, Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors, is congratulating the German people as well as friends and colleagues at BMW for the German Unity Day and their commitment to togetherness and progress, values of great importance and meaning for all in the wide BMW family.

Happy German Unity Day.