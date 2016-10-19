Thyssenkrupp going great with high-tech products

RIYADH: The Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions business area is a major partner for the engineering, construction and service of all industrial plants and systems in the Kingdom with a local footprint establishment.



Along with cement, chemical, coke and other industrial plants and refineries, its portfolio also includes mining, mineral processing and port handling equipment along with corresponding services, said Thomas Dreiling, CEO of thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions, Saudi Arabia.

“In the naval sector, we are a leading global system supplier for submarines and surface vessels,” he added.

As an important system partner to its customers in the automotive, aerospace and battery industries, it optimizes the value chain with improved performance.

Dreiling maintained that the announcement of the National Transformation Program (NTP 2020) under Vision 2030 makes the Kingdom an attractive market for the company’s high-tech products and services.

"We want to support the industrial development in the Kingdom and contribute with our technologies in the oil and non-oil industries in order to achieve the targets set under the national transformation program," the CEO said.

Thyssenkrupp, Saudi Arabia Contracting Ltd. is part of the thyssenkrupp Group.

“During the last years, we established a local footprint in the Kingdom with our technologies and services in cement, mining and petrochemicals,” Dreiling added.



In collaboration with its customers in the Kingdom, the company develops top-quality solutions and delivers efficiency, reliability and sustainability over the entire life cycle.

“One of our partners in the cement sector is Yamama Cement Company, one of the biggest cement producers in the Kingdom,” he emphasized.



The story of the partnership between thyssenkrupp and Yamama Cement started during the 1960s when the company placed an order for an initial 300 tons per day rotary kiln.

Six more, even bigger cement production lines were added in the years that followed.

Now, the construction of two new lines with an overall capacity of 20,000 tons of cement per day has started at a new site around 80 km east of Riyadh.

Thyssenkrupp is delivering engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) for the turnkey cement plant in lump sum, including the supply of all the components for the new lines, from raw material preparation to clinker manufacture to cement loading, including quality control.

Both lines are scheduled to start operation in 2018.

Dreiling added that its main partner in the mining sector is Maaden (Saudi Arabian Mining Company).

"We have provided our ammonia technology to Masden’s manufacturing facility in the Gulf," he said.

As part of the agreement, thyssenkrupp has licensed the technology, provided engineering planning and supplied key equipment for the new ammonia plant Maaden II, which features thyssenkrupp Uhde's dual-pressure ammonia process and has a production capacity of 3,300 tons per day.

“Our dual-pressure ammonia process, in which a once-through synthesis unit is installed to produce ammonia upstream of the conventional synthesis loop, can improve a single-train facility's capacity by 65 percent and minimize energy consumption by four percent,” Dreiling said.

Thyssenkrupp has a 200-year tradition of success in precision engineering, meeting the highest standards and creating genuine and lasting value.