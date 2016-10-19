  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 27 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Thyssenkrupp going great with high-tech products

Saudi Arabia

Thyssenkrupp going great with high-tech products

RASHID HASSAN |

Thomas Dreiling, CEO, Thyssenkrupp, KSA, with Jehad Al-Rasheed, general manager, Yamama Cement Company, and top executives at a recent corporate event.

RIYADH: The Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions business area is a major partner for the engineering, construction and service of all industrial plants and systems in the Kingdom with a local footprint establishment.

Along with cement, chemical, coke and other industrial plants and refineries, its portfolio also includes mining, mineral processing and port handling equipment along with corresponding services, said Thomas Dreiling, CEO of thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions, Saudi Arabia.
“In the naval sector, we are a leading global system supplier for submarines and surface vessels,” he added.
As an important system partner to its customers in the automotive, aerospace and battery industries, it optimizes the value chain with improved performance.
Dreiling maintained that the announcement of the National Transformation Program (NTP 2020) under Vision 2030 makes the Kingdom an attractive market for the company’s high-tech products and services.
"We want to support the industrial development in the Kingdom and contribute with our technologies in the oil and non-oil industries in order to achieve the targets set under the national transformation program," the CEO said.
Thyssenkrupp, Saudi Arabia Contracting Ltd. is part of the thyssenkrupp Group.
“During the last years, we established a local footprint in the Kingdom with our technologies and services in cement, mining and petrochemicals,” Dreiling added.

In collaboration with its customers in the Kingdom, the company develops top-quality solutions and delivers efficiency, reliability and sustainability over the entire life cycle.
“One of our partners in the cement sector is Yamama Cement Company, one of the biggest cement producers in the Kingdom,” he emphasized.

The story of the partnership between thyssenkrupp and Yamama Cement started during the 1960s when the company placed an order for an initial 300 tons per day rotary kiln.
Six more, even bigger cement production lines were added in the years that followed.
Now, the construction of two new lines with an overall capacity of 20,000 tons of cement per day has started at a new site around 80 km east of Riyadh.
Thyssenkrupp is delivering engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) for the turnkey cement plant in lump sum, including the supply of all the components for the new lines, from raw material preparation to clinker manufacture to cement loading, including quality control.
Both lines are scheduled to start operation in 2018.
Dreiling added that its main partner in the mining sector is Maaden (Saudi Arabian Mining Company).
"We have provided our ammonia technology to Masden’s manufacturing facility in the Gulf," he said.
As part of the agreement, thyssenkrupp has licensed the technology, provided engineering planning and supplied key equipment for the new ammonia plant Maaden II, which features thyssenkrupp Uhde's dual-pressure ammonia process and has a production capacity of 3,300 tons per day.
“Our dual-pressure ammonia process, in which a once-through synthesis unit is installed to produce ammonia upstream of the conventional synthesis loop, can improve a single-train facility's capacity by 65 percent and minimize energy consumption by four percent,” Dreiling said.
Thyssenkrupp has a 200-year tradition of success in precision engineering, meeting the highest standards and creating genuine and lasting value.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Celebrating 25th year of cooperation with BMW

Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors was designated the official BMW Group importer in Saudi Arabia in...

SAP commits to NTP 2020’s digital transformation drive

RIYADH SAP Germany s multinational software corporation that makes enterprise software to manage...

Saudi prince executed for killing fellow citizen

JEDDAH The Ministry of Interior said Prince Turki bin Saud bin Turki bin Saud Al Kabeer was...

YouTube Batala hub kicks off for first time in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH YouTube on Monday launched a new hub called Batala youtube com batala just for female...

Khalaf Al-Habtoor: GCC unity, closer ties with Turkey and Pakistan needed to face Iran

Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor is a prominent Emirati businessman a philanthropist and a renowned...

Saudi poet gets six years for praising Daesh

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh on Monday sentenced a Saudi citizen to six years in...

UN cease-fire efforts for Yemen gain backing from Saudi Arabia

RIYADH The warring parties in Yemen have agreed to a 72 hour cease fire which is to take effect...

Global battle against greenhouse gas emissions gets Saudi Arabia’s push

RIYADH The Cabinet in its weekly meeting chaired by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman...

Safety and security of diplomatic missions Kingdom’s prime concern

NEW YORK Saudi Arabia has stressed that the safety and security of diplomatic and consular...

Jeddah Civil Defense secures collapsed building

JEDDAH Jeddah Civil Defense deployed rescue teams and coordinated efforts after a three story...

Non-governmental organizations can register to operate legally

JEDDAH The Ministry of Labor and Social Development said that new organizations can register...

Saudi Arabia tightens noose on cybercrime

RIYADH The Kingdom is making concerted efforts to tighten the noose on cybercrime with work on...

TVTC website helps graduates land jobs

RIYADH Some 194 local firms have announced available jobs through the Technical and Vocational...

S. Korea reaffirms stronger relations with Riyadh

RIYADH South Korean Ambassador to the Kingdom Pyung oh Kwon has reaffirmed that Seoul has been a...

Saudi Arabia says prepared for cease-fire in Yemen if Houthis agree

LONDON Saudi Arabia is prepared to agree to a cease fire in Yemen if the Iran backed Houthis...

Houthi attacks blamed on US inaction

JEDDAH The Houthi militias which are backed by Iran have for the third time in less than a week...

Around Arab News

Thyssenkrupp going great with high-tech products

RIYADH The Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions business area is a major partner for the engineering...

Celebrating 25th year of cooperation with BMW

Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors was designated the official BMW Group importer in Saudi Arabia in...

SAP commits to NTP 2020’s digital transformation drive

RIYADH SAP Germany s multinational software corporation that makes enterprise software to manage...

England’s Archibald goes two clear at Sahara Kuwait

KUWAIT CITY Stuart Archibald fired a bogey free four under 66 to haul himself into contention for...

Almulla to lead Saudi national team for 36th Pan Arab Golf Championship

RIYADH Othman Almulla will be leading what is being touted as the strongest Saudi national golf...

Mountains decisive for 2017, says Froome

PARIS Tour de France organizers on Tuesday unveiled a 2017 course light on mountain climbs but...

Lebanese singer Najwa Karam announces European tour dates

JEDDAH Fans of Lebanese star Najwa Karam are impatiently awaiting the release of her newest album...

YouTube signs up ‘The Rock’ for new channel

CANNES YouTube has signed up the world s highest paid actor Dwayne The Rock Johnson and Doug...

Celebs come out in full force for Clinton

NEW YORK Stars of Hollywood and Broadway including Julia Roberts Jake Gyllenhaal Sarah Jessica...

How does it feel? No word from Dylan on Nobel win

STOCKHOLM Five days after Bob Dylan was named the winner of the Nobel Prize in literature no one...

UNESCO adopts resolution on east Jerusalem

PARIS The UN cultural agency on Tuesday adopted an Arab sponsored resolution on east Jerusalem...

Iraqis fleeing Daesh face revenge attacks: Amnesty

LONDON Paramilitary groups and government forces in Iraq have tortured arbitrarily detained and...

UN seeks safety assurances as ussian, Syrian jets pause strikes

JEDDAH MOSCOW Russian and Syrian warplanes on Tuesday halted their airstrikes on Syria s besieged...

Merkel plays down prospects for 4-way meeting on Ukraine

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel said no wonders should be expected at talks on a stalled...

French court rejects bid to halt demolition of Calais camp

LILLE A group of French charities failed Tuesday in a last ditch legal bid to block the razing of...

’Over 100 girls unwilling to leave Boko Haram’

ABUJA Nigeria Nigeria s government is negotiating the release of another 83 of the Chibok...