Security cooperation is major pillar of Saudi-German relations

Following are excerpts from the interview:



Q: Relations between Germany and Saudi Arabia have grown tremendously in political, commercial and cultural fields. What is your comment on that?

A: Saudi Arabia is a crucial partner of Germany and an important player in a key region. Our close coordination in bilateral field as well as at multilateral fora as two G20 members is therefore in our mutual interests and has been very intense. Common challenges especially in the region need coordinated response.

The ties between our two countries are very solid, vibrant and expanding further. In addition to the numerous visits by both countries’ heads of state as well as foreign ministers in recent times, four visits by the foreign ministers of the two countries to each other’s country in less than a year between August 2015 and May 2016 speak volumes of the excellent relations.

The growing cooperation between the German Bundestag and the Saudi Shoura Council should also be mentioned in this regard. During October and November there will three parliamentary visits, which show that the interaction between the Saudi and German people is increasing.

Germany is one of the favorite destinations among Saudis for tourism and health. Also, the interest of German media and people in the Kingdom is growing and flow of tourists from Germany to the Kingdom could increase.



Q: While Saudi-German ties are marked by considerable economic activity, it is often said that they lack strategic content. How would you respond to that claim? What are your views on the future prospects for Saudi-German bilateral relations?

A: As I have already stated, the Kingdom has been a key partner of my country. There is a historical and strategic depth in our relations, not only in the human, cultural and commercial fields, but also in security cooperation. Security cooperation has been a key pillar of our relations. Saudi help in this area has contributed to saving of lives in my country. On the other hand, the German Federal Police’s engagement in extensive training of the border security personnel of the Kingdom, especially on the northern border, as well as efforts by German companies in this field are wonderful examples of our cooperation with Saudi Arabia.

This depth in relations will not change. Germany is more than ready and willing to support Saudi Arabia in its ambitious Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Program. The competence of German companies and our government’s experience after reunification in 1990 had enabled it to put ambitious reforms into practice and that could be of great value for the Kingdom. Not as blueprints but more as a source of inspiration which might help to achieve the Vision 2030. German companies have outstanding experiences in fields like renewable energy, in managing smart cities, in water and sanitation or in the privatization of the health sector



Q: What is German position on key regional issues like Syria, Yemen and the Middle East peace process? Please explain briefly.

A: Regarding Yemen we believe that there can only be a political solution. Such a solution will have to be achieved in the framework of UN Security Council Resolution 2201. We endorse the latest international calls for an immediate and unconditional cease-fire. The parties to the conflict must resume negotiations. Similarly, there can be no military solution in Syria. We support the efforts of the UN Special Envoy de Mistura.

Both conflicts serve to undermine regional and ultimately global stability. This has to stop.



Q: Is there any Saudi official visit to Germany likely in near future or is any German commercial or political delegation’s visit to the Kingdom on the cards?

A: Just last week we had two important German delegations that visited the Kingdom. The first one was a delegation from the German Bundestag composed of politicians from the German Social Democratic Party who met members of the Shoura Council and high-ranking representatives of the Saudi Ministry of Defense, among them the vice minister.

The other was a high-ranking business delegation headed by Dr. Peter Ramsauer, a former federal minister and a member of German Parliament as well as chairman for the Parliament’s Committee on Economic Affairs and Energy and President of Ghorfa (the Arab-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry).

The delegation also comprised MP Mrs. Dagmar Wöhrl who is chairwoman for the Parliament’s Committee on Economic Cooperation and Development.

Dr. Ramsauer and his delegation held high-level talks with officials of the Ministries of Health, Energy, Commerce and Investment, Transport and Agriculture, Water & Environment, SAGIA, the Saudi Electrical Company, KAPSARC, Shoura Council, where there was also an interaction between female members of Parliament of both sides.

Apart from political talks, the members of the delegation that comprised people associated with architecture, construction, environment and water solutions and medical supplies had fruitful business talks where they presented innovative technological solutions from Germany.



Q: What is the total value of two-way trade between the Kingdom and Germany during 2014, 2015 and during the first half of 2016. What have been your exports and imports to/from Saudi Arabia?

A: The years 2014 and 2015 have been the most successful years of German-Saudi trade so far with a trade volume of $12 billion in 2015. The figures for the first half of this year do show an interruption of this trend but I am sure we will see further grow in the future. Major German exports to the Kingdom are machinery and industrial equipment. Imports from the Kingdom are dominated by petrochemical products.



Q: What is the total German investment in the Kingdom and vice versa? How many German companies have been licensed as foreign investors in Saudi Arabia?

A: We do not know the total volume of German investment here, but it is considerable. Let me just name Siemens’ gas turbine factory in Dammam and Linde’s chemical plant in Jubail II (both worth several hundred million US dollars), the $3 billion joint venture of Saudi Aramco and Lanxess on synthetic rubber, Evonik’s super absorber production and the many smaller joint ventures between German and Saudi companies.



Q: Which are the new areas where the two countries can cooperate and build strong partnerships for growth? Any major order or contract won by any German company recently?

A: The Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Program do put a strong focus on the industrial diversification and efficient facilities. Industrial excellence and efficiency are the distinctive qualities of the German industry. High energy prices and expensive labor have forced the German industry and their suppliers for industrial equipment to provide outstanding quality and plants which can be run with minimal manpower and minimal consumption of energy and water. We are ready to assist our Saudi partners to bring the Kingdom to the forefront of industrial innovation. The Internet of things within the industry (or Industry 4.0 as we call it) brings industrial production to a new level, which will determine the best practice of the future.

As an example for recent contract awards I would like to highlight ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions (TK IS). They were awarded a contract by Yamama Cement for 2 cement production lines worth SR4.2 billion. Additionally, they are going to supply 251 elevators and 390 escalators for the Lines 1 and 2 of the Riyadh Metro.



Q: What is the total number of Saudi students currently studying in Germany? Also tell us about the total number of students from the GCC countries studying in German colleges and universities?

A: Currently, there are almost 1.500 Saudi students enrolled at German universities. From all GCC countries, about 2.300 students are studying in Germany.



Q: What is your perception about Saudi Arabia and the people of this country now that you have been posted here for the second time as German envoy?

A: I am happy to be back for my second term as German ambassador. I still have many friends here who gave me a very warm welcome. The people of Saudi Arabia are extremely friendly. I also admire them for being so brave in addressing the challenges of the future.

Being a young country, it is important that decisions are taken today that will ensure the well-being of the Saudi people for the years to come. There are so many creative and smart people in Saudi Arabia and I am sure this country will succeed on this path.



Q: The impact of the refugee policy on the Schengen agreement, the weak European response to Russia’s occupation of part of Ukraine, and the continuing financial problems and economic slowdown of the euro zone have all led to doubts about the future of the European Union. What specific reasons can one provide to support the thesis that the European Union will remain a credible global player?

A: I can assure you that the European Union will continue to be a key player in international affairs. It is true that several events not only the so-called “Brexit” make people worry about the future of the European Union. We have to question seriously and be honest with ourselves. The financial crises have left scars in Europe and the mass migration is an enormous challenge for Europe.

But at the same time there are a lot of positive developments. We have mastered the most important phase of the financial crises and the euro zone has been strengthened and has even been enlarged. Europe can and will take its part to make the world a safer place. We are exporting stability and security to our direct neighbors; we were involved in bringing the nuclear ambitions of Iran to a controlled level. The European Union has brought a phase of almost 70 years of peace and stability to its members. The challenge is now, to enlarge this experience, especially to our neighboring regions like the MENA.